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Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Results - Cheltenham Festival Results Day 4

Cheltenham Gold Cup Day Results - Cheltenham Festival Results Day 4

Cheltenham Festival Day 4: Results Table

Time Race Winner SP
1:20 JCB Triumph Hurdle Apolon De Charnie 50/1
2:00 William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Wilful 14/1
2:40 Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Dinoblue 11/8f
3:20 Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Johnny's Jury 20/1
4:00 Cheltenham Gold Cup Chase --- ---
4:40 Festival Hunters' Chase --- ---
5:20 Martin Pipe Handicap Hurdle --- ---

3:20pm - Albert Bartlett Novices' Hurdle Result

Winner: Johnny's Jury (20/1) | 2nd: Fruit De Mer (28/1) | 3rd: The Passing Wife (11/1)

A stamina-sapping finish sees the 20/1 shot Johnny's Jury come out on top! It was a wide-open renewal, and the Jamie Snowden-trained grey relished every yard of the trip to deny Fruit De Mer.

2:40pm - Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase Result

Winner: Dinoblue (11/8f) | 2nd: Only By Night (11/1) | 3rd: Panic Attack (11/4)

Full Order: Dinoblue, Only By Night, Panic Attack, Spindleberry, July Flower, Piper Park, All The Glory. Fell: Telepathique.

2:00pm - William Hill County Handicap Hurdle Result

Winner: Wilful (14/1) | 2nd: Sticktotheplan (25/1) | 3rd: Joyeuse (12/1) | 4th: Cracking Rhapsody (50/1)

Full Order: Wilful, Sticktotheplan, Joyeuse, Cracking Rhapsody, Sinnatra, Karbau, Gibbs Island, Tripoli Flyer, Ooh Betty, Hello Neighbour, Helvic Dream, Tellherthename, Bowensonfire, Ndaawi, Murcia, Pinot Gris, Sixandahalf, Williethebuilder, Secret Squirrel, Absurde, Bowmore. Fell: Balko D'Ange. Pulled Up: Jubilee Alpha.

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