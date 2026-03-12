The Gold Cup Outsiders – Finding Gold in the Longshots

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The beauty of the Cheltenham Gold Cup is that it often produces shocks. From veterans seeking one last hurrah to young pretenders looking to bridge the gap, the "outsiders" in this field cannot be ignored.

Grey Dawning: The Best of the Rest?

Leading the charge of the outsiders is Grey Dawning at 14/1. He has significant history with the favourites; last year at Aintree, he was "set to go right past" Gaelic Warrior before a crucial error at the last effectively removed all doubt. If he can jump cleanly this time, he is more than capable of reversing that form.

The Mid-Range Threats

Spillane's Tower (16/1): A horse with talent who could easily outrun his odds if the conditions fall in his favour.

A horse with talent who could easily outrun his odds if the conditions fall in his favour. Envoi Allen (22/1): A true legend of the sport. While he may no longer be the force he once was, his Festival record is the stuff of dreams. Timeform notes that veterans like him can still be "serious players" if the race is run to suit them.

A true legend of the sport. While he may no longer be the force he once was, his Festival record is the stuff of dreams. Timeform notes that veterans like him can still be "serious players" if the race is run to suit them. Firefox (28/1): A longer-priced runner who adds further depth to this competitive field.

The Triple-Digit Longshots

L’homme Presse (66/1): Once a star of the division, he is now seen as a massive outsider.

Once a star of the division, he is now seen as a massive outsider. Gold Tweet (100/1): The ultimate longshot in the betting forecast. While his chances are slim on paper, he embodies the "anything can happen" spirit of the Gold Cup.

Strategic Betting on Outsiders

When betting on the longshots, it is essential to leverage bookmaker offers.

Betfair offers Bet 10 Get 30 in multis free bets, which can be useful for covering multiple outsiders.

offers in multis free bets, which can be useful for covering multiple outsiders. Paddy Power provides a Bet 5 Get 30 offer, ideal for a low-stakes flutter on a triple-digit runner.

provides a offer, ideal for a low-stakes flutter on a triple-digit runner. Sky Bet is offering 4 places for the Gold Cup, meaning even a 4th-place finish for a horse like Grey Dawning would result in a significant payout for each-way backers.