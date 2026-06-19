Royal Ascot Free Bets - Bet £10 Get £60 with this Sky Bet Sign Up Offer - plus tips on every race from Timeform

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Royal Ascot Day 5 Tips: Saturday 20th June Racing Preview

Saturday at Royal Ascot brings the curtain down on another spectacular week of racing, with Group 1 sprint action in the Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes and the thrilling Wokingham Handicap among the highlights. Our Timeform experts have analysed all seven races to bring you their selections through the card. Don't forget to claim Sky Bet's exclusive offer – place a £10 bet on the opening 2:30pm race and receive £60 in free bets for the remaining races!

14:30 - Norfolk Stakes (Group 2)

ITV | 2-year-olds | 5f

CARRY THE FLAG is the obvious one having been reeled in only late by Tuesday's Coventry winner Great Barrier Reef in the Marble Hill at the Curragh. This stiff 5f should be ideal for the son of No Nay Never (winner of this race in 2013) and he can provide Aidan O'Brien with a record-breaking fifth win in the Norfolk Stakes.

Where Love Lives is another whose form has been boosted by the Coventry winner, while the betting suggests Ez Tina is the pick of Wesley Ward's three fillies. The American trainer has an excellent record at Royal Ascot and his contenders must be respected in this sprint contest.

15:05 - Hardwicke Stakes (Group 2)

ITV | 4-year-olds+ | 1m 4f

The remarkably consistent and versatile KALPANA can confirm last year's strong King George form with Jan Brueghel and record a third Ascot success. The Ballydoyle duo should ensure this is a thorough test of stamina, which could play into the hands of Ethical Diamond.

Ethical Diamond showed an impressive turn of foot off an end-to-end gallop when successful in the Breeders' Cup last year and has the tactical speed to capitalise if the pace becomes searching. The runner-up position could well go the way of Jan Brueghel if the tempo suits his galloping style.

15:40 - Queen Elizabeth II Jubilee Stakes (Group 1)

ITV | 4-year-olds+ | 6f

SATONO REVE was no match for Ka Ying Rising in the Chairman's Sprint Prize at Sha Tin last time, but there's certainly no disgrace in that and he's taken to go one better than in this race last year. The Japanese challenger has proven himself on the big stage and looks poised to claim Group 1 honours.

Joliestar has developed into one of Australia's leading sprinters and has an excellent chance on ratings if adapting to the unique demands of Ascot, while Lake Forest is also very interesting back at a sprint trip for the first time in a while and could prove a major player fresh at the distance.

16:20 - Jersey Stakes (Group 3)

ITV | 3-year-olds | 7f

This looks a good Jersey. SABER STRIKE created a really good impression when winning a Newmarket listed race over this trip on his second start and gets the vote, but there are plenty of dangers headed by 1000 Guineas fourth The Prettiest Star for last year's winning stable.

Avicenna is a lot better than he showed in the 2000 Guineas and is also shortlisted along with Into The Sky, who patently failed to stay 1m in the Guineas, and Catullus, so impressive in handicap company at Goodwood. This could develop into a fascinating tactical battle.

17:00 - Wokingham Stakes (Heritage Handicap)

ITV | 3-year-olds+ | 6f

A smashing renewal of the Wokingham with any number holding chances. REALIGN had clearly come on plenty for his reappearance and made his class tell when scoring in good style at Carlisle three weeks ago and rates a big player again under a penalty.

His stablemate Binhareer is feared on the back of an excellent York second, with Double Rush another of definite interest having made it 2-2 for Andrew Balding at Newmarket in May. Sondad, Far Above Dream and Completely Random also make each-way appeal in what promises to be a typically ultra-competitive sprint handicap.

17:35 - Golden Gates Stakes (Handicap)

ITV | 4-year-olds+ | 1m 6f

Wathnan Racing purchased SAHARA KING and Lost Boys after they finished 1-2 in last month's London Gold Cup and that pair might fight out the finish to another top handicap. The former was narrowly denied at Newbury but is seemingly preferred by James Doyle and is taken to turn the tables in new cheekpieces.

Folk Pageant, Harmonics and Spyce, another from the London Gold Cup, are a few of many others to consider in this red-hot race. The depth of quality here makes this one of the most competitive handicaps of the entire meeting.

18:10 - Queen Alexandra Stakes

ITV-4 | 4-year-olds+ | 2m 6f

The finale can go the way of LE DESTRIER who looked unlucky not to finish second in the Saval Beg on return from a lengthy absence, his first run for a yard which has won this race three times in the last five years. That solid comeback effort should have him spot-on for this extreme test of stamina.

French Master was successful at this meeting in 2025 so isn't taken lightly, while Maxi King is also considered with more still to offer as a stayer. The marathon trip of the Queen Alexandra always produces a fascinating contest to close the Royal meeting.