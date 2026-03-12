Menu icon
Inothewayurthinkin – The Tactical Threat in an Open Field Gold Cup

Inothewayurthinkin – The Tactical Threat in an Open Field Gold Cup

In a race often dominated by clear favourites, Inothewayurthinkin has emerged as the savvy punter’s choice at $7/1$. In an "open-looking renewal" where several horses have live chances, his profile suggests he is a major player capable of causing an upset.

A Proven Grade 1 Performer

While much of the media attention has focused on the Kempton form, Inothewayurthinkin has been quietly building a profile that demands respect. He is positioned directly behind the primary trio of Gaelic Warrior, Jango Baie, and The Jukebox Man, making him the leading alternative for those looking beyond the top three in the market.

Stamina and Course Suitability

The Gold Cup trip of approximately $3\frac{1}{4}$ miles is a different beast entirely from the $2\frac{1}{2}$ mile tests often seen throughout the season. Inothewayurthinkin’s ability to travel comfortably in high-class company is a significant asset. In a race where Timeform predicts the pace will be honest, having a horse that can be "brought into things steadily" before unleashed on the home turn is a proven winning formula.

Why He Can Win

The case for Inothewayurthinkin rests on the idea that the top of the market may have already shown their hand, whereas he might still have a "bit more to prove" in a true slog at Cheltenham. If the front-runners engage in a premature battle for supremacy, he is the most likely candidate to pick up the pieces and storm home in the final furlong.

 

Looking for the best Cheltenham betting offers?

Head to our Free Bets Hub for the latest offers from our bookmaker partners. Whether you want a Bet and Get offer of an enhanced price on today's headline runners, you can find the latest offers right here on Sporting Life.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

