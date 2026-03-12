Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Free Bets and Tips – The "Amateur" Gold Cup

Paddy Power Multiples Special
Following the main event, the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase provides a unique challenge for amateur riders over the full Gold Cup course. It is a race often dominated by seasoned veterans and specialist hunter chasers.
The Timeform View: A Tailor-Made Favourite Timeform is siding with Panda Boy, stating he looks "tailor-made for this". He is fancied to maintain his perfect, unbeaten record in hunter chases.
The Chasers in Pursuit
- Its On The Line (7/1): The bridesmaid of the race, having finished as the runner-up in the previous three renewals. Timeform believes he can fare the best of last year’s returning protagonists.
- Con's Roc (11/1): Less exposed than many of his rivals in this sphere, he is identified as the "main danger" to the favourite.
- Wonderwall (15/2): Sits high in the betting forecast and represents a solid alternative for each-way backers.
Maximising Each-Way Value With a field full of experienced jumpers, the extra place terms are vital for safety:
- Betfair: Paying 4 Places instead of 3.
- Paddy Power: Also paying 4 Places instead of 3 for this race.
- Sky Bet: Paying 4 Places if 8 runners or more take part.
Multiple Bet Offer: If you are playing the late-day multiples, Betfair offers £30 in multis free bets when you bet £10.
