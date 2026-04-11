Grand National Results 2026 - Day 3

Grand National Day 2026: Final Results & Finishing Orders

The 2026 Randox Grand National Festival has reached its spectacular climax at Aintree. From the opening Grade 1 sprints to the ultimate test of the National itself, legends are being made over the famous spruce fences. If you are looking to capitalise on the final action of the season, ensure you check out the latest Grand National free bets available from our featured partners below.

Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back.

Time Race Winner Price 12:45 Maghull Novices' Chase (Grade 1) Mirabad 50/1 1:20 William Hill Handicap Hurdle Wade Out 18/1 1:55 Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle (Grade 1) Bossman Jack 11/4 j 2:30 William Hill Handicap Chase Mr Hope Street 4/1 3:05 Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle (Grade 1) - - 4:00 Randox Grand National Handicap Chase - - 5:00 Weatherbys NH Flat Race (Grade 2) - -

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5:00pm - Weatherbys NH Flat Race Winner: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: - 4:00pm - Randox Grand National Handicap Chase 1st: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: - | 4th: - Full Finishing Order: -

Non-finishers: -. Pulled Up: -. 3:05pm - Jet2 Liverpool Hurdle Winner: - (-) | 2nd: - | 3rd: - 2:30pm - William Hill Handicap Chase Winner: Mr Hope Street (4/1) | 2nd: Lookaway (7/2 f) | 3rd: Konfusion (20/1) 1:55pm - Turners Mersey Novices' Hurdle Winner: Bossman Jack (11/4 j) | 2nd: Soldier Reeves (15/2) | 3rd: Ballyfad (11/4 j) 1:20pm - William Hill Handicap Hurdle Winner: Wade Out (18/1) | 2nd: Eagle Fang (28/1) | 3rd: Chart Topper (25/1) | 4th: Supremely West (7/1) 12:45pm - Maghull Novices' Chase Winner: Mirabad (50/1) | 2nd: Salvator Mundi (8/11 f) | 3rd: Be Aware (10/1)

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*Results are updated live throughout the final day of the Aintree Festival. Please refresh for the latest finishing orders and Grand National free bets.*