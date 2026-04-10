Grand National 2026 Runners - Grand National Horses: Complete Guide

The 2026 Grand National field is one of depth and complexity. Sixty runners will attempt to master Aintree's unique 4¼-mile test, with a blend of proven Grand National performers, emerging chasers, and seasoned campaigners seeking the ultimate prize.

This comprehensive A-Z guide to all Grand National runners provides Timeform analysis, form context, and suitability assessment for every horse in the race. You can also get a more indepth preview for each horse by pressing on their name!

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A

A tall, angular gelding trained by Tom Ellis. Winning hurdler and smart handicap chaser who won the Thyestes Handicap Chase at Gowran in 2023/24, when he also ran sixth in the Grand National itself. Off 23 months before reappearing, tailed off when fell last in a listed event at Kelso. Stays 25f and prefers soft/heavy going. The Grand National form is a plus, but the long absence and recent fall are significant concerns. One to watch if connections get a run into him, but questionable readiness.

Sturdy gelding from Henry de Bromhead's yard. Fairly useful over hurdles but shaped amiss when pulled up recently at Thurles. Better form over fences—he won the Midlands National Handicap Chase at Kilbeggan in July, though only by a head from Mica Malpic. Stays 29f and acts on soft going. Front runner/races prominently. Has shown useful handicap form but recent run raises questions. The Midlands National form is relevant, but he'll need to improve significantly to feature.

Smart chaser from Terence O'Brien's yard. Won the Troytown Handicap Chase at Navan by 2¼ lengths from Yeah Man in November. Let down by jumping when fourth in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse (16 lengths behind Grangeclare West). Stays 3¼m and acts on heavy going. Recent form shows promise but the jumping inconsistency is a red flag. The Troytown win suggests he's capable, but doubts remain about his jumping at Aintree's fences.

B

Rangy gelding from Joseph Patrick O'Brien's yard. Winning hurdler and high-class chaser, back to best when nose second to The Jukebox Man in the King George VI Chase at Kempton in December. Off 11 weeks, then ran lacklustre when third in the Ryanair Chase at Cheltenham. Stays 3m and acts on soft. The concern is that 3m doesn't guarantee 4¼m. A high-class performer but distance is a genuine query.

Tall gelding from Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies. Smart hurdler—excellent third to Crambo in the Long Walk Hurdle at Ascot in 2024/25. Had breathing operation, then jumped poorly when fourth in the Rendlesham Hurdle at Haydock. Very smart handicap chaser with wide-margin win at Ascot in 2024/25. Stays 4¼m and acts on heavy going. Front runner/races prominently. This is excellent Grand National profile—big frame, proven stamina, and heavy-ground form. Worth considering at 100/1.

Rather leggy gelding from Paul John Gilligan. Smart hurdler—fifth in the Stayers' Hurdle at Cheltenham in 2024/25 (11¾ lengths behind Bob Olinger). Below form at Cheltenham's BetMGM Cup (19½ lengths eleventh). Useful chaser who won a minor event at Galway in 2024/25. Stays 3m and acts on heavy. The issue is staying power—3m is insufficient for the Grand National distance test.

C

Good-topped gelding trained by W.P. Mullins. Useful over hurdles and smart chaser. Won the Scottish Grand National at Ayr in 2024/25 by a length from Klarc Kent. Creditable efforts early this season but below form when fifth in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse (33 lengths behind Grangeclare West). Stays 4m and acts on heavy. The Scottish Grand National form is relevant, and 4m covers the distance, but recent Bobbyjo form is a concern.

Well-made gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and very smart chaser. Won the Champion Novices' Chase at Punchestown by 6½ lengths in April. Short-head second to Only By Night in the Poplar Square Chase at Naas in November. Below form when seventh in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown (28 lengths behind Fact To File). Stays 25f and effective at shorter. Acts on heavy. A high-class performer but distance is a concern.

D

Sturdy gelding, now with NT connections. Useful hurdler who won at Clairefontaine and a premier handicap at Aintree in 2024/25. Useful chaser—won a handicap at Bangor in November and the Silver Cup at Ascot in December (by head from Leave of Absence). Excuses last time (very bad mistake third, lost shoe) when down the field at Ascot. Stays 25f and acts on heavy. Has worn tongue tie; patiently ridden. Recent efforts show inconsistency but Aintree win in 2024/25 is a plus.

