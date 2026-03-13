Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Results - Cheltenham Festival Results Day 4

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Results Table
|Time
|Race
|Winner
|SP
|1:20
|JCB Triumph Hurdle
|Apolon De Charnie
|50/1
|2:00
|William Hill County Handicap Hurdle
|Wilful
|14/1
|2:40
|Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase
|Dinoblue
|11/8f
|3:20
|Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle
|Johnny's Jury
|20/1
|4:00
|Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase
|---
|---
|4:40
|Festival Hunters' Chase
|---
|---
|5:20
|Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle
|---
|---
3:20pm - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Result
Winner: Johnny's Jury (20/1) | 2nd: Fruit De Mer (28/1) | 3rd: The Passing Wife (11/1)
A stamina-sapping finish sees the 20/1 shot Johnny's Jury come out on top! It was a wide-open renewal, and the Jamie Snowden-trained grey relished every yard of the trip to deny Fruit De Mer.
2:40pm - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Result
Winner: Dinoblue (11/8f) | 2nd: Only By Night (11/1) | 3rd: Panic Attack (11/4)
Full Order: Dinoblue, Only By Night, Panic Attack, Spindleberry, July Flower, Piper Park, All The Glory. Fell: Telepathique.
2:00pm - William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Result
Winner: Wilful (14/1) | 2nd: Sticktotheplan (25/1) | 3rd: Joyeuse (12/1) | 4th: Cracking Rhapsody (50/1)
Full Order: Wilful, Sticktotheplan, Joyeuse, Cracking Rhapsody, Sinnatra, Karbau, Gibbs Island, Tripoli Flyer, Ooh Betty, Hello Neighbour, Helvic Dream, Tellherthename, Bowensonfire, Ndaawi, Murcia, Pinot Gris, Sixandahalf, Williethebuilder, Secret Squirrel, Absurde, Bowmore. Fell: Balko D'Ange. Pulled Up: Jubilee Alpha.
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