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Who won the Grand National? - 2026 Grand National Result

Who won the Grand National? - 2026 Grand National Result

Who Won the Grand National 2026?

Official Winner and Full Race Result

The 2026 Randox Grand National has been run and won. Over the famous Aintree fences and four-and-a-quarter miles, a new name has entered the history books. Below you will find the official winner, the winning jockey, and the trainer responsible for the 2026 champion.

The 2026 Grand National Winner

I Am Maximus

Jockey: Paul Townend

Trainer: Willie Mullins

SP: 9/2 f

Verdict: A dominant performance from the favourite to secure a second Grand National victory.

Grand National 2026: The Top 8

Position Horse Jockey Odds
1st I Am Maximus Paul Townend 9/2 f
2nd Iroko Jonjo O'Neill Jr. 18/1
3rd Jordans Ben Jones 28/1
4th Johnnywho R. P. McLernon 12/1
5th High Class Hero James Bowen 66/1
6th Favori De Champdou Danny Gilligan 40/1
7th Final Orders Conor Stone-Walsh 22/1
8th Champ Kiely Danny Mullins 25/1

The Racing is Over BUT THE FIGHT IS ON!

Now the Grand National winner has been crowned, it's time to turn your attention to the boxing ring for the massive Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov showdown.

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Aintree Festival 2026 | Grand National Winning Horse & Jockey | Live Results

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