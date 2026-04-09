Jagwar -2026 Grand National Runners

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JAGWAR – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A RAPIDLY IMPROVING YOUNG CHASER WITH ELITE POTENTIAL

Jagwar enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 7-year-old gelding trained by Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero for J. P. McManus. This tall, lengthy gelding represents one of the most exciting prospects in the Grand National runners field, bringing a trajectory of dramatic improvement and elite credentials.

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Recent Form and Momentum

Jagwar's most recent outing came in March 2026 at Cheltenham in the Ultima Handicap Chase over 25 furlongs, where he finished second by just half a length to Johnnywho. This performance is genuinely remarkable given the circumstances. The Timeform assessment was glowing: "continues to eke out improvement, this time over a 4f longer trip that ensured his qualification for the Grand National, and yet he keeps shaping like there's even more in the locker, a pretty remarkable effort to get involved to the extent he did given the severity of an early blunder."

Critically, Jagwar "clouted eighth," had an "untidy fifteenth," "jumped left 3 out and had to be pulled back around horses," yet despite all these errors, "made good progress after the last to threaten strongly despite ducking left, ran on and took second final strides." That he could overcome such significant obstacles and still nearly win speaks volumes about his fundamental ability and determination.

The comment added: "whether his jumping would stand up at Aintree remains to be seen, though that's less of an issue in a modern-day Grand National and this might be his best chance of heading there on the up on a mark that underestimates his ability, possibly still by some way." That final phrase—"underestimates his ability, possibly still by some way"—is the key assessment.

Jagwar appears to be operating well above his handicap mark. His demonstrated capability on good ground shows he has versatility.

Rapid Improvement Trajectory

Jagwar's development over fences has been remarkably swift. His chasing debut came in October 2024 at Wetherby in a handicap, where he won by half a length. The Timeform assessment noted: "justified extremely strong support to make a successful debut over fences after 6 months off, doing well under the circumstances to boot, overcoming a pace bias and value for plenty extra."

He then won at Bangor in November 2024 in impressive fashion, with the comment: "is an exciting young chaser who's very much one to follow, the bare form of his 2 wins this autumn massively underselling how far ahead of his mark he has been and will likely be for a while." In December 2024 at Uttoxeter, he was narrowly beaten (third of five) despite what was described as a "late blunder" when he "looked held" before the mistake. The Timeform assessment noted: "remains open to improvement and there's certainly more races to be won with him over fences."

In January 2025 at Cheltenham, he won decisively: "patiently ridden, jumped soundly, headway on bridle from 3 out, produced last, asserted run-in, ridden out." The comment stressed: "he'll have to be of serious interest in the 'new' Festival novice handicap." Most impressively, he won at Cheltenham again in March 2025 in the Festival handicap. Despite mistakes (untidy 4 out), he "overcame mistakes, already gaining the upper hand when giving the runner-up another chance late on." The Timeform verdict was unequivocal: "a fine stamp of a chaser, he looks every inch a graded performer."

Elite Rating and Bloodlines

Jagwar's Timeform rating of 158 places him among the highest in this Grand National runners field. This is not just a theoretical rating—it reflects consistent form against solid opposition, with the assessors specifically noting he is "massively underselling how far ahead of his mark he has been." His chase rating of 158 may appear modest, but that reflects handicap competition rather than his true ability level.

Distance and Staying Credentials

Critically, Jagwar "will stay further than 25f." His March 2026 victory at 25 furlongs came included multiple jumping errors, yet he still nearly won. This suggests the Grand National distance (34+ furlongs) is well within his scope, particularly given his fundamental staying pedigree. He "acts on heavy going," providing flexibility regarding Aintree ground conditions. His demonstrated capability on good ground at Cheltenham shows he has versatility across the ground spectrum.

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Jumping Concerns

The consistent issue throughout Jagwar's record is his jumping. He is described as "not a fluent jumper." In recent efforts, he has been "untidy" at multiple obstacles, "clouted" fences, and "jumped left" at critical moments. His March 2026 effort is instructive: despite severe early jumping errors, he still nearly won, suggesting his fundamental ability is sufficient to overcome this technical flaw.

However, over Aintree's 30 demanding fences, consistency matters. The Timeform comment on this issue is important: "whether his jumping would stand up at Aintree remains to be seen, though that's less of an issue in a modern-day Grand National."

That assessment indicates the National tests of old with unforgiving fences are behind us, with new regulations from 2023 making it easier for those with untidy jumping to keep going.

Age and Untapped Potential

At 7 years old, Jagwar is among the youngest Grand National runners. Critically, the Timeform assessment has repeatedly suggested he has "more to offer" and remains "open to improvement." The March 2025 comment specifically noted: "with time very much on his side, he'll likely remain one to follow for a while yet." This suggests connections and expert observers believe he is still developing and may not have reached his ceiling.

Tactical Approach

Jagwar "usually travels strongly waited with." This profile suggests he is a horse who can be settled early, make his move late, and accelerate in the closing stages—precisely the template for Grand National success. His trademark late run—seen repeatedly in his record—suggests he has the tactical approach to exploit the National's unique demands.

Rating Undervaluation

The most compelling aspect of Jagwar's candidacy is the repeated suggestion that his handicap mark underestimates his ability. In March 2026, the comment specifically stated the mark "underestimates his ability, possibly still by some way." This suggests he may be capable of beating officially rated horses of significantly higher marks. In a Grand National, where the handicap theoretically levels horses of different abilities, a horse operating well above his mark has a genuine advantage.

Jumping Verdict on Modern Grand Nationals

The Timeform assessment explicitly addressed the jumping concern in the context of the Grand National: "whether his jumping would stand up at Aintree remains to be seen, though that's less of an issue in a modern-day Grand National and this might be his best chance of heading there on the up on a mark that underestimates his ability, possibly still by some way."

This is a crucial qualifier. The assessor is suggesting that Jagwar's jumping issues, while real, are less problematic in the specific context of the modern Grand National than in previoius years.

Verdict

Jagwar represents one of the most compelling prospects among the 2026 Grand National runners. His trajectory of improvement has been dramatic. His Timeform rating of 158, combined with the repeated assessment that he is operating well above his handicap mark, suggests genuine ability. His recent performance at Cheltenham—nearly winning despite significant jumping errors demonstrates both his fundamental quality and his ability to overcome obstacles (literal and figurative).

His age (7 years old), his demonstrated staying power, and his trademark late-run tactical profile all align perfectly with Grand National requirements. The jumping concern is real and cannot be dismissed. However, the expert assessment that this is "less of an issue in a modern-day Grand National" and that this represents "his best chance of heading there on the up" suggests that Jagwar's technical flaws may matter less in this specific context than in conventional chases.

For those seeking a young Grand National runner with elite ratings, a clear trajectory of improvement, genuine staying credentials, and expert opinion suggesting he is significantly better than his handicap mark, Jagwar is among the most interesting runners in the field. His 7-year-old age and continued improvement suggest this may not be his only Grand National opportunity, but his current form and mark suggest he is genuinely competitive now.