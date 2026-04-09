Final Orders – 2026 Grand National Runners

Check out our Grand National Runners A-Z Guide or our Grand National Runners hub with star ratings to help you find the horse to back.

FINAL ORDERS – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS 2026: CROSS-COUNTRY SPECIALIST WITH ELITE CREDENTIALS

Final Orders presents as one of the most compelling Grand National runners prospects in the 2026 field. The angular 10-year-old gelding trained by Gavin Patrick Cromwell has demonstrated remarkable recent form, winning two consecutive cross-country events at Cheltenham—first by 4¼ lengths in December 2025, then by 2¼ lengths in the prestigious Glenfarclas Chase in March 2026.

At 25/1, he offers genuine value among Grand National runners, combining elite recent form, cross-country pedigree perfectly suited to Aintree's demands, marathon staying credentials, and a front-running style that has proven effective at the highest level.

Sky Bet Exclusive GET £5 IN FREE RACING BETS WHEN YOU BET £10 CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

Final Orders: The Timeform Profile

Final Orders is an angular gelding, winning hurdler, and useful handicap chaser. At 10 years old, he sits comfortably within the prime age range for Grand National runners. He has proven form over 29 furlongs (sufficient for the 34.3-furlong Grand National distance) and acts on good to firm and heavy going—a versatile ground preference that provides genuine advantage.

His demonstrated capability across both heavy and good to firm ground indicates he can perform reliably across the ground spectrum. He has worn headgear and tongue tie, indicating some handling requirements but nothing prohibitive.

Timeform's most recent assessment is enthusiastic: "better than ever when also won 14-run Glenfarclas Chase (Cross Country) at same course last time by 2¼ lengths from Favori de Champdou, jumping well in main and making all." This victory came "off 7 weeks (had breathing operation)" after his December cross-country win, confirming he has recovered well from surgery and is in peak condition.

The Elite Recent Form: Back-to-Back Cross-Country Victories

Final Orders' recent record is among the most impressive among Grand National runners prospects:

March 2026 at Cheltenham (Glenfarclas Chase/Cross-Country), 29.3 furlongs on good

Won by 2¼ lengths from Favori De Champdou. Timeform noted: "has taken extremely well to cross-country chasing and proved better than ever returned to less testing ground and front-running tactics, overturning form with the favourite from 7 weeks earlier having undergone a breathing operation in the interim and providing the stable with a second successive win in the race; made all, jumped well in main, went with enthusiasm, pressed on entering straight, kept up to work."

This assessment reveals multiple critical positives:

"Better Than Ever": Timeform explicitly states this was his best performance.

Cross-Country Mastery: "Has taken extremely well to cross-country chasing"—precisely the skillset required for Aintree.

Overcome Adversity: Won after a breathing operation and 7-week absence, demonstrating recovery and resilience.

Jumped Well: "Jumped well in main"—technical proficiency at Aintree's fences is essential.

Made All: Executed front-running tactics perfectly, controlling the race throughout.

Ground Versatility Demonstrated: His return to "less testing ground" (good) after the December run on soft demonstrates he is not limited to heavy conditions.

Beat Favori De Champdou: The runner-up is also a serious Grand National runners prospect, confirming Final Orders' quality.

January 2026 at Cheltenham (Cross Country), 29.3 furlongs on soft:

Fifth of 16, 16 lengths behind the winner. Timeform noted: "shaped as if still in form but seemed to crack faced with a more severe test of stamina than he'd faced when beating J'Arrive de l'Est here in December; waited with, travelled well, headway twenty-second, ridden 4 out, disputed second last, weakened run-in." This single run is his only recent underperformance.

However, the context is significant: this was run at a much much stonger gallop than you would usually find in a cross-country chase. He was also running on softer ground compared to his optimum and conditions should be closer to Good than Soft at Aintree.

December 2025 at Cheltenham (Cross-Country), 29.3 furlongs on soft:

Won by 4¼ lengths from J'Arrive de L'Est. Timeform noted: "proved a very able deputy for his stable's cross-country star Stumpstown, taking really well to the demands of the track, with his rider, enhancing his excellent record here, controlling the race pretty much throughout; tracked pace, jumped boldly, went with zest, went on fifth, shaken up run-in, drew clear, had plenty in hand."

Again, multiple positives:

"Took Really Well": Immediate success in cross-country format.

Controlled Throughout: Managed the race from a position of strength. Jumped Boldly: Technical jumping excellence across fences.

"Had Plenty in Hand": Won decisively, not struggling at the finish.

Performance on Soft Ground: Demonstrated his capability on testing ground.

The Cross-Country Pedigree: Perfect for Aintree

Final Orders' recent record is almost entirely in cross-country chasing, a discipline that translates directly to Grand National demands:

Cross-country fences are similar to Grand National obstacles—demanding precise jumping with different obstacles compared to a regular chase

Cross-country racing requires sustained stamina over marathon distances

Cross-country success demonstrates a horse's ability to handle unusual jumping demands

Final Orders has proven elite-level competence in cross-country racing, winning two consecutive races at Cheltenham's cross-country course—the premier venue for this discipline in Britain and Ireland.

