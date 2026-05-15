FA Cup Final Betting Offer: Sky Bet - 50/1 Haaland shot on target

Chelsea vs Man City – FA Cup Final Preview

Date: Saturday

Kick-off: 15:00

Competition: FA Cup Final

Venue: Wembley Stadium

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have 1+ shot on target (new customers)

The FA Cup final always delivers a unique atmosphere. League form, previous results and momentum often become secondary when silverware is on the line — and this year Chelsea and Manchester City meet at Wembley with one objective: lifting the trophy.

Finals can begin cautiously, but they also tend to produce moments where elite players take centre stage. That’s exactly why Sky Bet’s 50/1 offer on Erling Haaland to register 1+ shot on target stands out.

For a striker who thrives on big occasions and only needs one opening, it immediately catches the eye.

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1 Haaland 1+ shots on target CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Haaland’s Role in Big Matches

Even when games become tactical battles, Haaland’s influence remains obvious.

Key strengths:

Constant movement inside the box

Ability to attack crosses and cutbacks

Elite positioning between defenders

Clinical finishing from limited chances

He doesn’t need high shot volume to impact a game.

Man City’s Ability to Create Chances

Manchester City’s style naturally creates opportunities for their centre-forward.

Key factors:

Dominating possession in advanced areas

Creating overloads out wide

Midfield runners drawing defenders away

Sustained pressure around the penalty area

When City settle into rhythm, chances tend to follow.

Chelsea’s Defensive Challenge

Containing Haaland for 90 minutes is easier said than done.

Chelsea’s likely concerns:

Preventing space in central areas

Limiting service into dangerous positions

Tracking movement inside the box

Managing transitions quickly

The challenge is maintaining concentration for the entire match.

Why One Shot on Target Feels Achievable

The appeal of this offer lies in the simplicity.

Reasons it stands out:

Haaland often requires very few chances

City regularly generate shooting opportunities

Wembley finals create pressure moments

Set-pieces and transitions offer extra routes

Just one effort forcing the goalkeeper into action gets the job done.

The Game State Scenarios

If Manchester City score first:

Chelsea push further forward

More space appears in transition

Haaland gets additional opportunities

If Chelsea score first:

City increase attacking pressure

More balls arrive into dangerous areas

Shot volume naturally rises

Either scenario can work in favour of the bet.

Final Word

Cup finals can be tense, but elite forwards often find their moments. Manchester City’s attacking structure and Haaland’s instinct inside the box make him a constant threat regardless of how the match develops.

For a player capable of producing chances from almost nothing, one shot on target feels well within reach.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 50/1 for Erling Haaland to have 1+ shot on target

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Thursday, 14th May 2026 until 15:00 on Saturday, 16th May 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Haaland 1+ Shots on Target” in the match Chelsea vs Man City, on Saturday, 16th May (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Haaland does not have a Shot on Target in regulation time) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.