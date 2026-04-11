Grand National Results 2026 - Day 3

Grand National Day 2026: Final Results & Finishing Orders
The 2026 Randox Grand National Festival has reached its spectacular climax at Aintree. From the opening Grade 1 sprints to the ultimate test of the National itself, legends are being made over the famous spruce fences. If you are looking to capitalise on the final action of the season, ensure you check out the latest Grand National free bets available from our featured partners below.
Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back.
|Time
|Race
|Winner
|Price
|12:45
|Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1)
|Mirabad
|50/1
|1:20
|William Hill Handicap Hurdle
|Wade Out
|18/1
|1:55
|Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1)
|Bossman Jack
|11/4 j
|2:30
|William Hill Handicap Chase
|Mr Hope Street
|4/1
|3:05
|Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1)
|-
|-
|4:00
|Randox Grand National Handicap Chase
|-
|-
|5:00
|Weatherbys NH Flat Race (Grade 2)
|-
|-
Sky Bet Exclusive
GET £5 IN FREE RACING BETS
WHEN YOU BET £10CLAIM OFFER HERE
New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.
5:00pm - Weatherbys NH Flat Race
Winner: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: -
4:00pm - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase
1st: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: - | 4th: -
Full Finishing Order: -
Non-finishers: -. Pulled Up: -.
3:05pm - Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle
Winner: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: -
2:30pm - William Hill Handicap Chase
Winner: Mr Hope Street (4/1) | 2nd: Lookaway (7/2 f) | 3rd: Konfusion (20/1)
1:55pm - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle
Winner: Bossman Jack (11/4 j) | 2nd: Soldier Reeves (15/2) | 3rd: Ballyfad (11/4 j)
1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle
Winner: Wade Out (18/1) | 2nd: Eagle Fang (28/1) | 3rd: Chart Topper (25/1) | 4th: Supremely West (7/1)
12:45pm - Maghull Novices' Chase
Winner: Mirabad (50/1) | 2nd: Salvator Mundi (8/11 f) | 3rd: Be Aware (10/1)
Paddy Power RACING OFFER
GET £5 IN FREE BET BUILDER BETS WHEN YOU PLACE A £10 BET ON RACINGCLAIM OFFER
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
Betfair Grand National Offer
BET £10 GET £5 IN FREE BETSClaim Offer Here
New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.
*Results are updated live throughout the final day of the Aintree Festival. Please refresh for the latest finishing orders and Grand National free bets.*