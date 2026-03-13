Paddy Power Cheltenham Offer and Free Bets

Paddy Power Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Paddy Power Gold Cup Day Offer: How to Claim £30 in Free Bets for the Cheltenham Finale

The Cheltenham Festival reaches its legendary conclusion today, Friday, March 13. The "Blue Riband" event, the Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup, takes centre stage at 16:00, and Paddy Power is marking the occasion with a streamlined sign-up offer designed to help punters tackle the most prestigious seven-race card of the year.

New customers can secure £30 in free bets by placing a simple £10 qualifying wager. Here is everything you need to know about the offer, how to claim it, and how to use those bonuses strategically across the final day.

How to Claim the Paddy Power £30 Gold Cup Day Bonus

The process is designed to be completed in minutes, ensuring you are ready before the first roar of the Triumph Hurdle at 13:20.

Register: Head to the Paddy Power site and open a new account using the promo code provided on the landing page. Deposit: Make an initial deposit using a Debit Card (note that some e-wallet methods may not qualify for the bonus). Qualify: Place a £10 bet on any race on the Friday Cheltenham card at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. Reward: Once your qualifying bet is settled, Paddy Power will credit your account with £30 in free bets.

Why Choose Paddy Power for Gold Cup Day?

While the £30 bonus is a significant draw, Paddy Power’s real value on Friday lies in their "Extra Place" concessions and their reputation for "Justice Payouts."

Extra Places: On the final day, field sizes are at their maximum. Paddy Power is paying 6 places instead of 4 in the ultra-competitive County Hurdle (14:00) and 5 places in the Martin Pipe (17:20).

On the final day, field sizes are at their maximum. Paddy Power is paying in the ultra-competitive County Hurdle (14:00) and in the Martin Pipe (17:20). Best Odds Guaranteed: If you take a price on a horse in the morning and the Starting Price (SP) is higher, Paddy Power will pay you out at the bigger odds.

If you take a price on a horse in the morning and the Starting Price (SP) is higher, Paddy Power will pay you out at the bigger odds. The Power Price Boosts: Throughout the morning, look for "Power Prices" on the main protagonists like Gaelic Warrior and Dinoblue, which often see their odds inflated for a limited time.

Strategic Insight: Using Your £30 Across the Card

To get the most out of your £30 in free bets, it is wise to split the bonus rather than placing it all on a single runner. Here is how the experts are looking at the Friday schedule.

The "Banker" Angle (14:40 Mares' Chase) If you are looking for a high-probability leg for a double, Dinoblue is the standout. She is officially well-clear on the ratings and has been "untouchable" in her recent starts in Ireland. Using a portion of your free bets here could help build a return for the later races.

The Gold Cup Puzzle (16:00) This year’s Gold Cup is described by analysts as an "open-looking renewal." While Gaelic Warrior brings the raw class, the smart money has been moving toward Jango Baie. Unlike some of his rivals, Jango Baie is "unexposed as a stayer" and possesses an extraordinary finishing burst. If the leaders like The Jukebox Man engage in a battle too early, Jango Baie’s ability to fly up the hill could be the deciding factor.

The Each-Way "Safety Net" (14:00 County Hurdle) The County Hurdle is a 26-runner tactical minefield. Because Paddy Power is paying 6 places, this is the perfect race to use a £5 or £10 free bet on a longer-priced runner. Sixandahalf and Sinnatra are both high-class handicappers who represent massive each-way value with the extra place security.

Key Terms and Conditions

New customers only.

The qualifying bet must be a minimum of £10.

Free bets are valid for 30 days and can be used on any sports market.

Only deposits made via Cards or Apple Pay will qualify.

Free bet stakes are not returned with winnings.

Paddy Power Special Bet £10 Get £40 in Free Bets CLAIM £40 OFFER New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Gold Cup Day Schedule

13:20: JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1)

JCB Triumph Hurdle (Grade 1) 14:00: County Handicap Hurdle

County Handicap Hurdle 14:40: Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 2)

Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Grade 2) 15:20: Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)

Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) 16:00: Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1)

Boodles Cheltenham Gold Cup (Grade 1) 16:40: St. James's Place Hunters' Chase

St. James's Place Hunters' Chase 17:20: Martin Pipe Conditional Jockeys’ Handicap Hurdle