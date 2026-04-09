I Am Maximus - 2026 Grand National Runners

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I AM MAXIMUS – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A GRAND NATIONAL REGULAR SEEKING HIS SECOND TITLE

I Am Maximus stands among the most distinguished Grand National runners for 2026. This 10-year-old gelding, trained by Willie Mullins for J. P. McManus, brings strong Grand National credentials to the table, he won the 2024 edition and finished runner up in 2025.

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Grand National Record

I Am Maximus' Grand National pedigree is exceptional. He won the race in 2024, "storming well away to pass the line with plenty more to give" in a performance Timeform assessed as "equating to a Grand National performance right up there with Suny Bay's 1998 defeat from a BHA mark of 170." That victory, achieved from a rating of 159, saw him "burst to life as he shot to the front inside the final 1f," suggesting he had more in reserve than required.

He nearly defended his title in 2025 and finished second, 2½ lengths behind Nick Rockett. Critically, the Timeform assessment noted: "put his name among some of the biggest in the race's long history by finding only one too strong in his bid to become the first since Tiger Roll—and only the second since Red Rum in 1974—to defend his Grand National title."

More significantly: "unlike when powering away in 2024, he was at the end of his tether as the line neared this time around, though he was returning from a BHA mark of 167 that saw him carry top weight and his passage through wasn't nearly so smooth as the winner's."

That assessment is revealing. He carried top weight (167) and still finished second. His second-place finish, while narrowly beaten, demonstrated he remains competitive at the very highest level of the Grand National.

2025/26 Season Form

I Am Maximus' performances this season have been mixed but ultimately encouraging for Aintree purposes. He returned in November 2025 at Punchestown in a Grade 1, where he finished ninth of 10, described as a "reappearance no-show" in unsuitable conditions. However, the Timeform assessment stressed: "can have this reappearance no-show ignored considering so little looked in his favour returning at this trip over conventional obstacles."

More significantly, he returned to form in December 2025 in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown (Grade 1), finishing second by 2½ lengths to Affordale Fury. The Timeform note was notably positive: "went a long way to proving he's still the same force that had seen him excel in successive Grand Nationals, the main one of the also-rans from the John Durkan to leave that reappearance form well behind faced with a more suitable test but even then not quite an optimum one, a stronger gallop sure to have suited."

Critically, the comment added: "he made his headway around the outer from 4 out and, after the winner had crossed him slightly approaching the last, continued to stay on well, finishing with more to give." That final phrase—"finishing with more to give"—is precisely what you want to see in a Grand National runner. His subsequent Grade 1 effort at Leopardstown in February 2026 was below par, finishing fifth, but that may be explicable given the course and ground conditions.

His demonstrated capability on good ground at other venues shows he has versatility across conditions. Staying

Power and Distance Mastery

I Am Maximus' two Gradn National runs are more than enough to show he thrives at this marathon distance. His performances at extreme distances have been excellent. He acts on heavy going, providing flexibility regarding Aintree ground conditions. His demonstrated capability across varying conditions shows he is not limited to specific surfaces.

His two Grand National victories and second-place finish demonstrate conclusively that he can handle the distance and the unique demands of the race.

Jumping and Racing Style

A consistent note in Timeform assessments is that I Am Maximus "tends to jump left." This has been an ongoing concern throughout his career. However, around Aintree his jumping seems to sharpen up and the left-handed nature of the track means it tends to play to his strengths rather than hinder him. He "usually races off pace," which is an ideal tactical approach for the Grand National.

His ability to make headway late in races, as evidenced by his comeback efforts in both Grand National victories, suggests he has the racing intelligence and resilience to handle the unique pressures of Aintree.

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Rating and Form Level

His Timeform rating of 168+ places him among elite company. More importantly, he has demonstrated at the very highest level that he is capable of delivering when it matters. His Grand National performances are not flukes; they are evidence of a horse operating at the absolute peak of his capabilities at this specific task.

The Age Factor

At 10 years old, I Am Maximus is not young, but he is not prohibitively aged for the Grand National. Red Rum won at 12, and horses in their 10th year have won the race before. His recent Savills Chase performance—finishing with "more to give"—indicates he retains the physical capacity to compete.

The Historic Opportunity

The most compelling aspect of I Am Maximus' candidacy is the opportunity for history. Timeform explicitly notes the significance: "a path back to Aintree and an attempt to become the first since Red Rum to reclaim the Grand National—Mullins is running out of things to conquer, after all—beckons."

No horse since Red Rum (1974) has managed to regain a Grand National crown, and the last to win multiple was National Hunt legend Tiger Roll.

The opportunity to achieve something unprecedented in modern racing is a powerful narrative, and connections at Mullins' level do not overlook such possibilities lightly.

Concerns

The primary concerns revolve around age and the demands of attempting his third Grand National. While his December 2025 Savills Chase form was encouraging, his February 2026 effort was poor. Consistency remains a question that would need to be addressed through his preparation.

His jumping technique, while not disastrous, remains a potential concern over 30 fences. His tendency to jump left has been consistent throughout his career, and while he has overcome it successfully twice, it remains a factor to monitor.

Verdict

I Am Maximus represents a genuinely elite prospect among the 2026 Grand National runners. His two previous runs in the race and his recent December 2025 form—when he finished with "more to give"—all suggest he remains a serious contender. At 10 years old, he is not a young horse, but his record and his connections' apparent determination to target the Grand National specifically suggest they believe he has one more big performance in him.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven form at Aintree, elite ability, recent evidence of competitive fitness, and the narrative of potentially making history, I Am Maximus is among the most compelling runners in the field. He has won this race before. In a contest where experience and proven Aintree form are invaluable, that credential alone elevates him above the vast majority of Grand National runners.