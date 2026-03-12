Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Liberthine) Free Bets and Tips

Paddy Power Multiples Special
The Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 2), also known as the Liberthine, has quickly established itself as a highlight of the final day. This year’s edition is described by Timeform as a "deeper renewal than usual," featuring a fascinating clash between established stars and improving handicappers.
The Main Contenders
- Panic Attack (9/2): The Timeform selection for the race. She has been "transformed" by her current yard and, crucially, receives weight from most of her major rivals, which could be the deciding factor.
- Dinoblue (7/4): Last year’s winner and the "obvious threat". She has looked "as good as ever" this season and remains the standard-bearer for the division.
- Spindleberry (5/1): A stablemate of Dinoblue who also earns a spot on the shortlist as a potential improver.
Betting Terms Standard place terms apply for this Grade 2 contest, with 3 Places on offer at 1/5 odds across the major brands, including Sky Bet, Betfair, and Paddy Power.
