Beauport – Grand National 2026 Runners

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BEAUPORT – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS 2026: MARATHON SPECIALIST WITH RECENT FORM CONCERNS

Beauport presents as an intriguing Grand National runners prospect with arguably the strongest staying credentials in the entire field. The tall 10-year-old gelding trained by Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies won the Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter in March 2024—a marathon handicap chase that serves as direct preparation for Aintree's ultimate test.

He stays 4¼ miles, acts on heavy going, and has demonstrated genuine stamina over extended distances. Yet his recent record—marked by inconsistency, equipment issues, and concerning displays over hurdles—suggests Beauport may be past his peak form and unlikely to recapture the performances that made him a Grand National runners prospect of note.

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Beauport: The Timeform Profile

Beauport is a tall gelding, smart hurdler with excellent recent form (third in the Long Walk at Ascot in 2024/25), and very smart handicap chaser. At 10 years old, he sits comfortably within the prime age range for Grand National runners. Crucially, he stays 4¼ miles—the exact Grand National distance—and acts on heavy going, both cardinal requirements for success at Aintree.

The gelding is a front runner who races prominently, a style that can work at Aintree if managed correctly. However, he has had a breathing operation and requires careful monitoring for race fitness.

The Marathon Pedigree: Beauport's Strongest Asset

Beauport's most significant credential as a Grand National runners prospect is his proven marathon form. The standout achievement came in March 2024 at Uttoxeter in the Midlands Grand National over 34 furlongs on heavy ground. He won by 1.75 lengths, demonstrating genuine stamina at the Grand National distance.

Timeform's assessment of that victory is telling: "was kept much handier than previously this season and turned in a performance completely different to at Warwick, going with plenty of zest this time 9 weeks on and overcoming some sticky jumping to showcase his stamina for a marathon trip; chased leaders on outer, pressed leader from ninth but started to jump/hang right, led fourteenth, headed when jumped right again eighteenth, pecked twentieth, untidy 4 out and 3 out, led again last, stayed on well; he's still only 8 and hasn't been over-raced, so he could yet have an even bigger staying prize in him (runs in the colours of Corbiere and no surprise were he to be aimed at the National next year)."

This comment is crucial. It explicitly identifies Beauport as a potential Grand National runner ("no surprise were he to be aimed at the National next year"). It confirms he can handle 34 furlongs. It notes he "stayed on well" at the finish, suggesting genuine stamina rather than tactical luck. Most importantly, it highlights he overcame "sticky jumping" to win—a concerning detail that will resurface in his recent record.

Before the Midlands National, Beauport had run respectably in December 2023 at Sandown over 28.7 furlongs, finishing second. Timeform noted he "was tackling a marathon trip for the first time and ran his best race since making a successful chasing debut." This confirms his marathon pedigree extends beyond Uttoxeter.

Recent Form: The Alarming Deterioration

Since that Midlands National success nearly two years ago, Beauport's form has been deeply concerning for Grand National runners assessment:

April 2025 at Aintree (Grand National itself), 34.3 furlongs on good ground

Finished twelfth of 34, 63 lengths behind the winner. Timeform noted: "shaped much better than the bare result back chasing from an inflated mark following his Ascot rout first time back, proven in an extreme test of stamina but running himself out after racing close to the brisk pace set by his stablemate; chased leader, left in front second Valentine's, headed 3 out, weakened quickly home turn."

The phrase "weakened quickly home turn" is damaging for a horse that supposedly stays 4¼ miles. He had run himself out chasing the pace—a tactical error—and lacked the reserves to respond when asked to extend. This is not the profile of a genuine stayer; this is a front-runner who lacks a finishing kick.

November 2025 at Cheltenham, 27.3 furlongs on soft ground

Fourth of 10, 5 lengths behind the winner. Described as "came up short bidding to repeat the dose from a mark 10 lb higher this time around, excuses not obvious unless he was a rare one from the yard to need the race fitness-wise; chased leaders, blundered ninth, jumped on 3 out, headed entering straight, no extra final 1f." The comment "no extra final 1f" again suggests Beauport lacks the finishing kick required for marathon racing. He was headed entering the straight over 27 furlongs and had nothing left to offer.

December 2025 at Ascot (Grade 1 hurdle), 24.5 furlongs on good/soft

Pulled up. He led until before 4 out, weakening when making a mistake, and was pulled up straight. This is a red flag for any Grand National runners prospect—a pulled-up run suggests either physical issues or mental fatigue.

February 2026 at Haydock (Grade 2 hurdle), 24.3 furlongs on good/soft

Fourth of 5, 20 lengths behind the winner. Most recent form. Timeform noted: "added to a patchy record on the back of a breathing operation and 2 months off, the slickness required for hurdling perhaps just absent nowadays (had run much better when runner-up in this in 2025); forced pace, jumped inconsistently, headed when not fluent again 3 out, soon beaten." The breathing operation is significant. Timeform notes his "jumping inconsistently"—another red flag for a horse that requires precision at Aintree's demanding fences.

The Breathing Operation: A Major Concern

Beauport had a breathing operation and has been absent for extended periods (8 weeks before the December Ascot race, 2 months before the February Haydock race). Breathing operations can have variable outcomes. Some horses return to full ability; others never quite regain their previous form. The evidence suggests Beauport may fall into the latter category. His recent efforts have been inconsistent and unconvincing, particularly his pulled-up run at Ascot and his jumped-inconsistently display at Haydock.

