The Jukebox Man – The Unbeaten Warrior Seeking the Gold Cup

Paddy Power Multiples Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 MULTIS OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup represents the ultimate test of a chaser’s resolve, and few come into this year’s renewal with a more formidable reputation than The Jukebox Man. Currently priced at $9/2$ in the betting forecast, he sits as a primary threat to the established order.

A Giant-Killer’s Pedigree

The Jukebox Man has already proven he can mix it with the very best at the highest level. In a pivotal performance in the King George VI Chase at Kempton, he secured a narrow victory over a field of elite talent. That day, he held off the persistent challenge of Gaelic Warrior, who finished a short-head third, and Jango Baie, who was a close fourth. This form line is arguably the strongest piece of evidence in the race, suggesting that when the pressure is at its peak, The Jukebox Man has the gears to prevail.

Resilience and Determination

Timeform analysts highlight that he is "unlikely to give up his unbeaten record over fences without a fight". This fighting spirit is essential for a Gold Cup, where the final climb up the Cheltenham hill often requires a horse to find reserves of energy they didn't know they had. His ability to maintain a perfect record over fences speaks to a horse that is not only physically gifted but mentally tough.

The Strategy for Gold

Coming into an "open-looking renewal," The Jukebox Man provides a level of consistency that is rare in such a competitive field. While he faced a "well-run race" at Kempton, the unique undulations of Cheltenham will present a new challenge. However, having already eclipsed what many second-season chasers have managed, he arrives at the Festival as a horse at the very peak of his powers.

Punter’s Note: If you are backing a contender of this calibre, Sky Bet is offering a Bet 20 Get 60 deal on horse racing bets.