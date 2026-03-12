Menu icon
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
Logged Out iconLog In
Register iconJoin
Sporting Life
Free BetsRacing Free BetsFootball Free BetsSports Free BetsGuides
Fast Results iconFast Results
Football Fixtures And Results iconScores
Racing Racecards iconRacecards
Free Bets IconNEWFree Bets
All Free Bets
Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Free Bets and Tips – The "Amateur" Gold Cup

Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Free Bets and Tips – The "Amateur" Gold Cup

Paddy Power Multiples Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Following the main event, the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase provides a unique challenge for amateur riders over the full Gold Cup course. It is a race often dominated by seasoned veterans and specialist hunter chasers.

The Timeform View: A Tailor-Made Favourite Timeform is siding with Panda Boy, stating he looks "tailor-made for this". He is fancied to maintain his perfect, unbeaten record in hunter chases.

The Chasers in Pursuit

  • Its On The Line (7/1): The bridesmaid of the race, having finished as the runner-up in the previous three renewals. Timeform believes he can fare the best of last year’s returning protagonists.
  • Con's Roc (11/1): Less exposed than many of his rivals in this sphere, he is identified as the "main danger" to the favourite.
  • Wonderwall (15/2): Sits high in the betting forecast and represents a solid alternative for each-way backers.

Maximising Each-Way Value With a field full of experienced jumpers, the extra place terms are vital for safety:

  • Betfair: Paying 4 Places instead of 3.
  • Paddy Power: Also paying 4 Places instead of 3 for this race.
  • Sky Bet: Paying 4 Places if 8 runners or more take part.

Multiple Bet Offer: If you are playing the late-day multiples, Betfair offers £30 in multis free bets when you bet £10.

 

Paddy Power Multiples Special

Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets

CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

Free Bets News

Sporting Life Plus sign up banner, with padlock and horse racing background.
Sign Up for Free!

The No.1 place for Sports Betting Insight, Data & Content.

  • Watch Race Replays
  • Follow & track your favourite horses, jockeys & trainers
  • Get premium insight from our experts
Get Ahead with Sporting Life
Featuring today's best sport from the UK and worldwide

Sporting Life is the complete sports fan's destination, offering in-depth editorial content, unrivalled sports data and insights, and informed betting tips – all under one roof. We're the UK's leading authority on Horse Racing, providing the most comprehensive Racecards and Fast Results for both domestic and international meets. Beyond the track, delve into Football's vast landscape, with Scores, Fixtures, and Expert Tips for leagues worldwide, including men's and women's competitions. While horse racing and football take centre stage, we also cover a range of other sports, including Golf, Snooker, Darts, Tennis, and Formula 1, ensuring you stay informed across the sporting spectrum.

Links

Browse our catalogue of sports free bets and betting offers.

Free Bets
Racing Free Bets
Football Free Bets
Sports Free Bets