World Cup Free Bets – Paddy Power, Sky Bet & Betfair Offers 2026

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World Cup Free Bets – Best Offers for the 2026 Tournament

World Cup free bets are available from all three major UK bookmakers as the 2026 FIFA World Cup continues across the United States, Canada and Mexico. New customers can claim significant welcome offers from Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair – all designed specifically for football betting during the tournament.

With today's fixtures featuring Spain, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Iran, plus England's highly anticipated opener against Croatia on Wednesday, this is the ideal time to take advantage of World Cup free bets and enhanced odds offers. Each bookmaker provides a different structure, giving new customers flexibility in how they use their bonuses across the tournament.

Below we outline each offer in detail, explain how they work, and highlight why they represent value for World Cup betting.

Today's World Cup Fixtures – Monday 15 June & Tuesday 16 June

Four group stage fixtures take place across North America over the next 24 hours:

Monday 15 June, 5pm (UK time) – Spain vs Cape Verde (Group H) – Atlanta, USA

– Spain vs Cape Verde (Group H) – Atlanta, USA Monday 15 June, 8pm – Belgium vs Egypt (Group G) – Seattle, USA

– Belgium vs Egypt (Group G) – Seattle, USA Monday 15 June, 11pm – Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (Group H) – Miami, USA

– Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay (Group H) – Miami, USA Tuesday 16 June, 2am – Iran vs New Zealand (Group G) – Los Angeles, USA

These fixtures present excellent opportunities to use World Cup free bets on Bet Builders combining multiple markets, or accumulator bets across all four matches. Spain are expected to dominate Cape Verde in the evening opener, while Belgium face a tricky test against Egypt. The late fixtures offer value for overnight accumulators with Saudi Arabia taking on Uruguay and Iran meeting New Zealand.

Tuesday's Featured Fixtures – France, Argentina & More

Tuesday brings three high-profile Group I and Group J encounters:

Tuesday 16 June, 8pm (UK time) – France vs Senegal (Group I) – New York New Jersey Stadium

– France vs Senegal (Group I) – New York New Jersey Stadium Tuesday 16 June, 11pm – Iraq vs Norway (Group I) – Boston, USA

– Iraq vs Norway (Group I) – Boston, USA Wednesday 17 June, 2am – Argentina vs Algeria (Group J) – Kansas City, USA

France and Argentina – two of the tournament favourites – both play on Tuesday evening/early Wednesday morning. These matches are ideal candidates for Bet Builder free bets, particularly with both nations expected to control their respective fixtures.

England vs Croatia – Wednesday 17 June

England's tournament opener against Croatia on Wednesday evening remains one of the most anticipated fixtures of the group stage. Paddy Power are offering new customers 60/1 for England to win or draw – exceptional value for a fixture where England are heavy favourites.

This enhanced odds offer requires a maximum stake of £1 and is paid as free bets. It represents one of the best promotional offers available for England's opening match and can be claimed alongside the standard Bet £10 Get £50 welcome offers.

Paddy Power World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builders

Paddy Power are offering new customers £50 in Bet Builder free bets when they place a qualifying £10 bet on football at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater. This offer is tailored specifically for tournament football and provides substantial value across the World Cup schedule.

PADDY POWER WORLD CUP OFFER Bet £10 Get £50 in Bet Builder Free Bets CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New Customer offer. Place a min £10 bet on Football on odds of min 1.5 (1/2), get £50 in Free Bet Builders after the qualifying bet has been settled. Rewards valid for 90 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, cards & Apple Pay will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Why This Offer Works for the World Cup

Paddy Power's World Cup free bets offer provides flexibility across multiple matches. The £50 bonus is split into Bet Builder credits, allowing you to construct custom bets combining multiple selections from individual World Cup fixtures.

Bet Builders are particularly effective during tournament football where you can combine markets such as:

Match result and both teams to score

Player to score and team to win

Corners, cards and goal markets in combination

First half and full-time result doubles

The 90-day validity period covers the entire World Cup, meaning you can use these free bets throughout the group stage, knockout rounds and final.

How to Claim

Open a new Paddy Power account

Deposit at least £10 via Pay by Bank, debit card or Apple Pay

Place a £10 bet on any football market at odds of 1/2 (1.5) or greater

Receive £50 in Bet Builder free bets once your qualifying bet settles

Sky Bet World Cup Free Bets – £50 in Free Bet Tokens

Sky Bet are offering new customers £50 in free bet tokens split across football Bet Builders and Accumulators. This structured approach gives you dedicated bonuses for different bet types throughout the World Cup.