F

Rangy gelding trained by Gordon Elliott. Winning hurdler and very smart handicap chaser. Won the Paddy Power Chase at Leopardstown in December and a cross-country event at Cheltenham in January (by 8½ lengths from J'Arrive de L'Est). Off 7 weeks, then second in the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham (2¼ lengths behind Final Orders, clear of rest). Stays 29f and acts on heavy. Wears headgear; front runner/races prominently. Excellent form and suitable profile.

Angular gelding from Gavin Patrick Cromwell. Winning hurdler and useful handicap chaser. Won a cross-country event at Cheltenham in December (by 4¼ lengths from J'Arrive de L'Est). Off 7 weeks (had breathing operation), then won the Glenfarclas Chase at Cheltenham last time by 2¼ lengths from Favori de Champdou, jumping well and making all. Stays 29f when conditions aren't testing; acts on good to firm and heavy. Has worn headgear/tongue tie. Excellent recent form and cross-country pedigree suggest suitability.

Tall, good-topped gelding from Gordon Elliott. Winning hurdler and high-class chaser. Won the Skymas Chase at Down Royal in November (by 4¼ lengths from Gorgeous Tom). Good effort when fourth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown in February (13¾ lengths behind Fact To File). 26¼ lengths sixth in the Cheltenham Gold Cup last time. Stays 3m and effective at shorter; acts on heavy. In tongue tie last 2 starts. High-class but distance is questionable for Grand National.

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G

Strong, lengthy gelding from Gordon Elliott. Useful over hurdles; top-class chaser at best. 8/13 and won a 4-runner minor at Down Royal last time easily by 5 lengths from Roi Mage, always in control after taking over 4 out. Stays 3¼m and acts on heavy. In cheekpieces last 3 starts. Top-class form but distance concerns remain at 3¼m.

Angular gelding from Henry de Bromhead. Useful over hurdles—won a minor at Punchestown in 2024/25. Smart chaser who won a novice at Wexford and Grade 3 novice at Cork in 2024/25. Off 3 months, then shaped encouragingly when fifth in a listed handicap at Leopardstown (6 lengths behind O'Toole). Should be suited by 3¼m and acts on heavy. Decent form but 3¼m leaves the distance slightly short.

Strong gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and top-class chaser. 7/2 and first win since novice campaign when beating Gerri Colombe by 5½ lengths in the Bobbyjo Chase at Fairyhouse last time, soon recovering from a bad mistake. Several good efforts in defeat, notably third of 34 behind Nick Rockett in the Grand National at Aintree last spring (3 lengths back). Stays 4¼m and acts on good to firm and heavy. Usually races towards rear. Proven Grand National form—this is a serious contender.

H

Well-made gelding from Rebecca Curtis. Smart hurdler who won a handicap at Newbury in November. High-class chaser who won the Welsh Grand National at Chepstow in December and the Denman Chase at Newbury in February (by 7 lengths from L'Homme Presse). Possibly amiss when pulled up in the Cheltenham Gold Cup won by Gaelic Warrior. Stays 31f and acts on good to firm and heavy. Travels well/jumps boldly racing close up. Excellent marathon form and Welsh Grand National pedigree make this an obvious Grand National contender.

Angular gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and smart over fences. Good effort when second in a handicap at Punchestown on return (4¼ lengths behind Dee Capo). Pulled up last 2 outings. Stays 29f and acts on good to firm and heavy. Recent pullups are concerning.

I

Rather leggy gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and top-class chaser. Won the Grand National at Aintree in 2023/24 and 2½ lengths second of 34 to Nick Rockett in the 2024/25 renewal. Easily best effort this season when 2½ lengths second to Affordale Fury in the Savills Chase at Leopardstown in December. Stays 4¼m and acts on heavy. Usually races off pace; tried in cheekpieces; tends to jump left. Proven Grand National winner with excellent credentials.

Sturdy gelding from Philip Hobbs & Johnson White. Winning hurdler and useful handicap chaser. Won the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock in January (6 ran, by neck from Richmond Lake). Off 8 weeks, then excuses when eighth in the Ultima at Cheltenham (22½ lengths behind Johnnywho), badly hampered thirteenth. Stays 3¼m and acts on soft. Usually races prominently; sound jumper who tends to hang left. Distance is borderline; hampered run at Cheltenham unreliable guide.

