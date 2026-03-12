Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Spa) Free Bets and Tips

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Commonly referred to as the "Potato Race," the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) is often the most grueling race of the week. Run over three miles, it requires a horse with an iron will and relentless stamina.

The Timeform View: Value in the Market While Doctor Steinberg (4/1) arrives with a perfect 3-for-3 record over hurdles and looks "every inch a smart prospect," the value may lie elsewhere. Timeform suggests siding with Kazansky (16/1). Although he was beaten by Doctor Steinberg last month, he appeals as a horse "tailor-made by the demands of this race" and represents the stable that won this contest two years ago.

Other Notables

Thedeviluno (5/1): Respected as a "River Don scorer" with proven staying credentials.

Spinningayarn (14/1) & Mondoui'boy (16/1): Both are noted as being "worth a look" in a wide-open betting heat.

Enhanced Place Terms

Sky Bet: Paying a generous 5 Places (instead of 3) if 16 or more runners start.

Betfair & Paddy Power: Both are paying 4 Places for each-way bets.

