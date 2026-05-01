Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – Man United vs Liverpool: Why United Can Win

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2026

Kick-off: 3:30pm BST

Venue: Old Trafford

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 Man United to win (new customers)

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer gives new customers 50/1 on Manchester United to beat Liverpool at Old Trafford this Sunday. It's a price that deserves serious consideration given United's recent form, their victory in the reverse fixture, and what's riding on this result.

The narrative around this fixture tends to focus on Liverpool's dominance in recent years. But the evidence from this season tells a different story.

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United Already Know They Can Beat This Liverpool Side

Everyone seems to have forgotten what happened at Anfield back in October.

United went to Liverpool's backyard and won 2-1. Harry Maguire's late header. The away end going absolutely mental. Ruben Amorim's tactics working perfectly on the counter. Liverpool had more possession, more shots, more everything – and still lost.

That result matters because it proves something important: this United side doesn't fear Liverpool anymore.

The psychological barrier that existed for years – the 7-0 humiliation, the 5-0 at Old Trafford – has been broken. United players walked off that Anfield pitch knowing they could compete with and beat their biggest rivals. That belief carries into Sunday.

Michael Carrick has built on what Amorim started. The defensive structure remains solid. The counter-attacking threat remains potent. And now they're at home, with 75,000 screaming for them rather than against them.

Form Points In United's Direction

Two wins from two. That's what United bring into this fixture.

The 2-1 at Brentford showed mental resilience. Going behind at the Gtech Community Stadium, a ground where results can go sideways quickly, and turning it around. That's not a fluke. That's a team that believes in what they're doing.

The 1-0 against Chelsea at Old Trafford? Different kind of test, same outcome. United controlled that game, limited chances for a Chelsea side with genuine attacking quality, and saw it out professionally.

Compare that to where United were in February. Leaking goals, looking fragile, questions being asked about whether Champions League football was even realistic. The turnaround has been impressive.

Carrick deserves credit for steadying things without ripping everything up. He's kept the defensive discipline Amorim instilled while giving the attackers slightly more freedom. The balance feels right.

Šeško Is The Difference Maker

Benjamin Šeško has been worth every penny of that transfer fee.

Ten Premier League goals. A physical presence that terrifies defenders. The ability to drop deep and link play or stretch the pitch with runs in behind. He's the complete modern striker, and he's only getting better.

Against Liverpool's high line – because Slot's teams always play a high line – Šeško will fancy his chances. Van Dijk isn't as quick as he once was. One ball over the top, one moment where Šeško gets a yard of space, and United are in.

Watch the Brentford game back. His movement for the winning goal was exceptional. He drifted into the channel, held his run perfectly, then attacked the ball with aggression. Liverpool's defence will have to be absolutely on it to contain him.

And then there's Bruno Fernandes behind him. Nineteen assists this season – more than anyone else in Europe's top five leagues. Fernandes to Šeško is a combination that's clicked beautifully. Give Bruno the ball in the final third and he'll find the pass.

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Old Trafford When Liverpool Visit

There's no atmosphere in English football quite like it.

Old Trafford gets stick for being quiet during regular league games. Fair enough sometimes. But when Liverpool come to town? The place transforms. Every tackle cheered. Every United attack roared on. Every Liverpool touch jeered.

That crowd factor genuinely affects players. Liverpool's youngsters, the ones who haven't experienced this fixture before, will feel it. The noise when United press high, the roar when they break forward, the tension when it's 0-0 and both sides are feeling each other out.

Home advantage matters in football. It matters even more in derbies. United have lost just four times at Old Trafford in the league this season. They know how to protect their ground.

Liverpool's Vulnerabilities

Let's talk about what Liverpool aren't telling you.

Yes, they've won three on the bounce. Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham. With respect, none of those sides are in United's class right now. It's the definition of flattering form – wins that look good on paper but don't necessarily translate to tougher tests.

Liverpool's away record against the top six this season? Mixed at best. They lost at Arsenal. Drew at Chelsea. The away win at United in the reverse fixture didn't happen – that was Anfield, and they still lost.

There's also the Salah situation. Everyone's talking about his farewell tour, how motivated he'll be, how dangerous he is against United. But there's another way to look at it. The emotion of saying goodbye can weigh on players. The desperation to produce a moment can lead to forcing things, taking shots when a pass is on, trying to be the hero rather than playing for the team.

Salah turns 34 in June. His pace isn't what it was three years ago. United's defence, if they stay compact and don't let him isolate full-backs one-on-one, can contain him.

The Tactical Setup Suits United

Carrick will set up to frustrate and then punish.

United won't try to out-possess Liverpool. That's a mug's game against Slot's side. Instead, they'll sit in a mid-block, stay compact through the middle, and invite Liverpool to try and break them down.

Liverpool will have the ball. They'll pass it around the box. They'll create half-chances. But clear-cut opportunities? United's defensive discipline has been much better in recent weeks. Maguire and whoever partners him will be instructed to stay tight, not dive in, and force Liverpool into low-percentage shots.

Then, when United win the ball, the transition is rapid. Fernandes picking up possession in midfield and immediately looking for Šeško. Garnacho or whoever plays wide stretching the pitch. Liverpool's high line getting exposed.

It's a game plan that worked at Anfield. No reason it can't work at Old Trafford.

What United Need: A Big Performance From Key Players

Maguire has been United's best defender in 2026. That's not damning with faint praise – he's genuinely been excellent. Reading danger, organising the backline, stepping up when needed. Against Salah, he'll need to be at his best again.

Andre Onana in goal gives United someone who can make decisive saves. He's pulled off match-winning stops several times this season. In a tight game, goalkeeper quality matters.

Fernandes needs to turn up for the big occasion. He sometimes goes missing in these fixtures, tries too hard, gives the ball away cheaply. If he plays with composure and picks the right moments, United will create chances.

And Šeško just needs one. One chance. One moment where he's through on goal. His conversion rate suggests he won't miss.

Why 50/1 Represents Value

Standard odds on United winning this game sit somewhere around 3/1 or 7/2. That reflects the bookmakers' view that this is a competitive fixture where the home side has a genuine chance.

Paddy Power offering 50/1 to new customers flips the value equation entirely.

You're not backing a no-hoper here. You're backing the home team in a fixture they've already won this season. A team with a striker in form, a creator with 19 assists, and a defence that's found some organisation. At Old Trafford. With Champions League football at stake.

50/1 for that outcome? That's worth serious consideration.

Final Thoughts

The lazy narrative says Liverpool should win this. They're Liverpool, after all. They've dominated this fixture for years. Salah scores against United for fun.

But football doesn't always follow narratives.

United won at Anfield five months ago. They've won their last two league games. They're at home, the crowd behind them, knowing that victory essentially secures Champions League football and deals a significant blow to their biggest rivals.

Carrick has them organised. Šeško has them dangerous. Old Trafford has them backed.

Liverpool are beatable. United proved it already this season. At 50/1 through Paddy Power's new customer offer, backing them to prove it again makes plenty of sense.

Best Bet for New Customers:

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Old Trafford. A rivalry game with everything on the line. A United side with the belief and the quality to get the job done.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

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