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Strong gelding from Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero. Has had breathing operation. Winning hurdler and very smart chaser. Won a graduation event at Ascot in December (3 ran, by 4¾ lengths from Firefox). Off 12 weeks, then below form when tenth in the Ultima at Cheltenham (28 lengths behind Johnnywho), jumping poorly. Stays 4¼m and effective at much shorter; acts on heavy. Wears tongue tie. Smart form but Ultima performance concerning.

J

Tall, lengthy gelding from Oliver Greenall & Josh Guerriero. Winning hurdler and very smart chaser. Improved in defeat in handicaps at Cheltenham this season. Half-length second in the Ultima at Cheltenham (½ length behind Johnnywho of 22), running on having had to be pulled back. Will stay further than 25f and acts on heavy. Tried in hood; wears tongue tie. Usually travels strongly waited with; not a fluent jumper. Excellent form and willing stayer—genuine Grand National type.

Strong gelding from Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill. Winning hurdler and smart handicap chaser. Off 8 weeks with breathing operation and in cheekpieces, then won the Ultima at Cheltenham last time by ½ length from Jagwar, leading final 100 yards. Worth another try at further than 3¼m and acts on soft. Wears tongue tie. Recent Ultima win shows he's in form; worth another try over extended distance.

Useful form over hurdles from Joseph Patrick O'Brien. Useful chaser who won a Grade 3 novice at Punchestown in 2024/25. Good effort when 1¼ lengths second in the Mildmay Novices' Chase at Aintree final outing. Yet to fire in 2025/26. Stays 25f and acts on heavy. Has worn headgear/tongue tie; usually held up. Aintree form is relevant but needs to regain form.

L

Lengthy gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and very smart chaser. Won 3 times in 2024/25, including the Brown Advisory Novices' Chase at Cheltenham (by 4 lengths from Stellar Story). Has largely struggled badly in open graded company this season. Stays 3m and acts on heavy. Tried in hood. Excellent novice form but graded company struggles suggest limitations.

M

Lengthy gelding from David Killahena & Graeme McPherson. Winning hurdler and smart handicap chaser. Won a premier event at Cheltenham in November (by 4 lengths from Fascile Mode). 4/1 and ran creditably when second in the Rowland Meyrick Chase at Wetherby (7 lengths behind Konfusion). Likely to stay 4m and acts on soft. Decent handicap form and 4m staying profile is promising for longer odds.

Well-made gelding from Henry de Bromhead. Winning hurdler and high-class chaser. 40/1 and better than result when sixth in the Irish Gold Cup at Leopardstown (25½ lengths behind Fact To File), making effort earlier than ideal. Stays 25f and acts on heavy. Decent form but staying power at 25f questioned for Grand National.

Strong gelding from Sara Bradstock. Winning hurdler and smart handicap chaser. Successful all 3 starts in 2024/25: Betfair London National at Sandown, Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock, and Midlands Grand National at Uttoxeter. Good effort when short-head second to Twig in the Becher Chase at Aintree on return. Pulled up last 2 starts. Relishes marathon trips and goes well on soft/heavy. Usually in cheekpieces/tongue tie; relentless galloper who usually jumps well. Excellent handicap Grand National pedigree; three big wins in 2024/25.

O

Useful hurdler from Connor King's yard. Much better over fences. Won a maiden at Galway in October, Florida Pearl Novices' Chase at Punchestown in November, and Ten Up Novices' Chase at Navan in February (4 ran, unchallenged by 6 lengths). 18/1 and suited by emphasis on stamina when fourth in the Brown Advisory at Cheltenham (5½ lengths behind Kitzbuhel). Stays 25f and acts on heavy. Promising novice with stamina pedigree.

P

Angular mare from Dan Skelton. Has had breathing operation. Fairly useful handicap hurdler and smart chaser. Recorded hat-trick: Paddy Power Gold Cup at Cheltenham and Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November, and listed mares event at Newbury in January (by 14 lengths from Molto Bene). 11/4 and third in the Mrs Paddy Power Mares' Chase at Cheltenham (11¼ lengths behind Dinoblue). Stays 3¼m and effective at shorter; acts on soft and good to firm. Travels strongly. Excellent recent form but distance is borderline.

