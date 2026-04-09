Panic Attack – Grand National 2026 Runners

Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back.

PANIC ATTACK – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: AN ELITE MARES' CHASE WINNER WITH PROVEN STAYING POWER

Panic Attack enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 10-year-old mare trained by Dan Skelton for Bryan Drew. This angular mare represents one of the most accomplished female chasers in recent years, bringing elite winning credentials and recent brilliant form—but she would have to become the first mare since 1951 to win the Grand National.

Betfair Grand National Offer BET £10 GET £5 IN FREE BETS Claim Offer Here New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Elite Recent Form and Achievements

Panic Attack's recent record is genuinely impressive. She has won four significant races:

November 2025 at Cheltenham

Won the Paddy Power Gold Cup Handicap Chase by 4 lengths

November 2025 at Newbury

Won the Coral Gold Cup Handicap Chase by 6.5 lengths. Critically, the Timeform assessment noted: "she'd travelled and jumped most fluently and taken over still going strongly 3 out, opening right up between the last 2 and running to an even higher level than at Cheltenham for all she was well-in under a 4-lb penalty."

January 2026 at Newbury

Won a Listed mares' chase by 14 lengths over 23.4 furlongs. The assessment noted: "had a lot in hand on paper and won in a canter" and "impressive" with "jumped impeccably, travelled strongly."

March 2026 at Cheltenham

Finished third of 8 in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase (Liberthine) over 20.6 furlongs, 11¼ lengths behind Dinoblue. The comment noted: "one paced from 2 out having typically jumped well up with the pace" and "she'll be much better judged on the form of her Coral Gold Cup win if taking up an engagement in the Grand National."

The Reborn Chase Specialist Profile

Panic Attack's record demonstrates she is an elite performer chases. The Timeform comment on her Coral Gold Cup win noted she was "the first since Celestial Gold and only fourth in all to land this and the Paddy Power Gold Cup in the same season."

She wasn't the most dominant force as a younger horse, but since the start of the season has been dominating races with a renewed zest against both mares and geldings.

Distance and Staying Credentials

Panic Attack "stays 3¼m, effective at shorter." This is a critical limitation. Her victories have come at 20-26 furlongs, with her primary recent wins at 20.2 furlongs (Paddy Power Gold Cup), 26 furlongs (Coral Gold Cup), and 23.4 furlongs (Newbury Listed).

The Timeform comment on her Newbury Listed win stated: "the drop back in trip in the former unlikely to be an issue, particularly under this sort of positive ride that makes the most of her jumping, her stamina for Aintree a question for later."

That comment is explicit: "her stamina for Aintree a question for later." The expert assessment acknowledges that her Aintree suitability—particularly regarding stamina for the extreme distance—remains unproven.

Recent Form Analysis

Her March 2026 third-place finish in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase is interesting. Against mares' company over 20.6 furlongs (a much shorter distance), she finished third, "one paced from 2 out." This suggests she lacks the explosive finishing speed that wins races, instead relying on stamina and consistency which will be more of an asset in the marathon races.

ITV7 OFFER Pick 7 Winners – Win 100k Jackpot! PLAY ITV7 NOW Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Age and Breeding Concerns

At 10 years old, Panic Attack is at a similar age to other senior Grand National runners.

Breathing Operation

Panic Attack "has had breathing operation." This procedure is common for horses and has demonstrably benefited her recent form (she has won multiple races post-operation),

Expert Opinion

The most significant expert comment is from her Newbury Listed win: "her stamina for Aintree a question for later."

This is an explicit acknowledgment that her Aintree suitability, particularly regarding stamina for the extreme distance, remains uncertain. The expert does not assert she will handle it; they identify it as "a question."

The comment on her recent Mares' Chase third noted: "she'll be much better judged on the form of her Coral Gold Cup win if taking up an engagement in the Grand National." suggests that she could well be suited to the Grand National task if her stamina holds up.

Verdict

Panic Attack represents an intriguing but risky proposition among the 2026 Grand National runners. Her recent form in chases is elite—she has won multiple significant handicaps and dominated both mares and geldings.

However, the Grand National presents several challenges:

Elite opposition: She would face chasers rated higher and with more proven form in marathon races

Distance uncertainty: While rated as staying 3¼m, she isn't fully exposed and would need to adapt to the new distance the Grand National demands

Expert assessment: The explicit comment that "her stamina for Aintree a question for later" demonstrates expert reservations

For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven form against elite chasers over marathon distances, Panic Attack offers limited encouragement. Her record this season is eye-catching nonetheless and should she continue to suprise as a 10-year-old, she could well make history on Saturday.

Among the Grand National runners in the field, Panic Attack represents an interesting proposition based on this season's form, but the odds are stacked against her, after all the last mare to win was in 19511