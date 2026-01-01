World Cup Fixtures and Games Today: Thursday 18 June 2025

World Cup fixtures and games today feature four matches across Groups A and B, with Group A's opening round seeing Czech Republic face South Africa in Atlanta before Mexico take on South Korea in the early hours. Group B provides two compelling encounters with Switzerland meeting Bosnia & Herzegovina in Los Angeles, while hosts Canada face Qatar in prime time Vancouver action.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Czech Republic vs South Africa Group A 5pm, Thu 18 June Atlanta, USA Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina Group B 8pm, Thu 18 June Los Angeles, USA Canada vs Qatar Group B 11pm, Thu 18 June Vancouver, Canada Mexico vs South Korea Group A 2am, Fri 19 June Zapopan, Mexico

Czech Republic vs South Africa – 5pm Thursday

Czech Republic begin their World Cup campaign against South Africa in a Group A fixture that opens the tournament action for both nations in Atlanta, USA.

Kick-off: 5pm UK time, Thursday 18 June

Venue: Atlanta, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A

Czech Republic qualified through European confederation competition and bring a solid footballing pedigree to the tournament. The Czechs possess technical quality and tactical discipline, with a squad featuring players competing across Europe's top leagues. They will be determined to navigate what promises to be a competitive Group A.

South Africa return to the World Cup finals having qualified through African confederation competition. Bafana Bafana bring athleticism, technical ability and attacking ambition to the tournament, with home continent advantage potentially playing a factor as they compete on North American soil.

This fixture represents both nations' opportunity to establish early momentum in Group A. Czech Republic will look to control possession and create chances through their organised approach and technical midfield quality, while South Africa possess the attacking threat to trouble any defence.

South Africa's approach will balance defensive organisation with counter-attacking intent through their pacy forwards and creative players. They are capable of causing problems for European opposition and will be determined to secure a positive result in their opening fixture.

The early evening kick-off makes this ideal viewing for UK audiences seeking quality World Cup football, with both teams knowing that securing three points in their opener significantly improves their chances of progressing from Group A.

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Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina – 8pm Thursday

Switzerland begin their World Cup campaign against Bosnia & Herzegovina in what promises to be a competitive Group B encounter between two European nations. The fixture takes place in Los Angeles and represents both teams' opportunity to establish early control in a group that also features hosts Canada and Qatar.

Kick-off: 8pm UK time, Thursday 18 June

Venue: Los Angeles, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B

Switzerland qualified through European competition and bring their trademark consistency and tactical discipline to the tournament. The Swiss have become established as one of Europe's most reliable tournament performers, combining defensive solidity with technical quality throughout their squad. They possess players competing at the highest levels of European club football and will harbour genuine ambitions of progressing deep into the knockout stages.

Bosnia & Herzegovina return to the World Cup finals having qualified through European confederation competition. The Dragons bring technical ability and attacking intent, with a squad featuring talented players capable of troubling any opponent on their day.

This fixture represents a crucial opening encounter for both European nations in Group B. Switzerland will be expected to control proceedings through their superior organisation and tactical sophistication, though Bosnia & Herzegovina possess the quality to make this a genuine contest.

Switzerland's approach combines defensive discipline with attacking quality through their creative midfielders and intelligent positioning. They excel at maintaining possession and creating chances through patient build-up play, making them difficult opponents for any nation.

Bosnia & Herzegovina will need to balance defensive organisation with attacking ambition through their technically gifted players. They are capable of producing moments of quality that can unlock organised defences and will be determined to secure a positive result against Swiss opposition.

The prime time 8pm kick-off ensures excellent viewing for UK audiences, with this European encounter providing compelling tactical intrigue as both nations seek the three points that could prove crucial in determining Group B's final standings.

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Canada vs Qatar – 11pm Thursday

The second Group B fixture sees tournament hosts Canada take on Qatar in Vancouver in what represents a crucial encounter for both nations' progression hopes.

Kick-off: 11pm UK time, Thursday 18 June

Venue: Vancouver, Canada

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group B

Canada qualified automatically as co-hosts alongside the United States and Mexico, and bring home advantage to their World Cup campaign. The Canucks have developed into a competitive footballing nation in recent years, combining athleticism with improving technical quality and tactical sophistication. Playing on home soil with passionate support provides them with a significant advantage as they seek to make their mark on the global stage.