Sky Bet World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. £10 minimum deposit. First single, e/w or multiples bet only. Odds of 1/1 or greater. 3 x £10 bet tokens for Football BuildABets only. 2 x £10 bet tokens for Football Accas only. Free bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 7 days. Eligibility restrictions and further T&Cs apply.

Bet Token Breakdown

Sky Bet's World Cup free bets are distributed as follows:

3 x £10 tokens for Football Bet Builders

for Football Bet Builders 2 x £10 tokens for Football Accumulators

This structure encourages different betting approaches across the tournament. Use the Bet Builder tokens on individual match markets, and the accumulator tokens to combine selections across multiple fixtures on busy World Cup days like today.

Why This Works for Tournament Football

The World Cup schedule features multiple fixtures per day during the group stage, making accumulator betting particularly appealing. Sky Bet's dedicated acca tokens allow you to combine results across different groups and time zones – ideal for today's four-match schedule spanning Spain, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Iran fixtures.

Meanwhile, the Bet Builder tokens provide focused value on standout fixtures – perfect for tonight's Spain vs Cape Verde or Belgium vs Egypt matches, or tomorrow's France vs Senegal and Argentina vs Algeria blockbusters.

How to Claim

Register as a new Sky Bet customer

Deposit a minimum of £10

Place your first single, each-way or multiple bet at odds of 1/1 (2.0) or greater

Receive your free bet tokens once the qualifying bet settles

Use tokens within 7 days

Betfair World Cup Free Bets – Bet £10 Get £50

Betfair are offering new customers £50 in free bets when they place a qualifying £10 bet at odds of evens (2.0) or greater. The bonus is split into five £10 free bets that can be used across Bet Builders, accumulators or standard multiples.

Betfair World Cup Offer Bet £10 Get £50 in Free Bets CLAIM OFFER HERE Place a min £10 bet on Sportsbook on odds of min EVS (2.0), get 5x £10 in Free Bet Builders, Accumulators or multiples to use on any sport. Rewards valid for 30 days. Only deposits via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or Debit Card will qualify. T&Cs apply. Please Gamble Responsibly.

Maximum Flexibility Across the Tournament

Betfair's World Cup free bets offer the greatest flexibility of the three major bookmakers. Your five £10 free bets can be used on:

Bet Builders on individual matches

Accumulators across multiple fixtures

Standard multiple bets

Any sport (not restricted to football)

The 30-day validity period covers a significant portion of the World Cup, from the group stage through to the quarter-finals. This extended timeframe allows you to spread your free bets across key moments in the tournament.

How Betfair Stands Out

Unlike the Paddy Power and Sky Bet offers which restrict free bets to specific bet types, Betfair allows you to choose how you use each £10 token. This makes it ideal if you prefer a mix of betting approaches throughout the tournament.

The fact that free bets can be used on any sport also means you're not limited solely to football if you want to explore other betting opportunities during the World Cup period.

How to Claim

Create a new Betfair account

Deposit at least £10 via Pay by Bank, Apple Pay or debit card

Place a £10 bet on the Sportsbook at minimum odds of evens (2.0)

Receive 5 x £10 free bets once your qualifying bet settles

Use free bets within 30 days

Comparing World Cup Free Bets – Which Offer is Best?

All three bookmakers provide substantial World Cup free bets for new customers, but the structure and restrictions differ. Here's how they compare:

Bookmaker Bonus Amount Bet Type Validity Paddy Power £50 Bet Builders only 90 days Sky Bet £50 (3x£10 + 2x£10) Bet Builders + Accas 7 days Betfair £50 (5x£10) Any bet type 30 days

Which to Choose?

Paddy Power: Best for Bet Builder fans who want maximum time to use bonuses across the entire tournament

Best for Bet Builder fans who want maximum time to use bonuses across the entire tournament Sky Bet: Ideal if you want a structured approach mixing single-match Bet Builders with multi-match accumulators

Ideal if you want a structured approach mixing single-match Bet Builders with multi-match accumulators Betfair: Offers the most flexibility with no restrictions on bet type, plus ability to use on other sports

There's no requirement to choose just one. New customers can claim all three World Cup free bets offers, giving you £150 in total bonuses across different bookmakers and betting styles.

