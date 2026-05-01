Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest Preview

Match Overview

Fixture: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest

Competition: Premier League

Date: Monday 4th May 2026

Kick-off: 3pm BST

Venue: Stamford Bridge, London

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored (new customers)

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer hands new customers 50/1 on a goal being scored when Chelsea welcome Nottingham Forest to Stamford Bridge on Monday. It's a price that looks generous given what we know about these two sides – neither keeps clean sheets for fun, and both carry real threat going forward.

The Blues are stuck in transition. Forest smell blood. Something's got to give.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What On Earth Is Going On At Chelsea?

Where to even begin? Liam Rosenior lasted less than four months before getting the boot in late April. Calum McFarlane's been parachuted in to steady the ship until summer, but steady isn't really what Chelsea do these days.

Seven defeats in eight league games preceded last week's nervy 1-0 win over Leeds. That Manchester City hammering – 3-0 at home – still lingers. So does the 1-0 loss to United here. The defence looks like strangers at times, communication non-existent.

But here's the thing about Chelsea: they can still hurt you. João Pedro's bagged 14 league goals this term and looks sharp whenever he gets service. Pedro Neto runs channels all day long. Garnacho's got that chaos factor. Enzo pulls strings when he fancies it. And Palmer? He's been coming off the bench lately but remains the most dangerous player at the club when the mood strikes.

Stamford Bridge hasn't been a fortress, but it hasn't been a complete disaster either. Goals happen here. That's what matters for this bet.

Forest Rolling Into Town With Real Swagger

Vítor Pereira has worked wonders at the City Ground. Properly worked wonders. That 5-0 demolition of Sunderland wasn't a fluke – it was a statement. The 1-0 Villa win that followed showed they can grind results too.

Morgan Gibbs-White is playing out of his skin right now. Thirteen league goals, and nobody in the Premier League has scored more in 2026. He's everywhere – dropping deep, bursting into the box, taking shots from angles that shouldn't work but somehow do.

Chris Wood's back fit, which gives them a proper target man again. Igor Jesus offers something different – pace, movement, runs in behind that stretch defences. It's a nice blend of options.

And they travel well. Beat Spurs 3-0 away. Won at Liverpool earlier in the season. Forest don't rock up to big grounds hoping for a draw anymore. They go looking for three points.

Recent History Between These Two

Chelsea took three points at the City Ground back in September – won 3-0 without breaking much of a sweat. Last season saw a 3-2 away win. Goals, basically. Lots of goals.

Dig through the last seven meetings and only one finished goalless. One in seven. The rest produced chances, drama, and plenty of net-rippling moments.

Neither side plays for 0-0 draws. Chelsea commit bodies forward at home because they have to – the crowd demands it, the squad's built for it. Forest counter with speed and precision. It's a recipe for entertainment.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 a goal to be scored: Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

The Case For Over 0.5 Goals

Right, let's talk about why this offer makes so much sense.

Chelsea have found the net in roughly three-quarters of their home games over the past couple of seasons. Forest have scored in 15 of 17 away trips this campaign – that's an absurd hit rate. Put these two together and a 0-0 looks about as likely as snow in July.

There's João Pedro, who's hunting a fifteenth league goal. There's Gibbs-White, the form midfielder in English football right now. There's Wood, Igor Jesus, Palmer lurking on the bench ready to change things. Attackers everywhere you look.

The defences? Chelsea's has been a mess for months – different partnerships every other week, no consistency, no understanding. Forest's is decent but hardly impenetrable. They've shipped goals to worse attacks than this Chelsea side.

Standard market odds on Over 0.5 Goals would be something ridiculous like 1/50. Paddy Power offering 50/1 on the same outcome for new customers flips that completely on its head.

Where The Goals Might Come From

João Pedro's movement in the box causes problems for everyone. If Chelsea get any sort of service into him, he'll create something.

Gibbs-White against a nervous, reshuffled Chelsea defence? He'll fancy that all day. His ability to drive at players, draw fouls, and pick out passes makes him a nightmare to contain.

Set pieces could be decisive too. Neither side defends dead balls particularly well. One good delivery might be all it takes.

Then there's the bench factor. Palmer changing a game from nothing has happened plenty of times this season. Forest have options too – fresh legs late on could exploit tired Chelsea defenders.

Honestly, the question isn't whether someone will score. It's how many goals we'll see.

What's At Stake

Chelsea need something – anything – to take into the summer. The fans are restless. Another limp home performance and the pressure on whoever takes over permanently will be enormous from day one.

Forest want Europe. Genuinely want it, not just as a nice bonus but as a proper target. A win here keeps that dream alive and well. Pereira won't let them sit back and defend.

Two teams with different motivations but the same requirement: they need to attack. That's good news for anyone backing goals.

Final Thoughts

Look, football throws up surprises. Occasionally you get those drab Monday afternoon games where nothing happens and everyone goes home miserable. But the evidence here points overwhelmingly in one direction.

Chelsea have firepower but defensive issues. Forest have form, confidence, and a midfield general playing the best football of his career. Neither manager will set up for a draw.

Backing a goal to be scored feels about as safe as it gets in football betting. And getting 50/1 on it through Paddy Power's new customer offer? That's the kind of value that doesn't come around often.

Likely outcome: Open game, chances at both ends, goals

Best Bet for New Customers:

Paddy Power – 50/1 on a goal to be scored

Monday afternoon at Stamford Bridge. Talent on both sides. And an offer that's hard to ignore.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. UK & Ireland residents.

How do I qualify?

Sign up with promo code YFBDFI

Deposit minimum £5 via debit card, Pay by Bank, or Apple Pay.

Place max £1 bet on Over 0.5 Goals for Chelsea vs Nottingham Forest, Monday 4th May.

Cashed out bets don't count.

What do I win?

Winners get paid at normal site odds in cash. The extra amount to reach 50/1 comes as free bet builders.

When do I get it?

Free bet builders credited once your qualifying bet settles. Valid for 30 days.

Anything else?

Free bet stakes aren't returned with winnings.

E-wallet deposits (PayPal, Skrill, etc.) don't qualify.