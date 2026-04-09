Jordans – 2026 Grand National Runners

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JORDANS – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A PROMISING NOVICE CHASER WHOSE DEVELOPMENT HAS STALLED

Jordans enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 7-year-old gelding trained by Joseph Patrick O'Brien for the Cheeky Pups Syndicate. This horse represents an interesting case study: a promising young chaser with elite novice credentials whose form has deteriorated significantly in his second season.

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Novice Season Success

Jordans' record as a novice chaser in 2024/25 was genuinely impressive. He won a Grade 3 novice at Punchestown in October 2024 by just half a length, with the Timeform assessment stressing: "has made an encouraging start to his time on Irish soil and is open to further improvement for all this was a close-run thing in the end." More impressively, he finished second in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree in April 2025, 1¼ lengths behind Caldwell Potter.

This was described as a "good effort" and represents significant Aintree form. The Grade 1 Christmas Chase at Limerick saw him finish second by 4 lengths, where the comment noted: "ran really well upped in class/trip" and "may do better still." His Cheltenham handicap chase effort in March 2025 over 20.6 furlongs saw him finish fifth of 20: "is developing into a very likeable type and again ran well on his first start in a handicap over fences and on British soil."

That sequence of efforts—a Grade 3 novice win, a Grade 1 second, and a Grade 1 second place—suggested Jordans was a genuinely exciting prospect.

2025/26 Regression

However, Jordans' 2025/26 season has been profoundly disappointing. He has yet to fire convincingly in any outing. In November 2025 at Fairyhouse in a hurdle handicap over 20.5 furlongs, he finished eighth of 20: "wasn't seen to best effect after 8 months off and is entitled to be a lot sharper for the run." That effort was poor given his previous quality.

In December 2025 at Leopardstown in a hurdle handicap over 23.4 furlongs, he finished fifth of 18: "shaped encouragingly returned to 3m and has a top-end handicap in him from his appreciably lower hurdling mark."

However, a fifth-place finish against handicap company is not genuinely encouraging. His performance on good ground here suggests he can adapt across conditions.

In January 2026 at Gowran Park in a chase handicap over 25 furlongs, he pulled up: "is no sluggard (usually hooded) despite his 3m form as a novice and the test didn't play to his strengths at all, like Yeah Man failing to build on the promise shown over hurdles at Leopardstown over Christmas; dropped out, still plenty to do 4 out, brief headway approaching straight, weakened."

That pull-up is significant. He failed to complete a 25-furlong race, which is notably shorter than Grand National distance. The comment's suggestion that "the test didn't play to his strengths at all" raises questions about whether marathon distances suit him.

Most recently, in March 2026 at Leopardstown in a Listed chase over 21.6 furlongs, he finished 11th of 16: "is yet to fully fire this season, dropped back in trip here but unable to sustain his effort having challenged briefly out wide early in the straight."

The Distance Question

Timeform notes Jordans "stays 25f"—significantly short of the Grand National's 4m 2f demands. His pull-up at Gowran Park over 25 furlongs suggests he may not be reliably staying even that distance. The comment that "the test didn't play to his strengths at all" when he pulled up over 25 furlongs is particularly concerning – but could also indicate that the nature of the track and race was what caused him to not complete.

The Grand National represents a massive step up in distance that would be difficult to bridge. His novice season record included a Grade 1 second at Limerick over 19.5 furlongs and a Cheltenham handicap over 20.6 furlongs. These shorter distances appear to suit him better than longer trips.

Jumping and Equipment

Jordans "has worn headgear/tongue tie (left off last 2 starts)." The fact that headgear has been left off his recent efforts suggests connections are experimenting, possibly indicating jumping or settling issues. He was unseated at the second in a Grade 2 chase at Punchestown in November 2024 "without a hood this time," after which connections appear to have reverted to using equipment selectively.

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Mark and Inconsistency

Jordans' Timeform rating of 139+ (Adjusted) places him among the lower end of those entered. His only competitive effort this season was his December 2024 Grade 1 second, and even that came in a race described as being "upped in trip" from his more natural distance. His recent record suggests he is not operating at that level consistently.

Expert Opinion and Development

The Timeform assessment from his September 2024 outing noted: "found only his longer-priced stablemate too good back over fences on his first outing since leaving Mlle D. Mele after 7 months off, already proven over further and likely to prove a better chaser than the winner in the fullness of time." That "likely to prove a better chaser than the winner in the fullness of time" assessment has not been vindicated by his 2025/26 form. Rather than progressing, he has deteriorated. The comment on his Cheltenham handicap in March 2025 that "is developing into a very likeable type" was positive, but his subsequent performances have undermined that optimism.

Age and Development Timeline

At 7 years old, Jordans is relatively young. However, horses typically show consistent progression rather than the regression evident here. His failure to improve, combined with his poor recent efforts and a pull-up, suggest questions about his current form or wellbeing that would need addressing.

Verdict

Jordans represents a disappointing prospect among the 2026 Grand National runners. While his novice season was genuinely impressive—a Grade 3 win and Grade 1 second —his 2025/26 season has been a catalogue of disappointments. Most concerning is his apparent distance limitation. He is unproven over further than 25 furlongs , yet he pulled up over exactly that distance in January 2026. His best novice efforts came over shorter trips (16-20 furlongs), suggesting marathon distances may not suit him well.

His recent efforts—poor hurdle finishes, a pull-up, and an 11th-place effort in a Listed chase—provide no evidence that he is ready for the Grand National. His form has regressed significantly from his novice season. For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven staying power, consistent improvement, and recent evidence of elite form, Jordans would offer precious little encouragement.

His novice credentials were impressive, but his current form suggests he may not develop into the Grand National prospect his early promise suggested. Among the Grand National runners in the field, he ranks among the weaker candidates based on recent form trajectory.