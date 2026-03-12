JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) Free Bets and Tips

Paddy Power Multiples Special
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free BetsCLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
The final day of the Cheltenham Festival kicks off with one of the most exciting spectacles in the National Hunt calendar: the JCB Triumph Hurdle. This Grade 1 contest is the ultimate proving ground for four-year-old juveniles, where speed and precocity are put to the test over two miles and one furlong.
The Timeform Verdict: A British Challenger to Trump the Irish? While the powerhouse yard of Willie Mullins traditionally dominates this sphere—saddling nearly half of the current field—Timeform analysts are looking towards a home-grown talent for the win. Minella Study created a "very favourable impression" when winning over course and distance in December. The strength of that form was underscored on Tuesday when the runner-up from that day performed admirably, suggesting Minella Study’s "limit hasn't been reached".
The Main Contenders
- Proactif (7/2): Perhaps the leading light of the formidable Closutton battalion.
- Selma De Vary (9/2): A high-class prospect currently sitting near the head of the betting forecast.
- Highland Crystal (10/1): A horse that "demands respect" after defeating a Fred Winter winner in her most recent outing.
Maximising Your Value
Because this race features a large field of unexposed youngsters, taking advantage of extra place terms is essential.
- Betfair: Paying 4 Places (instead of 3) for each-way bets, provided at least 11 runners take part.
- Paddy Power: Also offering 4 Places for each-way backers.
- Sky Bet: Paying 4 Places if 8 or more runners start the race.
Featured Offer: New customers can get £60 in horse racing bets when they bet £20 with Sky Bet.
Paddy Power Multiples Special
Bet £10 Get £40 in Free BetsCLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.