Distance Credentials: Validated

Final Orders' distance profile is solid and proven:

Proven form over 29 furlongs (confirmed by Timeform)

Recent wins at 29.3 furlongs confirm he handles marathon distances

The statement "stays 29f when conditions aren't testing" indicates he handles this distance particularly well on good/good-to-firm ground

At 10 years old with established marathon form, he is unlikely to discover new limitations at 34.3 furlongs

Front-Running Style: Tactically Proven

Final Orders "made all" in both recent cross-country victories, controlling races from the front. This aggressive tactical approach has proven highly effective:

His front-running style prevented Favori De Champdou from gaining advantage

He "pressed on entering straight" in the Glenfarclas Chase, demonstrating ability to extend when asked

"Jumped well in main" suggests he is sufficiently precise over fences while racing prominently

At Aintree, this style can be effective if the pace setup is favorable and he maintains jumping precision throughout

Breathing Operation: Overcome Successfully

Final Orders had a breathing operation and was off 7 weeks before his March Glenfarclas victory. His subsequent performance—winning decisively—confirms complete recovery. Timeform's observation that he won "having undergone a breathing operation in the interim" acknowledges the concern but his subsequent elite-level performance dismisses it.

ITV7 OFFER Pick 7 Winners – Win 100k Jackpot! PLAY ITV7 NOW Free to play. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Ground Versatility: A Genuine Advantage

Final Orders "acts on good to firm and heavy going"—a versatile ground preference that is genuinely valuable for Grand National runners. His recent victories on good ground, combined with his stated capability across the spectrum, means he is not disadvantaged by uncertain spring ground conditions at Aintree. This versatility is an advantage over horses limited to specific conditions.

Age and Experience: Optimal Profile

At 10 years old, Final Orders is within the prime age range. More importantly, his career trajectory shows a horse still improving. His March 2026 Glenfarclas victory was described as "better than ever," suggesting he is still finding improvement rather than declining with age.

Assessment: Final Orders as a Grand National Runners Prospect

Final Orders presents as an elite Grand National runners prospect with comprehensive credentials. His positives are substantial and specific:

Two consecutive cross-country victories at Cheltenham (December 2025, March 2026)

Won Glenfarclas Chase by 2¼ lengths, beating Favori De Champdou (another serious prospect)

Timeform assessment: "better than ever" in March

Perfect cross-country pedigree directly translating to Aintree demands

Proven form over 29 furlongs with demonstrated capability at marathon distances

Acts on good to firm and heavy going (ground versatility across the spectrum)

Front-running style proven effective at elite level

Successfully recovered from breathing operation

Age (10) within prime range with recent improvement trajectory Jumping described as "bold" and "well" in recent victories

The negatives are minimal:

One unconvincing run in January 2026 (conventional chase, soft ground, fifth place)—but context suggests this was tactical/ground-related rather than fundamental unsuitability

Some horses with breathing operations take a longer time to fully recover (though Final Orders' subsequent Glenfarclas victory dismisses this concern)

At 25/1, he may not be underestimated by markets (though cross-country form may be undervalued by traditional Grand National bettors)

Why Final Orders Offers Value

Several factors suggest Final Orders at 25/1 is genuinely attractive value:

Cross-Country Form Undervalued: Grand National bettors may not fully appreciate how directly cross-country success translates to Aintree capability.

Comparison to Peers: At 25/1, he is shorter odds than Favori De Champdou (33/1), whom he beat by 2¼ lengths. Yet Final Orders' form and cross-country pedigree are superior.

Elite Recent Form: Two consecutive victories at Cheltenham's cross-country course represent genuinely elite recent form. This consistency is rare among Grand National runners prospects.

Breathing Operation Overcome: The March victory, coming after 7 weeks off for surgery, confirms complete recovery and suggests he is in peak condition for the Grand National.

Ground Versatility: His demonstrated capability across soft and good ground removes uncertainty around spring conditions.

Potential Concerns (Minor) At 10 years old, while not prohibitively aged, he is not among the youngest prospects (though his recent improvement suggests age is not yet a limiting factor)

Verdict

Final Orders is a serious and genuinely competitive Grand National runners prospect at 25/1. His elite recent form—two consecutive cross-country victories at Cheltenham, beating Favori De Champdou in the latest—his perfect cross-country pedigree, his proven marathon stamina, his front-running tactical style proven effective at elite level, and his successful recovery from breathing surgery combine to create a compelling case. Timeform's assessment—"better than ever" in March—captures the trajectory.

He is not merely competitive; he is improving and performing at his peak just as the Grand National approaches. His demonstrated versatility across ground conditions removes a key uncertainty. At 25/1, Final Orders represents genuine value. His cross-country credentials are elite, his recent form is elite, and his staying credentials are proven.