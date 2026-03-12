Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase Free Bets and Tips – The "Amateur" Gold Cup

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Following the main event, the Princess Royal Challenge Cup Open Hunters' Chase provides a unique challenge for amateur riders over the full Gold Cup course. It is a race often dominated by seasoned veterans and specialist hunter chasers.

The Timeform View: A Tailor-Made Favourite Timeform is siding with Panda Boy, stating he looks "tailor-made for this". He is fancied to maintain his perfect, unbeaten record in hunter chases.

The Chasers in Pursuit

Its On The Line (7/1): The bridesmaid of the race, having finished as the runner-up in the previous three renewals. Timeform believes he can fare the best of last year’s returning protagonists.

Maximising Each-Way Value With a field full of experienced jumpers, the extra place terms are vital for safety:

