William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Free Bets and Tips

William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Free Bets and Tips

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) is a race defined by high-speed drama and tactical precision. In this "ultra-competitive renewal," finding the winner requires a horse with both a progressive profile and the resilience to handle a 26-runner field.

The Key Insights Timeform’s "chance is taken" on Tellherthename. This former high-class novice could be "revitalised" by a recent switch to the yard of Dan Skelton, a trainer renowned for his ability to prime a handicapper for the Cheltenham Festival.

Other horses high on the shortlist include:

  • Secret Squirrel (28/1): Despite his long odds, he is "feared" following an encouraging return in the Kingwell Hurdle.
  • Sixandahalf (16/1): A "strong-travelling" sort who was narrowly denied at the Festival last year and should find this test tailor-made for her style.
  • Karbau (6/1): The current market leader who heads a deep and talented betting forecast.

Top Betting Offers

Handicaps of this nature are the perfect time to utilise "Extra Place" promotions, as the finish is often decided by mere inches.

  • Sky Bet: Paying an exceptional 6 Places (instead of 4) if 16 runners or more take part.
  • Paddy Power & Betfair: Both firms are matching this, paying 6 Places for each-way bets.

Multiples Special: If you are building a "Friday Yankee" or a cross-card multiple, Sky Bet is offering £50 in free multiples bets when you bet just £1.

 

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

