Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets and Tips

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase is the race every owner, trainer, and jockey dreams of winning. Run over a gruelling three miles and two-and-a-half furlongs, it is the ultimate test of a chaser's stamina, jumping, and heart. This year’s edition is described by Timeform as an "open-looking renewal", making it a fascinating puzzle for punters to solve.

The Timeform Verdict: A Change in the Guard? The preference of the Timeform analysts lies with Jango Baie. Despite finishing a close fourth in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, the feeling is that the track did not entirely suit him that day. Now upped further in distance, he is tipped to reverse that Kempton form with his rivals. He is unexposed as a stayer and remains capable of even better over fences.

The Main Contenders

Gaelic Warrior (7/2): A serious player with an impressive Festival record, including an Arkle win and two runner-up finishes. He is respected for his class, though connections have a Ryanair entry as a sensible back-up if conditions become too much of a slog.

A serious player with an impressive Festival record, including an Arkle win and two runner-up finishes. He is respected for his class, though connections have a Ryanair entry as a sensible back-up if conditions become too much of a slog. Jango Baie (4/1): The Timeform selection, noted for his extraordinary finishing burst and the fact that he is sure to be worth his place in this elite field.

The Timeform selection, noted for his extraordinary finishing burst and the fact that he is sure to be worth his place in this elite field. The Jukebox Man (9/2): Unbeaten over fences, he showed his mettle by winning the King George. Timeform notes he is "unlikely to give up his unbeaten record... without a fight".

Unbeaten over fences, he showed his mettle by winning the King George. Timeform notes he is "unlikely to give up his unbeaten record... without a fight". Inothewayurthinkin (7/1) & Haiti Couleurs (8/1): Leading the charge of the challengers in what is a deeply competitive betting forecast.

