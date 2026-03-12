Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle Free Bets Tips

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Festival concludes with the Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys' Handicap Hurdle, a race that frequently unearths a future star. It is a wide-open finale that requires a horse with a bit of "graded class" hidden in a handicap mark.

The Timeform Analysis: The Mullins Machine Willie Mullins holds a strong hand with five runners, and Timeform’s vote goes to Roc Dino. A "lightly-raced ex-French recruit," he is viewed as a "major improver" now that he steps into handicap company and up in distance.

Key Threats

Kel Histoire (15/2): Another Mullins inmate who looks "primed to take a big step forward" on his handicap debut.

Karl des Tourelles (33/1): A potential big-priced danger who reverts to hurdles after chasing and sits on what is described as a "good mark".

Andashan (12/1) & East India Express (14/1): These two are highlighted as the "pick of the home contingent".

Best Places to Bet

Because the Martin Pipe is often a lottery, the extra place offers are more generous than anywhere else:

Sky Bet: Paying a massive 6 Places (instead of 4) for each-way bets if 16 or more runners start.

Paying a massive (instead of 4) for each-way bets if 16 or more runners start. Paddy Power & Betfair: Both are paying 5 Places instead of 4.

