JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) Free Bets and Tips

The final day of the Cheltenham Festival kicks off with one of the most exciting spectacles in the National Hunt calendar: the JCB Triumph Hurdle. This Grade 1 contest is the ultimate proving ground for four-year-old juveniles, where speed and precocity are put to the test over two miles and one furlong.

The Timeform Verdict: A British Challenger to Trump the Irish? While the powerhouse yard of Willie Mullins traditionally dominates this sphere—saddling nearly half of the current field—Timeform analysts are looking towards a home-grown talent for the win. Minella Study created a "very favourable impression" when winning over course and distance in December. The strength of that form was underscored on Tuesday when the runner-up from that day performed admirably, suggesting Minella Study’s "limit hasn't been reached".

The Main Contenders

  • Proactif (7/2): Perhaps the leading light of the formidable Closutton battalion.
  • Selma De Vary (9/2): A high-class prospect currently sitting near the head of the betting forecast.
  • Highland Crystal (10/1): A horse that "demands respect" after defeating a Fred Winter winner in her most recent outing.

Maximising Your Value

Because this race features a large field of unexposed youngsters, taking advantage of extra place terms is essential.

  • Betfair: Paying 4 Places (instead of 3) for each-way bets, provided at least 11 runners take part.
  • Paddy Power: Also offering 4 Places for each-way backers.
  • Sky Bet: Paying 4 Places if 8 or more runners start the race.

Featured Offer: New customers can get £60 in horse racing bets when they bet £20 with Sky Bet.

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

