Who won the Grand National? - 2026 Grand National Result

Who Won the Grand National 2026?
Official Winner and Full Race Result
The 2026 Randox Grand National has been run and won. Over the famous Aintree fences and four-and-a-quarter miles, a new name has entered the history books. Below you will find the official winner, the winning jockey, and the trainer responsible for the 2026 champion.
The 2026 Grand National Winner
Jockey: Paul Townend
Trainer: Willie Mullins
SP: 9/2 f
Verdict: A dominant performance from the favourite to secure a second Grand National victory.
Grand National 2026: The Top 8
|Position
|Horse
|Jockey
|Odds
|1st
|I Am Maximus
|Paul Townend
|9/2 f
|2nd
|Iroko
|Jonjo O'Neill Jr.
|18/1
|3rd
|Jordans
|Ben Jones
|28/1
|4th
|Johnnywho
|R. P. McLernon
|12/1
|5th
|High Class Hero
|James Bowen
|66/1
|6th
|Favori De Champdou
|Danny Gilligan
|40/1
|7th
|Final Orders
|Conor Stone-Walsh
|22/1
|8th
|Champ Kiely
|Danny Mullins
|25/1
The Racing is Over BUT THE FIGHT IS ON!
Now the Grand National winner has been crowned, it's time to turn your attention to the boxing ring for the massive Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov showdown.
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