When Is Royal Ascot 2026? Dates, Schedule & Race Times

When is Royal Ascot 2026? The world's most prestigious race meeting returns to Berkshire from Tuesday, June 16th to Saturday, June 20th, with five days of elite flat racing showcasing the finest thoroughbreds, trainers and jockeys on the planet.

Royal Ascot 2026 dates follow the traditional mid-June slot, with what time does Royal Ascot start remaining consistent across all five days – the gates open at 10:30am, with the Royal Procession at 2pm and the first race at 2:30pm sharp.

This comprehensive guide covers the full Royal Ascot schedule, race times, daily highlights, and everything you need to know about planning your week at Britain's most famous racing festival.

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Royal Ascot 2026 Dates: Tuesday 16th to Saturday 20th June

Royal Ascot 2026 dates span five consecutive days in mid-June, maintaining the meeting's established position in the racing calendar. The festival takes place at Ascot Racecourse in Berkshire, approximately six miles from Windsor Castle.

Each day follows the same fundamental structure: gates open mid-morning, the Royal Procession arrives at 2pm, and racing begins at 2:30pm with seven races scheduled across the afternoon and early evening.

The meeting traditionally attracts over 300,000 racegoers across the five days, with Tuesday and Ladies' Day (Thursday) typically seeing the highest attendance figures. Saturday's finale often produces the most competitive betting markets as trainers target the meeting's final Group races.

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What Time Does Royal Ascot Start? Daily Timings Explained

What time does Royal Ascot start each day? The racecourse opens its gates at 10:30am, allowing racegoers several hours to explore the facilities, dining options and betting rings before the Royal Procession.

The Royal Procession itself begins at 2pm, when members of the Royal Family arrive by horse-drawn carriage along the straight mile. This iconic spectacle marks the formal beginning of each day's racing programme.

The first race goes to post at 2:30pm, with subsequent races following at approximately 35-40 minute intervals. The final race of each day typically starts around 5:35pm, though exact timings may vary by a few minutes depending on operational factors.

Gates remain open until approximately 6:30pm, giving racegoers time to reflect on the day's action, collect winnings, and navigate the post-racing transport arrangements.

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Royal Ascot Race Times: Seven Races Daily from 2:30pm

Royal Ascot race times follow a consistent pattern across all five days, with seven races scheduled between 2:30pm and approximately 5:35pm. Each race is separated by roughly 35-40 minutes, allowing sufficient time for betting, parade ring inspections, and racecourse preparations.

The typical daily schedule runs:

Race 1: 2:30pm

Race 2: 3:05pm

Race 3: 3:40pm

Race 4: 4:20pm

Race 5: 5:00pm

Race 6: 5:35pm

Race 7: 6:10pm (Saturday only – six races on some days)

These timings provide an accessible viewing experience for both on-course spectators and television audiences, with ITV broadcasting live coverage throughout each afternoon.

The spacing between races allows bookmakers to settle markets, punters to analyse form for subsequent contests, and trainers to prepare multiple runners across the card. For those attending the meeting, this rhythm creates a manageable pace that balances racing action with the social aspects of the Royal Ascot experience.

Tuesday, June 16th: Royal Ascot Opening Day Schedule

Tuesday's opening day sets the tone for the entire meeting, headlined by the Queen Anne Stakes at 2:30pm – a Group 1 contest over a straight mile that attracts the world's best milers. Recent winners include Inspiral and Persuasive, with the race often providing the first major betting storyline of the week.

The King Charles III Stakes (formerly King's Stand Stakes) at 3:05pm brings sprint specialists over five furlongs, while the St James's Palace Stakes at 4:20pm showcases the season's top three-year-old milers. This Group 1 contest regularly features Classic winners stepping up in class.

The Ascot Stakes at 5:00pm provides a handicap contest over an extended two-and-a-half miles, often producing dramatic finishes as long-distance stayers battle up the home straight.

Tuesday typically sees strong markets across all seven races, with trainers having had the entire spring to target specific contests. The opening day's competitive nature often sets betting patterns that influence the remainder of the week.

Wednesday, June 17th: Day Two Highlights and Timings

Wednesday's card features the Prince of Wales's Stakes at 4:20pm, a Group 1 contest over ten furlongs that regularly attracts Derby winners and older middle-distance champions. This race often produces the highest-quality field of the entire meeting, with international raiders frequently targeting the £1 million prize.

The Queen Mary Stakes at 2:30pm opens proceedings with two-year-old fillies sprinting five furlongs, while the Queen's Vase at 3:40pm tests three-year-old stayers over an extended mile and six furlongs.

The Royal Hunt Cup at 5:00pm represents one of the meeting's most competitive handicaps, with 30 runners battling over a straight mile. This cavalry charge often provides the day's most spectacular betting race, with market movements reflecting late stable confidence.

Wednesday traditionally sees slightly lower attendance than opening day, creating a more relaxed atmosphere for those prioritising racing over social spectacle. The Prince of Wales's Stakes ensures betting interest remains intense, particularly in international markets.

