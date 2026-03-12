Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Free Bets and Tips

Menu icon
All Free Bets
The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase is the race every owner, trainer, and jockey dreams of winning. Run over a gruelling three miles and two-and-a-half furlongs, it is the ultimate test of a chaser's stamina, jumping, and heart. This year’s edition is described by Timeform as an "open-looking renewal", making it a fascinating puzzle for punters to solve.

The Timeform Verdict: A Change in the Guard? The preference of the Timeform analysts lies with Jango Baie. Despite finishing a close fourth in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, the feeling is that the track did not entirely suit him that day. Now upped further in distance, he is tipped to reverse that Kempton form with his rivals. He is unexposed as a stayer and remains capable of even better over fences.

The Main Contenders

  • Gaelic Warrior (7/2): A serious player with an impressive Festival record, including an Arkle win and two runner-up finishes. He is respected for his class, though connections have a Ryanair entry as a sensible back-up if conditions become too much of a slog.
  • Jango Baie (4/1): The Timeform selection, noted for his extraordinary finishing burst and the fact that he is sure to be worth his place in this elite field.
  • The Jukebox Man (9/2): Unbeaten over fences, he showed his mettle by winning the King George. Timeform notes he is "unlikely to give up his unbeaten record... without a fight".
  • Inothewayurthinkin (7/1) & Haiti Couleurs (8/1): Leading the charge of the challengers in what is a deeply competitive betting forecast.

Unmissable Gold Cup Offers

The bookmakers are pulling out all the stops for the main event:

  • Sky Bet: Offering an incredible 40/1 for Jango Baie to finish in the Top 3, which includes a £10 football bet builder.
  • Paddy Power: Providing 40/1 on Gaelic Warrior to Win, also coming with a £10 Premier League bet builder.
  • Extra Places: Sky Bet is paying 4 Places (instead of 3) on all each-way bets if 8 or more runners start.

New Customer Special: Bet £20 with Sky Bet and get £60 in horse racing bets to use across the final day.

 

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

