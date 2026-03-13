Mares' Chase Results – Cheltenham Festival Results Today

Dinoblue (11/8f) confirmed her status as the queen of the mares' chasing division, producing a flawless round of jumping to defend her title in the 2026 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase.
Winner: Dinoblue (11/8f)
The Willie Mullins-trained superstar travelled with her usual zest under Mark Walsh, tracking the leaders before asserting her authority turning for home. Despite a gallant effort from Only By Night, the result never looked in doubt as Dinoblue powered up the hill to secure back-to-back victories in this Grade 2 contest.
Full Finishing Order (Top 3)
|Position
|Horse
|Starting Price
|1st
|Dinoblue
|11/8f
|2nd
|Only By Night
|11/1
|3rd
|Panic Attack
|11/4
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