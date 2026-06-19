World Cup Fixtures and Games Today: Friday 19 June Schedule, Kick-Off Times & TV Coverage UK

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World Cup fixtures and games today feature four matches across Groups C and D, with Group D's action seeing co-hosts USA face Australia in Seattle before Turkey take on Paraguay in the early hours. Group C provides two compelling encounters with Scotland meeting Morocco in prime time Foxborough action, while Brazil face Haiti in Philadelphia.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue USA vs Australia Group D 8pm, Fri 19 June Seattle, USA Scotland vs Morocco Group C 11pm, Fri 19 June Foxborough, USA Brazil vs Haiti Group C 1.30am, Sat 20 June Philadelphia, USA Turkey vs Paraguay Group D 4am, Sat 20 June Santa Clara, USA

USA vs Australia – 8pm Friday

Tournament co-hosts USA begin their World Cup campaign against Australia in a Group D fixture that opens the tournament action for both nations in Seattle.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Friday 19 June

Venue: Seattle, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D

USA qualified automatically as co-hosts alongside Canada and Mexico, and bring exceptional home advantage to their World Cup campaign. The Stars and Stripes possess a talented squad featuring players competing across Europe's elite leagues, combining athleticism with improving technical quality and tactical sophistication. Playing on home soil with passionate support provides them with a significant advantage as they seek to make a deep run in the tournament.

Australia qualified through Asian confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most consistent performers on the global stage. The Socceroos bring physicality, organisation and tournament experience, with a squad that has repeatedly proven capable of competing against superior opposition through tactical discipline and determination.

This fixture represents a crucial opening encounter for both nations in Group D. USA will be expected to control proceedings through their home advantage and superior individual quality, though Australia's tournament pedigree ensures this will be a genuine contest.

USA's approach will combine attacking intent with technical quality through their creative midfielders and pacy forwards. Playing in Seattle with home support behind them, they will be determined to establish early momentum with three points in their opening fixture.

Australia's approach will balance defensive organisation with counter-attacking threat through their physical presence and set-piece capability. The Socceroos excel at frustrating favourites and will be determined to secure a positive result that gives them a foundation for progression from Group D.

The prime time 8pm kick-off ensures excellent viewing for UK audiences, with this encounter between co-hosts USA and experienced tournament performers Australia providing compelling opening action as both nations seek the crucial three points that could prove decisive in determining Group D's final standings.

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Scotland vs Morocco – 11pm Friday

Scotland begin their World Cup campaign against Morocco in what promises to be a competitive Group C encounter in Foxborough. The fixture represents both nations' opportunity to establish early control in a group that also features tournament favourites Brazil and Haiti.

Kick-off: 11pm UK time, Friday 19 June

Venue: Foxborough, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C

Scotland qualified through European confederation competition and return to the World Cup finals seeking to make their mark on the global stage. The Tartan Army bring passion, determination and improving quality, with a squad featuring players competing across the UK's top leagues. Scotland possess physicality, set-piece threat and tactical discipline, making them difficult opponents for any nation.

Morocco qualified through African confederation competition and bring exceptional tournament pedigree following their historic semi-final run at the 2022 World Cup. The Atlas Lions combine defensive solidity with counter-attacking threat, possessing technical quality and tactical sophistication that has made them one of Africa's most successful footballing nations in recent years.

This fixture represents a crucial opening encounter for both European and African opposition in Group C. With Brazil expected to dominate the group, matches like this become pivotal for Scotland and Morocco's hopes of securing the second qualification spot.

Scotland's approach will combine physicality with set-piece threat and tactical organisation. They excel at making matches competitive through determination and work-rate, with the ability to trouble any defence through their aerial presence and commitment.

Morocco's approach will showcase their defensive organisation and counter-attacking quality that proved so effective in their 2022 World Cup campaign. The Atlas Lions possess technical ability and tactical discipline, making them dangerous opponents capable of frustrating European opposition.

The late evening kick-off provides compelling viewing for UK audiences, with Scotland's passionate travelling support ensuring excellent atmosphere in Foxborough. This encounter between two nations with genuine progression ambitions could prove decisive in determining Group C's final standings.

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Brazil vs Haiti – 1.30am Saturday

Tournament favourites Brazil begin their World Cup campaign against Haiti in a Group C encounter in Philadelphia.

Kick-off: 1.30am UK time, Saturday 20 June

Venue: Philadelphia, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group C

Brazil qualified through South American confederation competition as one of the tournament's outstanding favourites. The Seleção bring unparalleled World Cup pedigree as five-time champions, combining technical brilliance with tactical sophistication and world-class talent throughout their squad. Brazil possess players competing at the highest levels of European club football and will harbour genuine expectations of adding a sixth World Cup trophy to their collection.

