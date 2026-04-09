Mr Vango – 2026 Grand National Runners

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MR VANGO – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A MARATHON SPECIALIST WITH RECENT ALARM BELLS

Mr Vango enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 10-year-old gelding trained by Sara Bradstock for the Cracker and Smodge Partnership. This strong gelding represents one of the more interesting prospects in the field—a horse with proven marathon credentials and recent elite form, but who has failed to complete his last two races

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Elite Marathon Record in 2024/25

Mr Vango's 2024/25 season was genuinely impressive. He won three significant staying handicaps: the Betfair London National at Sandown, the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock, and the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter.

His Midlands National victory in March 2025 over 34 furlongs on soft ground was particularly impressive. The Timeform assessment was glowing: "has been expertly placed to make the most of his ongoing improvement and added a Midlands National to go with a London version and a Peter Marsh in a season of dominance across these specialist slogs."

Crucially: "just about the longest distance in the calendar on ground more testing than the official still not exhausting him; he didn't get things all his own way (headed seventh until back in front seventeenth), but he typically jumped soundly and idled on the flat having fought off the attentions of the progressive runner-up."

That assessment demonstrates genuine marathon capability. He was not exhausted by the Midlands National distance and ground; he controlled the race, jumping soundly throughout. His demonstrated capability on soft ground shows he has experience in testing conditions.

Aintree Return and Recent

Form Mr Vango returned to action in December 2025 at Aintree in the Becher Chase, where he finished second by a short-head to Twig. The Timeform assessment noted: "has been a real star for connections and, well backed after 9 months off, remains in the form of his life, going down fighting to a year-older rival that's returned better than ever."

That Becher second was a respectable return after a 9-month absence. More significantly, it demonstrated he had no issue with Aintree and retained the capability to compete at the level required.

However, the comment added: "endured a hard race and the Welsh National will surely come too soon, though he deserves to be top of the short-list for the Classic Chase next month."

The Alarm Bells: Recent Pull-Ups

Most concerning are his last two outings, both of which ended in pull-ups:

In January 2026 at Sandown in a handicap chase over 24.2 furlongs, he pulled up: "had a rare off-day, losing the lead early and going with little fluency; led, headed sixth, mistake thirteenth, well held after 4 out."

More alarmingly, in February 2026 at Newcastle in a handicap chase over 33.3 furlongs, he pulled up again: "made it back-to-back poor efforts in the space of 3 weeks and maybe he's just been to the well too often in recent seasons, acknowledging conditions perhaps weren't as testing as ideal here; chased leader, dropped away approaching 5 out, slow there, pulled up before next."

Two consecutive pull-ups in three weeks is deeply concerning. The Newcastle effort—a pull-up over 33.3 furlongs, well within his staying distance—is particularly troubling. The Timeform comment explicitly raises the concern: "maybe he's just been to the well too often in recent seasons."

That comment suggests Mr Vango may be suffering from overracing or fatigue.

Ground and Conditions Dependency

A critical observation throughout Mr Vango's record is his absolute dependence on soft/heavy ground. The Timeform notes repeatedly emphasize this: "goes very well on soft/heavy going" and "seems dependent on conditions like this, which he didn't get when flopping in the Scottish National last spring."

His Midlands National victory came on soft ground over 34 furlongs. His Peter Marsh victory at Haydock came on soft ground. His London National win came on soft ground. His defeats and pull-ups have come on ground rated good or firm, or in conditions not as testing as ideal.

This ground dependency is a significant concern for the Grand National, where ground conditions are uncertain. If the going is good to firm or good/soft rather than heavy, Mr Vango's form becomes questionable.

The Racing Pattern and Relentless Style

Mr Vango "relishes marathon trips" and is a "relentless galloper who usually jumps well out in front." His racing style involves making or being prominent early and controlling the race through marathon distances.

However, this racing pattern has disadvantages. In his recent Newcastle pull-up, he "chased leader, dropped away approaching 5 out, slow there, pulled up before next"—suggesting he ran out of gas when attempting to maintain a galloping pace over 33.3 furlongs.

His relentless galloping style may be less effective as he ages (he is 10 years old) and potentially as he suffers from overracing.

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Age and Wear

At 10 years old, Mr Vango is not young. His record since 2022 shows considerable racing. The Timeform comment that "maybe he's just been to the well too often in recent seasons" raises legitimate concerns about overuse.

His two consecutive pull-ups suggest either physical fatigue, loss of enthusiasm, or potential unsoundness beginning to manifest.

Rating and Form Level

His Timeform rating of 152? places him among respectable company. However, his recent pull-ups suggest his current form is well below that rating. His last competitive effort was his Becher second in December 2025, now nearly three months ago.

The Ground Gamble

The Timeform comment on his Becher second explicitly stated: "the Welsh National will surely come too soon, though he deserves to be top of the short-list for the Classic Chase next month."

This suggests expert opinion was considering the Classic Chase (which requires soft/heavy ground) rather than a direct Grand National route.

Verdict

Mr Vango represents an intriguing but concerning prospect among the 2026 Grand National runners. His 2024/25 marathon credentials were genuine and impressive. His Becher second in December 2025 demonstrated he retains the ability to compete at Aintree.

However, his two consecutive pull-ups in January and February 2026—particularly the Newcastle effort over 33.3 furlongs where he should have been comfortable—raise serious alarm bells. The Timeform comment suggesting "he's just been to the well too often" explicitly questions whether he is physically sound.

More significantly, his absolute dependence on soft/heavy ground creates uncertainty for the Grand National, where going conditions are unpredictable.

Mr Vango could potentially run well if:

(1) the ground comes up soft/heavy,

(2) he recovers from his recent fatigue/physical concerns,

and (3) his relentless galloping style proves effective against the field. However, his recent form suggests he is more likely to struggle.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven marathon form, recent Aintree success, and elite staying credentials, Mr Vango offers something. However, the two recent pull-ups, the ground dependency, and the age factor combine to make him a risky proposition. He represents both genuine potential and significant risk among the Grand National runners in the field.