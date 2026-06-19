World Cup Fixtures and Games Today: Saturday 20 June Schedule, Kick-Off Times & TV Coverage UK

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World Cup fixtures and games today feature four matches across Groups E and F, with Group E's action seeing European powerhouses Germany face Ivory Coast in Toronto before Ecuador take on Curacao in the early hours. Group F provides two compelling encounters with Netherlands meeting Sweden in prime time Houston action, while Tunisia face Japan in Guadalupe.

Here's your complete guide to today's World Cup fixtures, including kick-off times, venues and how to watch in the UK.

Today's World Cup Schedule (UK Times)

Match Group Kick-Off (UK) Venue Netherlands vs Sweden Group F 6pm, Sat 20 June Houston, USA Germany vs Ivory Coast Group E 9pm, Sat 20 June Toronto, Canada Ecuador vs Curacao Group E 1am, Sun 21 June Kansas City, USA Tunisia vs Japan Group F 5am, Sun 21 June Guadalupe, Mexico

Netherlands vs Sweden – 6pm Saturday

Two European heavyweights collide as Netherlands take on Sweden in a Group F fixture that promises tactical sophistication and quality in Houston.

Kick-off: 6pm UK time, Saturday 20 June

Venue: Houston, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group F

Netherlands qualified through European confederation competition and bring their trademark Total Football philosophy to the tournament. The Oranje possess exceptional technical quality throughout their squad, with players competing at Europe's elite clubs combining creativity, tactical intelligence and attacking flair. Netherlands have a rich World Cup history as three-time finalists and will harbour genuine ambitions of adding to their collection of tournament accolades.

Sweden qualified through European confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most organised and tactically disciplined nations. Blagult bring physicality, defensive solidity and set-piece threat, with a squad that has consistently proven capable of competing against superior opposition through tactical excellence and collective determination.

This fixture represents a fascinating tactical battle between Dutch technical quality and Swedish organisation in Group F. Both nations will view this as a crucial opportunity to establish early control in the group, with three points potentially decisive in determining final standings.

Netherlands' approach will showcase their attacking quality and technical superiority through creative midfielders and clinical forwards. The Oranje excel at controlling possession and creating chances, making them dangerous opponents capable of dismantling any defensive structure.

Sweden's approach will balance defensive organisation with physical presence and counter-attacking threat. Blagult are masters of tactical discipline and will look to frustrate Dutch creativity while exploiting set-piece opportunities and transitions.

The prime time 6pm kick-off provides excellent viewing for UK audiences, with this encounter between two European powers offering compelling tactical intrigue as both nations seek the crucial three points that could prove decisive in Group F progression.

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Germany vs Ivory Coast – 9pm Saturday

Four-time World Cup champions Germany begin their tournament campaign against African opposition Ivory Coast in what promises to be a compelling Group E encounter in Toronto.

Kick-off: 9pm UK time, Saturday 20 June

Venue: Toronto, Canada

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group E

Germany qualified through European confederation competition and arrive as one of the tournament's leading contenders. Die Mannschaft bring exceptional World Cup pedigree as four-time champions, combining tactical sophistication with world-class talent throughout their squad. Germany possess players competing at the highest levels of European club football and will be determined to add to their impressive collection of tournament honours.

Ivory Coast qualified through African confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most talented footballing nations. Les Éléphants bring technical quality, athleticism and attacking flair, with a squad featuring players competing across Europe's top leagues. Ivory Coast possess the ability to trouble any opponent through their pace, power and creative quality.

This fixture sees Germany as favourites to secure three points in their opening encounter, though Ivory Coast's quality ensures this will be a genuine contest. Die Mannschaft will be expected to control proceedings through their tactical organisation and individual excellence, while Les Éléphants possess the capability to cause problems for any defence.

Germany's approach will showcase their trademark efficiency and tactical discipline. They excel at controlling matches through intelligent positioning and clinical finishing, making them formidable opponents at tournament level.

Ivory Coast's approach will combine defensive organisation with explosive attacking threat through their pacy forwards and technical midfielders. Les Éléphants are dangerous counter-attacking opponents capable of punishing any defensive lapses.

The prime time 9pm kick-off ensures excellent viewing for UK audiences, with this encounter between European pedigree and African talent providing compelling action as both nations seek crucial opening points in Group E.

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Ecuador vs Curacao – 1am Sunday

South American opposition Ecuador face Caribbean underdogs Curacao in a Group E encounter in Kansas City.

Kick-off: 1am UK time, Sunday 21 June

Venue: Kansas City, USA

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group E

Ecuador qualified through South American confederation competition and bring physicality, organisation and high-altitude advantage to their game. La Tricolor possess a talented squad featuring players competing across Europe and South America, combining technical quality with athletic prowess. Ecuador have proven themselves capable of competing against elite opposition and will be determined to make their mark on the tournament.

Curacao qualified through CONCACAF confederation competition in a historic achievement for the Caribbean nation. The team brings passion, determination and attacking ambition, with a squad seeking to make their World Cup debut memorable against established opposition.

This fixture sees Ecuador as strong favourites to secure three points in what represents a crucial encounter for their Group E progression hopes. La Tricolor will be expected to control proceedings through their superior technical quality and experience, though Curacao's historic achievement in reaching the tournament ensures they will be highly motivated.