Qatar qualified through Asian confederation competition having hosted the previous World Cup in 2022. The Maroons bring tournament experience and technical ability, with a squad that has benefited from significant investment in football infrastructure and development over recent years.

This fixture represents a crucial opportunity for both nations to secure three points in what promises to be a competitive battle in Group B. With Switzerland expected to occupy one of the top positions, matches like this become pivotal for Canada and Qatar's hopes of progression.

Canada will look to capitalise on home advantage and crowd support in Vancouver, using their athleticism and improving technical quality to establish control. The home nation will be determined to secure a positive result that gives them momentum in a challenging group.

Qatar's approach will combine technical quality with tactical discipline as they seek to trouble the hosts. They possess experience from their 2022 World Cup campaign and will be determined to improve on that performance with a stronger showing in North America.

The late evening kick-off provides compelling viewing for UK audiences, with Canada's home advantage potentially proving decisive in a fixture that could significantly impact the final Group B standings.

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Mexico vs South Korea – 2am Friday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Mexico take on South Korea in a Group A encounter in Zapopan, Mexico.

Kick-off: 2am UK time, Friday 19 June

Venue: Zapopan, Mexico

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group A

Mexico qualified automatically as co-hosts and bring exceptional home advantage to their World Cup campaign. El Tri are one of CONCACAF's most successful nations with a proud World Cup history, combining passionate support with technical quality and tactical nous. Playing on home soil provides them with a significant advantage as they seek to progress beyond the Round of 16 for the first time since 1986.

South Korea qualified through Asian confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most consistent World Cup performers. The Taeguk Warriors bring organisation, technical ability and tournament experience, with a squad featuring players competing at the highest levels of European club football.

This fixture sees Mexico as favourites playing on home soil in Zapopan. El Tri will be expected to control proceedings through their technical quality and passionate home support, with creative midfielders and attacking options capable of causing problems for any defence.

South Korea's approach will combine defensive discipline with counter-attacking threat through their pacy forwards and technically gifted players. They are experienced tournament performers capable of frustrating favourites and will be determined to secure a positive result against the co-hosts.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, but the match could have significant implications for how Group A develops. Mexico's home advantage and passionate support should provide them with a considerable edge, though South Korea's tournament pedigree ensures this will be a genuine contest.

Both teams know that securing three points in their opening fixture would represent a crucial step towards progression from what promises to be a competitive Group A.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group A

Group A features co-hosts Mexico alongside Czech Republic, South Africa and South Korea in what promises to be a competitive group. Mexico will be favourites playing on home soil with passionate support, while Czech Republic, South Africa and South Korea all possess the quality to compete for the second qualification spot. Today's opening fixtures provide the first indication of group dynamics, with Czech Republic facing South Africa in the early evening before Mexico take on South Korea with significant home advantage in Zapopan.

Group B

Group B brings together Switzerland as favourites alongside co-hosts Canada, with Bosnia & Herzegovina and Qatar completing the quartet. Switzerland's consistency and tactical discipline makes them the team to beat, while Canada will look to capitalise on home advantage. Today's fixtures see Switzerland face Bosnia & Herzegovina in a European encounter before Canada meet Qatar in Vancouver, with both matches crucial in determining the group's final standings.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures

Friday brings additional group action with more teams entering the tournament:

Further fixtures to be confirmed

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

Key Information Summary

Czech Republic vs South Africa: 5pm Thursday – Group A opener in Atlanta

5pm Thursday – Group A opener in Atlanta Switzerland vs Bosnia & Herzegovina: 8pm Thursday – European encounter determines Group B momentum in Los Angeles

8pm Thursday – European encounter determines Group B momentum in Los Angeles Canada vs Qatar: 11pm Thursday – Hosts seek home advantage in crucial Vancouver fixture

11pm Thursday – Hosts seek home advantage in crucial Vancouver fixture Mexico vs South Korea: 2am Friday – Co-hosts face Asian opposition in Zapopan

2am Friday – Co-hosts face Asian opposition in Zapopan TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

World Cup fixtures and games today provide compelling viewing across Groups A and B, with co-hosts Mexico and Canada both in action on home soil. From Czech Republic's opener against South Africa to Switzerland's European encounter with Bosnia & Herzegovina, Thursday's schedule offers quality international football. The combination of home advantage for Mexico and Canada alongside European quality from Switzerland and Czech Republic makes this a crucial day in the tournament calendar, with all four fixtures carrying significant implications for group progression as the World Cup continues in North America.