Thursday, June 18th: Ladies' Day Schedule

Thursday – universally known as Ladies' Day – combines Royal Ascot's most glamorous social occasion with outstanding racing action. The Gold Cup at 4:20pm stands as the meeting's historic centrepiece, a Group 1 marathon over two-and-a-half miles that crowns staying champions.

Recent Gold Cup winners like Kyprios and Courage Mon Ami have demonstrated the race's prestige, with connections specifically targeting this contest throughout the season. The betting market often reflects long-term planning, with well-fancied runners backed months in advance.

The Coronation Stakes at 3:40pm provides Group 1 action for three-year-old fillies over a mile, while the Commonwealth Cup at 5:00pm brings international sprint talent over six furlongs.

The Sandringham Stakes at 5:35pm offers a competitive fillies' handicap over a mile, frequently producing surprise results that test betting form analysis.

Ladies' Day typically sees the highest attendance of the week, with the social aspect reaching its peak. Racing purists often target Tuesday or Wednesday for a more focused betting experience, though Thursday's Gold Cup remains unmissable for staying enthusiasts.

Friday, June 19th: Day Four Race Schedule

Friday's card maintains the meeting's momentum with the Platinum Jubilee Stakes at 4:20pm, a Group 1 sprint over six furlongs that attracts Europe's fastest horses. This contest often provides dramatic finishes, with minimal margins separating the field as they flash past the post.

The Norfolk Stakes at 2:30pm opens with two-year-old colts and geldings over five furlongs, while the Hampton Court Stakes at 3:05pm tests three-year-old middle-distance prospects over a mile and two furlongs.

The Ribblesdale Stakes at 3:40pm provides Group 2 action for three-year-old fillies over a mile and four furlongs, often featuring Oaks contenders stepping up in trip.

Friday's schedule represents the final opportunity for trainers to secure Group-race glory before Saturday's closing card, creating added urgency in both preparation and betting markets. The Platinum Jubilee Stakes regularly sees significant market confidence behind particular runners, with stable whispers influencing price movements.

Saturday, June 20th: Royal Ascot Finale Race Times

Saturday concludes the meeting with the Chesham Stakes at 2:30pm, introducing two-year-old talent over seven furlongs. This race often highlights horses capable of progressing to major juvenile contests later in the season.

The Jersey Stakes at 3:05pm brings milers seeking Group 3 honours, while the Hardwicke Stakes at 3:40pm provides Group 1 middle-distance action over a mile and four furlongs.

The Wokingham Stakes at 5:00pm delivers Saturday's most spectacular betting race – a sprint handicap over six furlongs featuring up to 30 runners in a frantic dash to the line. This contest regularly produces dramatic market fluctuations, with late money reflecting stable confidence.

The Queen Alexandra Stakes at 5:35pm closes the meeting with a marathon test over two miles, five and a half furlongs – the longest flat race in the British calendar.

Saturday's attendance typically exceeds 70,000, with many racegoers specifically targeting the finale's festival atmosphere. The combination of competitive handicaps and prestigious Group races ensures sustained betting interest throughout the afternoon.

Planning Your Royal Ascot 2026 Betting Week

Understanding when is Royal Ascot and what time does Royal Ascot start allows effective planning for both attending racegoers and those betting remotely. The consistent 2:30pm first race time across all five days creates a predictable rhythm for following the meeting.

For those considering multiple days, Tuesday and Friday often provide the most competitive betting cards without Thursday's overwhelming crowds. Wednesday's Prince of Wales's Stakes represents the week's standout middle-distance contest, while Saturday's Wokingham Stakes delivers spectacular handicap betting action.

Television coverage on ITV begins approximately 1:30pm daily, providing detailed analysis, parade ring footage, and expert commentary to inform betting decisions. Most online bookmakers offer comprehensive Royal Ascot markets from several weeks before the meeting, with ante-post prices available on major races.

The five-day format allows sufficient time to assess form patterns, track conditions, and trainer strategies as the meeting progresses. Early-week results often influence later betting, particularly in handicaps where stable confidence becomes apparent through performance levels.

Royal Ascot 2026 Dates and Schedule: Final Summary

Royal Ascot 2026 dates run from Tuesday, June 16th to Saturday, June 20th, with gates opening at 10:30am and the first race at 2:30pm across all five days. The meeting features 35 races including eight Group 1 contests, providing sustained betting interest throughout the week.

Tuesday's opening card is headlined by the Queen Anne Stakes, Wednesday features the Prince of Wales's Stakes, Thursday brings the Gold Cup, Friday showcases the Platinum Jubilee Stakes, and Saturday concludes with the Wokingham Stakes and Queen Alexandra Stakes.

Each day follows the same fundamental structure: Royal Procession at 2pm, seven races (occasionally six) from 2:30pm onwards, and a closing time around 6:30pm. This consistency makes Royal Ascot accessible for both dedicated racing enthusiasts and casual observers drawn by the occasion's prestige.

Whether attending in person or following remotely, understanding the Royal Ascot schedule and race times allows proper preparation for one of the sporting calendar's unmissable weeks.