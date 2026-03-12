Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Spa) Free Bets and Tips

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Spa) Free Bets and Tips

Paddy Power Multiples Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Commonly referred to as the "Potato Race," the Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) is often the most grueling race of the week. Run over three miles, it requires a horse with an iron will and relentless stamina.

The Timeform View: Value in the Market While Doctor Steinberg (4/1) arrives with a perfect 3-for-3 record over hurdles and looks "every inch a smart prospect," the value may lie elsewhere. Timeform suggests siding with Kazansky (16/1). Although he was beaten by Doctor Steinberg last month, he appeals as a horse "tailor-made by the demands of this race" and represents the stable that won this contest two years ago.

Other Notables

  • Thedeviluno (5/1): Respected as a "River Don scorer" with proven staying credentials.
  • Spinningayarn (14/1) & Mondoui'boy (16/1): Both are noted as being "worth a look" in a wide-open betting heat.

Enhanced Place Terms

  • Sky Bet: Paying a generous 5 Places (instead of 3) if 16 or more runners start.
  • Betfair & Paddy Power: Both are paying 4 Places for each-way bets.

Free Bet Builder: If you are planning on watching the football after the races, Paddy Power is offering a Bet £10 Get £50 deal specifically for football bet builders.

 

Paddy Power Multiples Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets