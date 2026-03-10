World Cup Fixtures and Games Today – Monday 15 June Schedule

World Cup fixtures and games today feature four crucial matches as the 2026 tournament continues with Group H and Group G action. Monday evening brings Spain's highly anticipated debut against Cape Verde, followed by Belgium's clash with Egypt. The action continues into Tuesday morning UK time with Saudi Arabia facing Uruguay and Iran taking on New Zealand.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Spain vs Cape Verde Group H 5pm, Mon 15 June Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta Belgium vs Egypt Group G 8pm, Mon 15 June Lumen Field, Seattle Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay Group H 11pm, Mon 15 June Hard Rock Stadium, Miami Iran vs New Zealand Group G 2am, Tue 16 June SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles

Spain vs Cape Verde – 5pm Monday

Spain begin their World Cup campaign against Cape Verde in a Group H fixture at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta.

Kick-off: 5pm UK time, Monday 15 June

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group H

Spain enter this tournament as one of the competition's most technically gifted sides and perennial contenders. La Roja's possession-based philosophy and technical excellence have made them one of international football's most successful nations, with a World Cup title and multiple European Championships to their name.

Cape Verde represent one of the tournament's inspiring underdog stories, having qualified through a competitive African confederation. The Blue Sharks will face an enormous challenge against one of world football's elite nations but will look to make their mark on the global stage in their World Cup debut.

This fixture presents Spain with an opportunity to establish early dominance in Group H. The Spanish will be expected to control possession completely and create numerous chances through their technically gifted midfield and attacking options.

Cape Verde's approach will likely focus on defensive organisation and discipline, looking to limit the damage and perhaps threaten on isolated counter-attacks. The gulf in quality and tournament experience makes this a fixture where Spain should dictate proceedings from start to finish, with goal-based markets likely to provide the most value for bettors.

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Belgium vs Egypt – 8pm Monday

One of today's most intriguing fixtures sees Belgium take on Egypt in a Group G encounter at Lumen Field in Seattle.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Monday 15 June

Venue: Lumen Field, Seattle, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G

Belgium arrive as one of Europe's most talented sides, though questions remain about their so-called 'golden generation' and whether this represents their final opportunity for World Cup glory. The Red Devils combine technical quality with tactical intelligence and possess match-winners throughout their squad.

Egypt bring a mix of African Championship pedigree and individual quality to the tournament. The Pharaohs' approach typically features disciplined organisation, physicality and the capacity to execute detailed tactical plans with precision.

This promises to be a fascinating tactical battle where Belgium will be expected to control possession and territory while creating chances through their creative midfielders and attacking options. However, Egypt have proven themselves capable of frustrating superior opponents through organised defensive structure.

Egypt's strength lies in their collective organisation and ability to exploit space through quick transitions. They are capable of absorbing pressure and hitting opponents on the counter-attack, making them potentially dangerous opponents even against supposedly superior sides like Belgium.

The 8pm kick-off makes this ideal viewing for UK audiences looking for competitive World Cup football on a Monday evening, with both teams knowing that securing three points in their opener significantly improves their chances of progressing from Group G.

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Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – 11pm Monday

Saudi Arabia face Uruguay in the second Group H fixture at Hard Rock Stadium in Miami.

Kick-off: 11pm UK time, Monday 15 June

Venue: Hard Rock Stadium, Miami, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group H

Uruguay bring a decorated World Cup history and two-time champions' pedigree to this tournament. La Celeste qualified through a competitive South American campaign and possess a blend of South American flair, tactical nous and uncompromising competitive spirit that makes them dangerous opponents.

Saudi Arabia qualified through the Asian confederation and have shown themselves capable of producing shock results at World Cup finals. The Green Falcons will need to be at their absolute best to trouble Uruguay, but their organisation and commitment cannot be underestimated.

This fixture could prove crucial in determining which nation accompanies Spain out of Group H. Uruguay will be aware that securing three points in their opening match significantly improves their chances of progression to the knockout rounds, while Saudi Arabia know that any points gained against quality opposition would represent a major achievement.

Uruguay are likely to look for control through their experienced midfield and attacking quality, while Saudi Arabia will bring intensity and organisation to their approach. The late kick-off represents a commitment for UK viewers but offers an important fixture in the context of Group H, with Uruguay's attacking prowess making goal markets particularly interesting.

Iran vs New Zealand – 2am Tuesday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Iran take on New Zealand in a Group G encounter at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles.