Ecuador's approach will combine physical presence with technical quality and tactical organisation. They excel at making matches competitive through their work-rate and athleticism, with the attacking quality to punish defensive errors.

Curacao's approach will require exceptional defensive discipline and organisation to contain Ecuadorian attacking threat. The Caribbean debutants will need to remain compact and look for counter-attacking opportunities, knowing that a positive result would represent a historic achievement.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, though Ecuador's determination to establish group momentum ensures compelling viewing. La Tricolor will be expected to secure a comfortable victory that sets up their progression hopes in Group E.

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Tunisia vs Japan – 5am Sunday

The final fixture of today's schedule sees African opposition Tunisia take on Asian powerhouses Japan in a Group F encounter in Guadalupe.

Kick-off: 5am UK time, Sunday 21 June

Venue: Guadalupe, Mexico

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026, Group F

Tunisia qualified through African confederation competition and bring defensive solidity and tactical organisation to the tournament. Les Aigles de Carthage possess a disciplined squad featuring players competing across European leagues, combining technical ability with physical presence. Tunisia have proven themselves capable of competing against elite opposition through their organised approach.

Japan qualified through Asian confederation competition and represent one of the continent's most consistent World Cup performers. The Samurai Blue bring technical quality, tactical discipline and exceptional work-rate, with a squad featuring players competing at the highest levels of European club football. Japan possess the ability to trouble any opponent through their intelligent movement and pressing intensity.

This fixture represents both nations' opportunity to secure crucial three points in what promises to be a tactical and competitive Group F encounter. Both teams will view this as a pivotal match for their progression hopes, with the outcome potentially decisive in determining final group standings.

Tunisia's approach will showcase their defensive organisation and physical presence. Les Aigles de Carthage excel at frustrating opponents through disciplined positioning and will look to exploit set-piece opportunities.

Japan's approach will combine technical quality with relentless pressing and intelligent movement. The Samurai Blue are masters of tactical discipline and possess the attacking quality to create chances against any defensive structure.

The extremely early kick-off makes this one for dedicated World Cup enthusiasts, though the tactical intrigue between African solidity and Asian technical excellence ensures compelling viewing. Both teams know that securing three points in their opening fixture would represent a crucial step towards progression from Group F.

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How to Watch World Cup Games Today

UK viewers can follow all the World Cup action across BBC and ITV, who share live coverage of the tournament. Both broadcasters offer free-to-air coverage with matches available on TV and via their respective streaming platforms – BBC iPlayer and ITVX.

Specific broadcast details for each match are typically confirmed closer to kick-off. Check the BBC Sport and ITV Sport websites for the latest scheduling information.

Radio coverage: BBC Radio 5 Live provides live commentary on selected matches throughout the tournament.

Group Overviews

Group E

Group E features four-time World Cup champions Germany as favourites alongside Ivory Coast, Ecuador and Curacao in what promises to be a competitive group. Germany will be expected to top the group with their world-class talent and tournament pedigree, while the battle for second place between Ivory Coast and Ecuador provides compelling intrigue. Today's fixtures see Germany face Ivory Coast in a high-quality encounter before Ecuador begin their campaign against debutants Curacao, with both matches significant in determining the group's early dynamics.

Group F

Group F brings together European heavyweights Netherlands and Sweden alongside Tunisia and Japan in a tactically fascinating quartet. Netherlands will be viewed as favourites with their attacking quality and Total Football philosophy, though Sweden, Japan and Tunisia all possess the organisation and quality to compete for qualification spots. Today's fixtures see Netherlands face Sweden in a prime time European clash before Tunisia take on Japan in the early hours, with both encounters crucial in establishing group momentum.

Tomorrow's Featured Fixtures

Sunday brings additional group action with more teams entering the tournament:

Further fixtures to be confirmed

World Cup 2026 Betting Tips

Looking for expert World Cup predictions? Our tipsters analyse every group and provide their best bets for each round of fixtures.

For detailed analysis and selections across today's matches and the wider tournament, visit the Sporting Life football section for the latest tips and predictions from our expert team.

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Key Information Summary

Netherlands vs Sweden: 6pm Saturday – European heavyweights clash in Group F opener in Houston

6pm Saturday – European heavyweights clash in Group F opener in Houston Germany vs Ivory Coast: 9pm Saturday – Four-time champions begin campaign in Toronto

9pm Saturday – Four-time champions begin campaign in Toronto Ecuador vs Curacao: 1am Sunday – South American opposition face Caribbean debutants in Kansas City

1am Sunday – South American opposition face Caribbean debutants in Kansas City Tunisia vs Japan: 5am Sunday – African and Asian opposition meet in Guadalupe

5am Sunday – African and Asian opposition meet in Guadalupe TV: BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage

BBC and ITV share World Cup coverage Streaming: BBC iPlayer and ITVX

World Cup fixtures and games today provide compelling viewing across Groups E and F, with four-time champions Germany in action alongside European powerhouses Netherlands in what promises to be a day of high-quality international football. From Netherlands' prime time clash with Sweden to Germany's encounter with talented Ivory Coast opposition, Saturday's schedule offers tactical intrigue and quality. The combination of European pedigree, African talent, Asian technical excellence and South American physicality makes this a crucial day in the tournament calendar, with all four fixtures carrying significant implications for group standings as the World Cup continues in North America.