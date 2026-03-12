Cheltenham Festival Dress Code: What to Wear

Cheltenham Festival Dress Code: Complete Guide to Looking the Part

The Cheltenham Festival is one of the UK's premier racing events, and like most prestigious occasions, there are expectations around what racegoers should wear. Understanding the dress code ensures you fit in and avoid awkwardness on the day.

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

General Dress Code Guidelines

Cheltenham operates a smart casual to formal dress code depending on which enclosure you're in. The racecourse has different areas with varying levels of formality, so your attire should reflect where you'll be spending your day.

By Enclosure Type

General Admission Areas

Smart casual clothing is acceptable

No sportswear, football shirts, or beachwear

Trainers are generally permitted

Jeans are acceptable if paired with a smart top

Comfortable footwear is recommended (you'll be standing or walking much of the day)

Premium Enclosures

Men: Jacket and tie, or smart suit. Some enclosures require formal dress

Women: Dresses, skirts, or smart trousers. Many women wear fascinators or hats

Footwear: Smart shoes are expected; high heels are common but consider comfort for a long day

Ladies Day (Wednesday) Special Considerations

Wednesday of the Cheltenham Festival is Ladies Day. While there's no mandatory dress code change, many attendees—both men and women—dress more formally:

Elaborate hats and fascinators are particularly popular

Stylish, colourful dresses are encouraged

Bold fashion choices are celebrated rather than judged

It's one of the few occasions when extravagant fashion is not just accepted but encouraged

What to Avoid (All Days)

Regardless of enclosure, the following are generally not permitted:

Sportswear or gym clothing

Football or rugby shirts

Flip-flops or beachwear

Offensive or inappropriate clothing

Excessive or offensive fancy dress

Weather Considerations

March weather can be unpredictable. Dress in layers:

A warm coat or jacket (essential)

Waterproof outer layer (rain is common)

Warm base layers

A hat and gloves if particularly cold

Comfortable, waterproof footwear is crucial—the ground can be muddy, particularly in general admission areas

Practical Tips for Fashion at Cheltenham

Wear clothes you can move in comfortably

Consider the weather forecast for your specific day

Bring a small bag for essentials (tickets, phone, cash)

Avoid anything you'd be upset about getting muddy or damaged

If attending Ladies Day, plan your outfit weeks in advance

The Bottom Line

Cheltenham Festival dress codes are enforced to maintain the prestige of the event. Smart casual is the baseline for most areas, with formal dress expected in premium enclosures.

Check your ticket type to confirm which enclosure you'll be in and dress accordingly. When in doubt, err on the side of formality—it's better to be overdressed than underdressed at Cheltenham.