Haiti qualified through CONCACAF confederation competition in what represents a historic achievement for Caribbean football. Les Grenadiers bring passion, determination and attacking ambition, with a squad seeking to make their mark on the global stage against elite opposition.

This fixture sees Brazil as overwhelming favourites to secure three points in their opening encounter. The Seleção will be expected to control proceedings through their superior technical quality and attacking options, with creative midfielders and world-class forwards capable of dismantling any defence.

Brazil's approach will showcase their trademark attacking flair and technical brilliance. They possess the quality to create chances from any position and will be determined to establish early tournament momentum with a convincing victory in Philadelphia.

Haiti's approach will require exceptional defensive organisation and discipline to contain Brazilian attacking quality. Les Grenadiers will need to remain compact and look for counter-attacking opportunities, knowing that keeping the scoreline respectable would represent a significant achievement against one of world football's superpowers.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, though the opportunity to watch Brazilian football artistry ensures compelling viewing for those staying up. Brazil will be expected to secure a comfortable victory that establishes their credentials as Group C favourites.

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Turkey vs Paraguay – 4am Saturday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Turkey take on Paraguay in a Group D encounter in Santa Clara.

Kick-off: 4am UK time, Saturday 20 June

Venue: Santa Clara, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group D

Turkey qualified through European confederation competition and return to the World Cup finals seeking to build on their impressive recent tournament performances. The Crescent-Stars bring technical quality, tactical discipline and passionate support, with a squad featuring players competing across Europe's top leagues. Turkey possess creativity, physicality and attacking intent that makes them dangerous opponents for any nation.

Paraguay qualified through South American confederation competition and bring their trademark defensive organisation and competitive spirit. La Albirroja are renowned for their tactical discipline and physical approach, with a squad that combines experience with emerging talent capable of troubling any opponent.

This fixture represents both nations' opportunity to secure crucial three points in what promises to be a competitive Group D encounter. With co-hosts USA expected to occupy one of the top positions, matches like this become pivotal for Turkey and Paraguay's progression hopes.

Turkey's approach will combine technical quality with attacking intent through their creative midfielders and pacy forwards. They possess the ability to control possession and create chances, making them capable of competing against any South American opposition.

Paraguay's approach will showcase their defensive solidity and physical presence. La Albirroja excel at making matches competitive through organisation and determination, with the counter-attacking threat to trouble opponents who commit numbers forward.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, though the tactical intrigue between European technique and South American pragmatism ensures compelling viewing. Both teams know that securing three points in their opening fixture would represent a crucial step towards progression from Group D.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group C

Group C features tournament favourites Brazil alongside Scotland, Morocco and Haiti in what promises to be a fascinating group. Brazil will be overwhelming favourites to top the group with their world-class talent and five World Cup titles, while the battle for second place between Scotland and Morocco provides compelling intrigue. Today's fixtures see Scotland face Morocco in a crucial encounter before Brazil begin their campaign against Haiti, with both matches significant in determining the group's early dynamics.

Group D

Group D brings together co-hosts USA as favourites alongside Australia, Turkey and Paraguay in a competitive quartet. USA will look to capitalise on home advantage with passionate support, while Australia, Turkey and Paraguay all possess the quality to compete for qualification spots. Today's opening fixtures see USA face Australia in prime time Seattle action before Turkey take on Paraguay in the early hours, with both encounters crucial in establishing group momentum.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures

Saturday brings additional group action with more teams entering the tournament:

Further fixtures to be confirmed

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

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Key Information Summary

USA vs Australia: 8pm Friday – Co-hosts begin Group D campaign in Seattle

8pm Friday – Co-hosts begin Group D campaign in Seattle Scotland vs Morocco: 11pm Friday – Crucial Group C encounter determines early progression hopes in Foxborough

11pm Friday – Crucial Group C encounter determines early progression hopes in Foxborough Brazil vs Haiti: 1.30am Saturday – Tournament favourites begin campaign in Philadelphia

1.30am Saturday – Tournament favourites begin campaign in Philadelphia Turkey vs Paraguay: 4am Saturday – European and South American opposition meet in Santa Clara

4am Saturday – European and South American opposition meet in Santa Clara TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

World Cup fixtures and games today provide compelling viewing across Groups C and D, with co-hosts USA in action alongside tournament favourites Brazil and Scotland's crucial encounter with Morocco. From USA's prime time opener against Australia to Brazil's expected dominance against Haiti, Friday's schedule offers quality international football. The combination of home advantage for USA, Brazil's world-class talent, and Scotland's determination to progress makes this a crucial day in the tournament calendar, with all four fixtures carrying significant implications for group standings as the World Cup continues in North America.