Using Free Bets on Today's Fixtures

Today's four-match schedule presents excellent opportunities to deploy your World Cup free bets strategically:

Spain vs Cape Verde – 5pm, Monday 15 June

Spain open their Group H campaign against World Cup debutants Cape Verde. La Roja are overwhelming favourites and this fixture is ideal for Bet Builders combining heavy win margins, goal markets and individual player props. Consider combining Spain to win, over 2.5 goals, and both halves to see Spain score.

Belgium vs Egypt – 8pm, Monday 15 June

Belgium face a potentially tricky Group G opener against Egypt. While the Red Devils possess superior quality, Egypt's defensive organisation and counter-attacking threat could make this more competitive than the odds suggest. Bet Builders on corners, cards and both teams to score markets may provide better value than straight win selections.

Saudi Arabia vs Uruguay – 11pm, Monday 15 June

An intriguing Group H fixture where Uruguay's experience should prevail against Saudi Arabia. This late kick-off suits accumulator bets combined with the earlier fixtures, or single Bet Builders on Uruguay win markets combined with goal totals. Uruguay's attacking quality makes them strong candidates for combination bets.

Iran vs New Zealand – 2am, Tuesday 16 June

The final fixture of today's schedule sees Iran expected to control proceedings against New Zealand in Group G. Another candidate for goal-based Bet Builders or as the final leg of a four-match accumulator spanning the full day's action. Iran's technical ability should shine through against New Zealand's more direct approach.

Tuesday's Big Fixtures – France & Argentina

Tuesday evening brings two tournament favourites into action:

France vs Senegal – 8pm, Tuesday 16 June

France begin their Group I campaign against African champions Senegal in a rematch of their 2022 World Cup meeting. Les Bleus are favourites but Senegal possess the quality to make this competitive. Bet Builders combining France win with both teams to score could offer value, as could player-specific markets focusing on Kylian Mbappé.

Argentina vs Algeria – 2am, Wednesday 17 June

Defending champions Argentina begin their title defence against Algeria in Group J. Lionel Messi and company are expected to dominate, making this an ideal fixture for Bet Builder free bets. Combine Argentina win with Messi to score or assist, plus markets on corners and cards for enhanced odds.

World Cup Betting Strategy with Free Bets

Making the most of World Cup free bets requires a considered approach rather than rushing to use bonuses immediately. Here are some strategic considerations:

Spread Bonuses Across the Tournament

With validity periods ranging from 7 to 90 days, you have time to identify value across multiple rounds. Don't feel obligated to use all free bets during the group stage – knockout matches often provide clearer tactical pictures and better betting opportunities.

Combine Free Bets with Enhanced Odds

If you're new to Paddy Power, use the 60/1 England enhanced odds offer alongside your main Bet £10 Get £50 welcome bonus. This maximises value from your initial deposit and provides coverage of both today's fixtures and England's upcoming opener on Wednesday.

Use Bet Builders on High-Scoring Fixtures

Group stage matches featuring traditional attacking sides like Spain (playing today) and France (playing Tuesday) often provide better Bet Builder value than tight knockout ties. Combine goal markets with cards, corners and result markets for enhanced odds.

Consider Accumulators on Multi-Fixture Days

Today's schedule features four fixtures across different groups over nine hours – an ideal opportunity for accumulator free bets. Sky Bet's dedicated acca tokens are specifically designed for days like this, combining selections across varied match contexts.

Responsible Gambling During the World Cup

While World Cup free bets provide entertainment value throughout the tournament, it's important to maintain responsible betting habits:

Set deposit limits before claiming any offer

Treat free bets as bonus entertainment, not guaranteed returns

Don't chase losses with additional deposits beyond your initial budget

Remember that all betting involves risk

Use bookmaker tools like deposit limits, reality checks and time-outs if needed

All three bookmakers provide responsible gambling support through their websites and link to organisations like GamCare and BeGambleAware.

World Cup Free Bets – Final Thoughts

World Cup free bets from Paddy Power, Sky Bet and Betfair provide new customers with £150 in combined bonuses across the 2026 tournament. Each offer has different strengths depending on your betting preferences and how you want to engage with the World Cup.

With today's fixtures featuring Spain, Belgium, Saudi Arabia and Iran, plus major matches involving France and Argentina tomorrow, and England's opener against Croatia coming up on Wednesday, this is an opportune time for new customers to explore tournament betting with leading UK bookmakers.

Whether you prefer focused Bet Builders on individual matches, accumulator betting across today's four-fixture schedule, or maximum flexibility in how you use bonuses, there's a World Cup free bets offer suited to your approach.