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Grand National Results 2026 - Day 3

Grand National Results 2026 - Day 3

Grand National Day 2026: Final Results & Finishing Orders

The 2026 Randox Grand National Festival has reached its spectacular climax at Aintree. From the opening Grade 1 sprints to the ultimate test of the National itself, legends are being made over the famous spruce fences. If you are looking to capitalise on the final action of the season, ensure you check out the latest Grand National free bets available from our featured partners below.

Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back. 

Time Race Winner Price
12:45 Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Mirabad 50/1
1:20 William Hill Handicap Hurdle Wade Out 18/1
1:55 Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Bossman Jack 11/4 j
2:30 William Hill Handicap Chase Mr Hope Street 4/1
3:05 Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) - -
4:00 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase - -
5:00 Weatherbys NH Flat Race (Grade 2) - -

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5:00pm - Weatherbys NH Flat Race

Winner: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: -

4:00pm - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase

1st: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: - | 4th: -

Full Finishing Order: -
Non-finishers: -. Pulled Up: -.

3:05pm - Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle

Winner: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: -

2:30pm - William Hill Handicap Chase

Winner: Mr Hope Street (4/1) | 2nd: Lookaway (7/2 f) | 3rd: Konfusion (20/1)

1:55pm - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle

Winner: Bossman Jack (11/4 j) | 2nd: Soldier Reeves (15/2) | 3rd: Ballyfad (11/4 j)

1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle

Winner: Wade Out (18/1) | 2nd: Eagle Fang (28/1) | 3rd: Chart Topper (25/1) | 4th: Supremely West (7/1)

12:45pm - Maghull Novices' Chase

Winner: Mirabad (50/1) | 2nd: Salvator Mundi (8/11 f) | 3rd: Be Aware (10/1)

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*Results are updated live throughout the final day of the Aintree Festival. Please refresh for the latest finishing orders and Grand National free bets.*

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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