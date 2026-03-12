Menu icon
Haiti Couleurs – The Rising Star with Each-Way Appeal for the Gold Cup

Haiti Couleurs – The Rising Star with Each-Way Appeal for the Gold Cup

At 8/1 in the betting forecast, Haiti Couleurs represents one of the most intriguing prospects in the Gold Cup field. He sits in that perfect "sweet spot" of the market—short enough to be a serious contender, yet long enough to offer significant value, particularly with extra places available.

Navigating the "Open-Looking" Field

Timeform’s verdict on this year’s Gold Cup is that it is an "open-looking renewal". This description is music to the ears of those following Haiti Couleurs. Unlike some of his rivals who have had long, grueling campaigns, he arrives with a freshness that could be vital.

Performance Indicators

While he may not yet have the "rarefied level" of a peak Gaelic Warrior, his upward trajectory is undeniable. He is part of a wave of second-season chasers who are beginning to lay down markers for the major prizes. In a race where stamina is "further drawn out," his ability to handle the distance will be his greatest test.

Maximising Value

For those backing Haiti Couleurs, the place terms are a critical consideration. Sky Bet is paying 4 places instead of 3 on all each-way bets, provided there are 8 runners or more. This makes Haiti Couleurs a formidable each-way prospect, as his consistency suggests he is highly likely to be in the shake-up at the finish.

 

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