For Grand National runners, breathing operation recovery is a legitimate concern. The 4¼-mile distance requires sustained aerobic effort over 30 fences. A horse recovering from breathing issues may lack the cardiopulmonary reserves needed for this test.

Jumping Concerns: Recurring Issue

Beyond breathing concerns, Beauport's jumping has been a persistent issue:

Midlands National (2024): "Overcoming some sticky jumping"

Ascot hurdle (Dec 2025): Pulled up after a mistake

Haydock hurdle (Feb 2026): "Jumped inconsistently"

Cheltenham (Nov 2025): "Blundered ninth"

Uttoxeter (March 2024): "Untidy 4 out and 3 out"

The pattern is clear: Beauport is not a fluent, consistent jumper. At 4¼ miles over Aintree's notorious fences, this is a significant vulnerability. One mistake at the wrong moment can be dire to Grand National runners prospects. Beauport's inconsistency over his fences—even when winning—suggests he cannot be relied upon for precision jumping across 30 Aintree obstacles.

Ground Preference: A Positive, But Not Reliable

Beauport acts on heavy going, which is positive for traditional Grand National conditions. However, his recent efforts on good to soft ground (Haydock, Ascot, Cheltenham) have been disappointing, and his most recent Aintree attempt came on good ground, where he ran poorly. Additionally, Timeform's recent comments suggest his performance profile may have shifted. The focus on his breathing operation and his jumping inconsistency override the significance of ground preference.

Racing Style: Front Runner

Beauport races prominently and is a front runner. While some front-runners have won the Grand National, this style carries inherent risk over 4¼ miles with 60 runners. Front-runners who lack a finishing kick—as Beauport's recent record suggests—often fade when pushed late or when faced with a sustained challenge.

The April 2025 Aintree run is instructive: he "chased leader, left in front second Valentine's, headed 3 out, weakened quickly home turn." This is a horse that made an early move, got to the front, and then couldn't respond when asked to extend further. This tactical pattern is problematic for marathon racing.

Age and Experience

At 10 years old, Beauport is within the prime range for Grand National runners. However, the breathing operation and his recent inconsistency raise questions about his physical readiness for the rigors of a 4¼-mile race over demanding fences.

The April 2025 Aintree Run: The Real Test

Beauport's performance in the Grand National itself (April 2025) is the most significant indicator of his suitability for the race. He was beaten 63 lengths and finished twelfth. While the comment suggests he "shaped much better than the bare result," he still failed to finish competitively.

More concerning, he "ran himself out" chasing the pace and "weakened quickly home turn." This is not a horse who stayed the distance and was merely out-jumped or out-positioned; this is a horse who couldn't maintain effort when the race demanded it most.

Assessment: Beauport as a Grand National Runners Prospect

Beauport presents as a horse with genuine Grand National runners credentials on paper but concerning recent form that undermines those credentials. His positives include:

Proven marathon form (Midlands National winner at 34f)

Stays 4¼ miles (exact Grand National distance)

Acts on heavy going (traditional Grand National conditions)

Suitable age (10)

Front-running style can work at Aintree if tactical approach is correct

Timeform explicitly identified him as potential Grand National runner

However, the negatives are substantial and concerning:

Recent Aintree appearance (April 2025) was unconvincing (twelfth, 63 lengths)

"Weakened quickly" in the home turn of that Grand National attempt

Breathing operation with unclear recovery trajectory

Jumping inconsistency ("jumped poorly," "inconsistently," "blundered")

Lacks finishing kick (repeatedly described as "no extra" late on)

Pulled-up run at Ascot in December 2025

Most recent effort (February 2026) shows continued jumping issues

Racing style (front-running) requires flawless execution over marathon distance

The Fundamental Problem While Beauport can stay 4¼ miles, recent evidence suggests he cannot stay it competitively. His April 2025 Grand National run revealed that he "weakened quickly" when asked to extend. This is not a horse learning the distance; this is a horse with established limitations at marathon distance combined with apparent physical concerns (breathing operation) and technical issues (jumping inconsistency).

Verdict

Beauport is better viewed as a Grand National runners prospect that has passed his peak. His Midlands National victory was genuinely impressive and validated his marathon credentials. However, that was nearly two years ago. Since then, a breathing operation, jumping inconsistency, lack of a finishing kick, and an unconvincing Grand National attempt have all raised serious questions about his current suitability for the race.

For punters assessing Grand National runners, Beauport represents a "had his chance" prospect rather than a forward-looking contender. His previous form is genuine, but his recent trajectory is concerning. Unless he demonstrates a sharp and sustained improvement in form—particularly in jumping consistency and late-race responsiveness—his Grand National candidacy looks more historical than current. Beauport would need to prove he has recovered properly from his breathing operation, regain his jumping consistency, and rediscover the finishing kick that enabled his Midlands National victory.

His February 2026 hurdle outing suggests none of these improvements are imminent. At 10 years old with a breathing operation history and recent inconsistency, Beauport is a difficult horse to fancy at Aintree in 2026.