Haiti Couleurs- 2026 Grand National Runners

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HAITI COULEURS – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A GENUINE CONTENDER WITH ELITE STAYING FORM

Haiti Couleurs represents one of the standout Grand National runners for 2026, bringing credentials that extend well beyond typical handicap form. This 9-year-old gelding, trained by Rebecca Curtis for the Conyers, McDermott and Prowting partnership, has demonstrated he belongs in the conversation among the very best staying chasers in training.

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Elite Winning Form

Haiti Couleurs' record over the past 12 months reads like a masterclass in staying chase form. He has won three significant races in succession:

Irish Grand National at Fairyhouse in April 2025

Pertemps Network Handicap Hurdle at Newbury in November 2025

Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in December 2025 (by 3 lengths from a field of 17),

Denman Chase at Newbury in February 2026 (by 7 lengths from L'Homme Presse).

That sequence of victories is not routine. The Denman Chase is a Grade 2 test of genuine class, and his manner of victory—a 7-length demolition—suggests Haiti Couleurs was, and is, operating at a high level.

The Timeform assessment of that win stressed his "straightforward temperament and an ability to jump and travel that will continue to stand him in good stead in top-end handicaps." More significantly, the comment added: "looking an ideal candidate for Aintree next spring, especially with further improvement on the cards."

That verdict was delivered before his subsequent Welsh National and Denman victories. The progression since then only strengthens that assessment.

The Cheltenham Test

Haiti Couleurs' sole blemish in recent months came in the Cheltenham Gold Cup in March 2026, when he pulled up. This raises questions that would need to be answered. At 6/1, he was a serious contender, but he weakened quickly in the straight and failed to complete the course. However, the circumstances warrant scrutiny. The Timeform comment noted he was "possibly amiss" and that the manner in which he dropped out "suggesting there was more to it than just the exertions of forcing the pace taking their toll."

His rider reported he "ran flat," though that was not necessarily evident from his running style. This suggests there may have been a physical issue rather than a simple failure of form or stamina. Critically, Haiti Couleurs has flopped on both attempts at Grade 1 level.

At Haydock earlier (November 2025), he pulled up after a "sluggish getaway" and was "uncharacteristically clumsy from halfway," tailing off by the end of the back straight. These are legitimate concerns about his ability to handle the absolute elite level, though they do not preclude him from competing effectively at Aintree in a large handicap.

Staying Power and Distance

Haiti Couleurs has proven form over 31 furlongs—ample for the Grand National's demands. His performances over extreme distances have been convincing. The Welsh Grand National (30.6 furlongs) saw him produce "a dominant weight-carrying display that showcased all his best qualities," leading soon after the seventh and making the rest. He acts on good to firm and heavy going, providing flexibility regarding Aintree's ground conditions. His demonstrated capability across varying conditions is a genuine asset.

His pedigree for the job is sound. By Dragon Dancer out of proven staying stock, he has the breeding to excel at marathon distances. At 9 years old, he is at an ideal age—young enough to possess athleticism, old enough to have developed jumping experience and racecraft.

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Jumping and Racing Style

Haiti Couleurs is described as a "really likeable type who travels well/jumps boldly racing close up." This profile is ideal for the Grand National. His jumping accuracy, his willingness to travel prominently, and his straightforward temperament all suggest he is the type to handle Aintree's unique demands.

He is not a come-from-behind type who relies on late acceleration; rather, he is a horse who leads the race and controls it through his own efforts. That approach suited the Welsh National perfectly. It suited the Denman Chase. It should suit Aintree as well, provided he can settle and conserve energy over the extreme distance.

Form Level Assessment

The Timeform rating of 175 (Adjusted) places Haiti Couleurs among genuinely high-class company. His three consecutive wins establish him as operating at an elite level within handicaps. His only real defeats in recent months come at Grade 1 level, where he appears to struggle tactically or physically. This raises an interesting proposition: Haiti Couleurs may be a horse who is better suited to handicaps than open races.

The extreme distance, the unique fences, and the emphasis on pure staying power over tactical sharpness all suggest his profile could thrive.

The Grade 1 Question

The fact that Haiti Couleurs has failed on both attempts at Grade 1 level is a

concern to address. His Haydock performance was particularly poor, suggesting something went amiss rather than simply being outrun. The Cheltenham Gold Cup pull-up, while potentially explicable by a physical issue, remains on his record.

However, the Grand National is different. A horse who wins the Welsh National, Irish National and Grade 2 events will almost definitely possess the staying power and jumping accuracy to excel at Aintree.

Verdict

Haiti Couleurs has earned his prominent position among the 2026 Grand National runners through genuine, elite form. His three consecutive victories at the highest handicap level, his proven staying power, his reliable jumping, and his straightforward temperament all count in his favour. He is a horse who has demonstrated he can win races of significant status in recent months.

Haiti Couleurs' profile—a horse who travels well, jumps boldly, has proven form over 31 furlongs, and has recently won two significant staying handicaps—fits the race perfectly.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with recent elite form, proven staying credentials, and the tactical approach to match, Haiti Couleurs represents one of the more compelling propositions in the field. He is a horse in form, a horse who likes his racing, and a horse whose recent record suggests he is peaking at exactly the right time.