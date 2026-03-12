William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Free Bets and Tips

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The William Hill County Handicap Hurdle (Premier Handicap) is a race defined by high-speed drama and tactical precision. In this "ultra-competitive renewal," finding the winner requires a horse with both a progressive profile and the resilience to handle a 26-runner field.

The Key Insights Timeform’s "chance is taken" on Tellherthename. This former high-class novice could be "revitalised" by a recent switch to the yard of Dan Skelton, a trainer renowned for his ability to prime a handicapper for the Cheltenham Festival.

Other horses high on the shortlist include:

Secret Squirrel (28/1): Despite his long odds, he is "feared" following an encouraging return in the Kingwell Hurdle.

Sixandahalf (16/1): A "strong-travelling" sort who was narrowly denied at the Festival last year and should find this test tailor-made for her style.

Karbau (6/1): The current market leader who heads a deep and talented betting forecast.

Handicaps of this nature are the perfect time to utilise "Extra Place" promotions, as the finish is often decided by mere inches.

