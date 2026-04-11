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Grand National 2026 Full Results - Where did my horse finish in the Grand National

Grand National 2026 Full Results - Where did my horse finish in the Grand National

Grand National 2026 Full Results - Where did my horse finish in the Grand National?

Keep track of every runner at Aintree. Check the full list of starters and update the finishing order live as they cross the line.

The 2026 Randox Grand National is the ultimate test of horse and rider. With 34 world-class stayers taking on the 30 famous spruce fences over four miles and two furlongs, staying power is everything. Below is the full list of runners for the 2026 renewal. Follow the action and update the results below to see where your horse finished.

Grand National 2026: Official Runners & Results

Pos Horse Jockey SP
1st I Am Maximus Paul Townend 9/2 f
2nd Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 18/1
3rd Jordans Ben Jones 28/1
4th Johnnywho R. P. McLernon 12/1
5th High Class Hero James Bowen 66/1
6th Favori De Champdou Danny Gilligan 40/1
7th Final Orders Conor Stone-Walsh 22/1
8th Champ Kiely Danny Mullins 25/1
9th Three Card Brag Jordan Gainford 50/1
10th Monty's Star Darragh O'Keeffe 14/1
11th Answer To Kayf John Shinnick 100/1
12th Gorgeous Tom Sean Flanagan 20/1
13th Imperial Saint Callum Pritchard 50/1
14th Haiti Couleurs Sean Bowen 28/1
15th Twig Beau Morgan 40/1
16th Firefox Keith Donoghue 40/1
UR Banbridge J. J. Slevin 33/1
UR Grangeclare West Mr P. W. Mullins 9/1
F Gerri Colombe Jack Kennedy 33/1
PU Spanish Harlem Brian Hayes 50/1
PU Lecky Watson Sean O'Keeffe 50/1
UR Oscars Brother Daniel King 14/1
F Mr Vango Jack Tudor 66/1
F Stellar Story R. T. Dunne 33/1
UR Beauport Sam Twiston-Davies 80/1
UR Captain Cody J. J. Burke 22/1
UR Jagwar Mark Walsh 17/2
UR Perceval Legallois H. Cobden 33/1
PU The Real Whacker G. Sheehan 50/1
F Quai De Bourbon Donagh Meyler 33/1
F Marble Sands Thomas Bellamy 66/1
F Panic Attack Harry Skelton 7/1
F Top Of The Bill Toby McCain-Mitchell 50/1
PU Amirite Phillip Enright 100/1

Non-Runners: Nick Rockett, Spillane's Tower, Pied Piper.
Key: UR = Unseated Rider, F = Fell, PU = Pulled Up.

The Race is Over BUT THE FIGHT IS ON!

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Aintree Grand National 2026 | Full Results & Finishing Order | Please Gamble Responsibly

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