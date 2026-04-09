Lecky Watson – 2026 Grand National

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LECKY WATSON – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: STRUGGLING TO DELIVER ON PROMISE

Lecky Watson enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as an 8-year-old gelding trained by W.P. Mullins for the Slaneyville Syndicate. This lengthy gelding represents a cautionary tale: a horse with one elite victory who has subsequently struggled to replicate that form or progress as expected.

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The Broadway Success and Subsequent Struggles

Lecky Watson's career has been defined by a single outstanding performance: winning the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase (Broadway) at Cheltenham in March 2025 by 4 lengths from Stellar Story. This victory, achieved on just his second start over fences, created genuine excitement about his potential.

The Timeform assessment of that win was positive: "unlike that rival, was in the right form and crucially frame of mind in joining that one as well as the second/third in the ranks of winners at the Cheltenham Festival, doing everything right settled in touch in a falsely-run race and not coming back after showing the best turn of pace trying 3m for the first time over fences to burst clear entering the straight."

However, that same comment included a warning: "whether he's good enough—or indeed has the required stamina—to prove a prolific fixture at the top table over this sort of trip in open company is open to doubt." That doubt has proven prescient.

Post-Broadway Regression

Since his Broadway victory, Lecky Watson has contested Graded company and has largely failed. The Timeform summary explicitly states: "has largely struggled badly in open graded company this season." In April 2025 at Punchestown in a Grade 1, he "crashed out at the fifth bidding to prove his Broadway win no flash in the pan." A fall immediately after his signature victory is telling.

In November 2025 at Punchestown in a Grade 1 over 19.7 furlongs, he finished seventh of 10: "probably needed this comeback for fitness and sharpness but, more generally, does have a sizeable gap to bridge from even the form of his standout Broadway win if he's to become a big player in up-to-scratch open Grade 1 events." That comment is direct—it explicitly states he has a significant gap to bridge.

In December 2025 at Leopardstown in a Grade 1 over 24.5 furlongs, he finished seventh of 11: "ran better than in the John Durkan whilst underlining the gap he has to bridge if he's to be a mainstay in Grade 1 staying chases." Again, the theme is repeated: he is not bridging the gap.

In February 2026 at Leopardstown in a Grade 1, he pulled up: "was let down by his jumping as he continued his struggles in open company; raced off the pace, blundered sixth, met some trouble again tenth, pulled up."

Most recently, in February 2026 at Fairyhouse in a Grade 3 over 26 furlongs, he finished eighth of nine, 63 lengths behind the winner: "continues to disappoint to some tune in open company; pressed leader out wide early, lost place entering straight, beaten when clouted last."

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The Pattern of Disappointment

The pattern is unmistakable. Lecky Watson won one race (the Broadway) and has subsequently been unable to win in open graded company. His record since the Broadway victory reads: fall, 7th, 7th, pulled up, 8th of 9 (in a Grade 3). More concerning is that his Grade 3 finish (eighth of nine, 63 lengths behind) suggests he is operating well below even Grade 3 level currently.

Jumping Issues

Jumping has become a consistent concern. In February 2026, he "blundered sixth, met some trouble again tenth, pulled up." In the same month's Grade 3, he was "beaten when clouted last." His Broadway victory suggested his jumping was adequate, but his recent efforts indicate he is not jumping with the consistency required for elite competition.

Distance and Stamina Questions

Lecky Watson "stays 3m"—short of the Grand National's 4m 2f. The Timeform comment on his Broadway win explicitly raised concerns about "stamina," questioning "whether he's good enough—or indeed has the required stamina—to prove a prolific fixture at the top table over this sort of trip in open company."

His pull-up in February 2026 at Leopardstown over 24.5 furlongs raises questions about whether he is staying even closer distances reliably. If he cannot complete 24.5 furlongs competitively, the Grand National represents a significant challenge that would be difficult to bridge.

Rating and Form

Level His Timeform rating of 175 (Adjusted) places him on paper among respectable company. However, this rating appears generous relative to his demonstrated form in 2025/26. His performances suggest he is operating at Grade 3 or handicap level at best currently.

The Mullins Factor and Realistic Assessment

Willie Mullins is one of the most successful trainers in National Hunt racing. However, the explicit Timeform verdict on Lecky Watson after his Broadway win was cautionary: he remains "an inferior force and indeed prospect to stablemate Ballyburn." That comparison to a stablemate is significant—it suggests even within Mullins' own yard, connections view Lecky Watson as the weaker prospect. His subsequent performances have vindicated that assessment.

Verdict

Lecky Watson represents a significant disappointment among the 2026 Grand National runners. While his Broadway victory was genuine and impressive, his subsequent form has been a catalogue of failures. Most critically, he has been unable to progress beyond his one elite victory.

His record in Graded company since March 2025 is: fall, two seventh-place finishes, a pull-up, and an eighth-place finish in a Grade 3 by 63 lengths. His apparent distance limitations (staying 3m, with questions about stamina) and his jumping inconsistencies suggest he would face questions in the Grand National.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with sustained elite form, Lecky Watson offers very little. His crowning moment in the Brown Advisory seemed to be the peak for his career, with little of his work since confirming that as a flash in the pan moment.

Among the Grand National runners in the field, he ranks among the weaker candidates—a horse whose single standout performance has not been replicated and whose recent form suggests he is deteriorating rather than improving.