Kick-off: 2am UK time, Tuesday 16 June

Venue: SoFi Stadium, Los Angeles, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group G

Iran are regular World Cup participants who bring technical quality and tactical discipline to tournament football. Team Melli qualified through the Asian confederation and have established themselves as one of the continent's strongest nations, with the technical ability to control matches against comparable opposition.

New Zealand represent Oceania at this World Cup and qualified through their regional pathway. The All Whites traditionally feature strong defensive organisation, physical presence and the determination to compete against stronger opponents, though they face an uphill battle in a group containing Belgium and Iran.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive Group G. Iran will likely look to establish early control through their technical midfielders, while New Zealand will need to balance defensive solidity with enough attacking ambition to threaten.

The very early kick-off time makes this one for dedicated fans or early risers, but the match could have significant implications for how Group G develops over the coming days. Iran's superior technical quality should see them control large periods of the match, making them favourites to secure all three points.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures – France & Argentina

Tuesday brings three high-profile Group I and Group J encounters featuring two of the tournament's biggest favourites:

Tuesday 16 June, 8pm (UK time) – France vs Senegal (Group I) – New York New Jersey Stadium

– France vs Senegal (Group I) – New York New Jersey Stadium Tuesday 16 June, 11pm – Iraq vs Norway (Group I) – Gillette Stadium, Boston

– Iraq vs Norway (Group I) – Gillette Stadium, Boston Wednesday 17 June, 2am – Argentina vs Algeria (Group J) – GEHA Field, Kansas City

France and Argentina – two of the tournament favourites and recent World Cup winners – both play on Tuesday evening/early Wednesday morning UK time. These matches represent must-watch fixtures for World Cup fans, with both nations expected to make strong starts to their campaigns.

Group Overviews

Group H

Group H features one of the tournament's elite nations in Spain, alongside Uruguay, Saudi Arabia and Cape Verde. Spain and Uruguay are the clear favourites to progress, but today's fixtures will provide the first indication of how this group might develop. Spain are expected to make a dominant start against Cape Verde, while Uruguay should have too much quality for Saudi Arabia. However, the nature of tournament football means surprises are always possible, particularly in opening fixtures where nerves and tactical caution can level the playing field.

Group G

Group G brings together Belgium, Egypt, Iran and New Zealand in what appears to be a group with one clear favourite but an intriguing battle for second place. Belgium enter as favourites to top the group, but Egypt and Iran both possess the quality to challenge for progression. Today's opening fixtures will set the tone, with Belgium facing a potentially tricky test against Egypt while Iran should have the technical quality to control proceedings against New Zealand. Every point could prove crucial in what may develop into a tight race for the knockout rounds.

England World Cup Preview – Wednesday 17 June

Looking ahead to later this week, England begin their World Cup campaign against Croatia on Wednesday 17 June in what promises to be one of the tournament's standout fixtures. The Three Lions will be among the favourites to lift the trophy in North America, and their opening Group L fixture represents the start of what they hope will be a long and successful campaign.

Paddy Power are offering new customers an exceptional 60/1 for England to win or draw against Croatia – one of the best promotional offers available for England's tournament opener.

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

Key Information Summary

Spain vs Cape Verde: 5pm Monday – Group H clash in Atlanta

5pm Monday – Group H clash in Atlanta Belgium vs Egypt: 8pm Monday – Intriguing Group G encounter in Seattle

8pm Monday – Intriguing Group G encounter in Seattle Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay: 11pm Monday – Crucial Group H fixture in Miami

11pm Monday – Crucial Group H fixture in Miami Iran vs New Zealand: 2am Tuesday – Group G opener in Los Angeles

2am Tuesday – Group G opener in Los Angeles TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

BBC iPlayer and ITVX Tomorrow: France vs Senegal (8pm), Argentina vs Algeria (2am Wednesday)

World Cup fixtures and games today provide an excellent opportunity to follow four compelling matches across Groups H and G. From Spain's expected dominance against Cape Verde to Belgium's potentially tricky test against Egypt, Monday's schedule offers something for every football fan. The late fixtures between Saudi Arabia and Uruguay, followed by Iran versus New Zealand, complete a packed schedule that could have significant implications for how both groups develop over the coming days. With France and Argentina both in action tomorrow, the World Cup continues to build momentum as we approach England's highly anticipated opener on Wednesday.