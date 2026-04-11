Grand National 2026 Full Results - Where did my horse finish in the Grand National?
Keep track of every runner at Aintree. Check the full list of starters and update the finishing order live as they cross the line.
The 2026 Randox Grand National is the ultimate test of horse and rider. With 34 world-class stayers taking on the 30 famous spruce fences over four miles and two furlongs, staying power is everything. Below is the full list of runners for the 2026 renewal. Follow the action and update the results below to see where your horse finished.
Grand National 2026: Official Runners & Results
|Pos
|Horse
|Jockey
|SP
|1st
|I Am Maximus
|Paul Townend
|9/2 f
|2nd
|Iroko
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|18/1
|3rd
|Jordans
|Ben Jones
|28/1
|4th
|Johnnywho
|R. P. McLernon
|12/1
|5th
|High Class Hero
|James Bowen
|66/1
|6th
|Favori De Champdou
|Danny Gilligan
|40/1
|7th
|Final Orders
|Conor Stone-Walsh
|22/1
|8th
|Champ Kiely
|Danny Mullins
|25/1
|9th
|Three Card Brag
|Jordan Gainford
|50/1
|10th
|Monty's Star
|Darragh O'Keeffe
|14/1
|11th
|Answer To Kayf
|John Shinnick
|100/1
|12th
|Gorgeous Tom
|Sean Flanagan
|20/1
|13th
|Imperial Saint
|Callum Pritchard
|50/1
|14th
|Haiti Couleurs
|Sean Bowen
|28/1
|15th
|Twig
|Beau Morgan
|40/1
|16th
|Firefox
|Keith Donoghue
|40/1
|UR
|Banbridge
|J. J. Slevin
|33/1
|UR
|Grangeclare West
|Mr P. W. Mullins
|9/1
|F
|Gerri Colombe
|Jack Kennedy
|33/1
|PU
|Spanish Harlem
|Brian Hayes
|50/1
|PU
|Lecky Watson
|Sean O'Keeffe
|50/1
|UR
|Oscars Brother
|Daniel King
|14/1
|F
|Mr Vango
|Jack Tudor
|66/1
|F
|Stellar Story
|R. T. Dunne
|33/1
|UR
|Beauport
|Sam Twiston-Davies
|80/1
|UR
|Captain Cody
|J. J. Burke
|22/1
|UR
|Jagwar
|Mark Walsh
|17/2
|UR
|Perceval Legallois
|H. Cobden
|33/1
|PU
|The Real Whacker
|G. Sheehan
|50/1
|F
|Quai De Bourbon
|Donagh Meyler
|33/1
|F
|Marble Sands
|Thomas Bellamy
|66/1
|F
|Panic Attack
|Harry Skelton
|7/1
|F
|Top Of The Bill
|Toby McCain-Mitchell
|50/1
|PU
|Amirite
|Phillip Enright
|100/1
Non-Runners: Nick Rockett, Spillane's Tower, Pied Piper.
Key: UR = Unseated Rider, F = Fell, PU = Pulled Up.
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