Sturdy gelding from Gavin Patrick Cromwell. Useful hurdler and smart handicap chaser. 20/1 and hinted at revival when fourth in the New Year's Day Chase at Tramore (31 lengths behind Heart Wood), finishing with running left. Stays 3m and acts on heavy. Tried in tongue tie. Distance concerns remain.

Q

Good-topped gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and smart chaser. Won a maiden at Gowran in 2024/25. Good effort when ninth of 30 in the Irish Grand National Chase at Fairyhouse. 11/2 and back on track when third in a listed handicap at Leopardstown (3 lengths behind O'Toole). Stays 29f and acts on heavy. Tried in cheekpieces. Decent form and staying profile.

S

Lengthy, angular gelding from W.P. Mullins. Winning hurdler and very smart handicap chaser. Won a novice at Punchestown in June and Kerry National at Listowel in September (by 4½ lengths from Three Card Brag). 9/1 and pulled up in the Bobbyjo at Fairyhouse. Stays 4m and acts on good to firm and heavy. Wears cheekpieces/tongue tie; front runner/races prominently. Kerry National form is excellent; pulled-up run unreliable.

Well-made gelding from Gordon Elliott. Smart hurdler and better form over fences. In blinkers and tongue strap, 12/1, and good 14½ lengths third in the Bobbyjo at Fairyhouse last time (behind Grangeclare West). Stays 3¼m and acts on heavy. Has worn cheekpieces; usually finds plenty. Decent form but 3¼m stays short of Grand National distance.

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T

Lengthy gelding from Patrick Neville. Winning hurdler and smart chaser. 12/1 and well held in a 6-runner Relkeel at Cheltenham. Won the Charlie Hall Chase at Wetherby in 2024/25. Stays 25f and acts on good to soft. Has worn headgear including last 2 starts; wears tongue tie. Usually races close up. Moderate recent form.

Rangy gelding from Gordon Elliott. Winning hurdler and very smart handicap chaser. Won a handicap at Cheltenham in October (by 2¾ lengths from Backmersackme). Good effort when sixth of 24 in the Coral Gold Cup at Newbury in November (6½ lengths behind Panic Attack). Off 12 weeks, probably needed run when well held last time. Stays 3¼m and acts on heavy. Decent handicap pedigree but recent effort unreliable.

Sturdy gelding from Nigel & Willy Twiston-Davies. Winning hurdler and smart handicap chaser. Won at Haydock in November (by 7 lengths from Saladins Son). Off 8 weeks, 22/1, and ran well when second in the Grand National Trial at Haydock (1¾ lengths behind Grand Geste). Stays 3½m and acts on heavy. Wears cheekpieces; front runner/races prominently; temperamental. Trial form at Haydock is relevant Grand National pointer.

Lengthy gelding from Ben Pauling. Useful hurdler and useful handicap chaser. Off 3 months, 33/1, and respectable seventh at Uttoxeter (11 lengths behind Doughmore Bay). Won a veterans event at Sandown in November and the Becher Chase at Aintree in December (by short head from Mr Vango). Stays 3¼m and acts on good to firm and heavy. Tried in cheekpieces. Becher Chase win at Aintree is a significant plus.

GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS: FORM ANALYSIS & VERDICT

The Elite Contenders (13/2 - 16/1)

Three horses stand out as the backbone of legitimate Grand National chances:

I Am Maximus (13/2) remains the rating favourite and for good reason. A proven Grand National winner with two runs in the race, he carries genuine credentials. The Savills Chase second shows he's ready to run well. At 13/2, the value is apparent.

Haiti Couleurs (14/1) boasts the Welsh Grand National and Denman Chase form. At 14/1, the each-way value is compelling. His marathon form and heavy-ground suitability align perfectly with Grand National conditions.

Grangeclare West (10/1) was third in last year's Grand National and has progressed this season. Won the Bobbyjo Chase and showed he's still a serious player at the top level. 4¼m is proven.

The Value Tier (16/1 - 33/1)

Jagwar (9/1) showed excellent form when second in the Ultima, willing stayer who will go further.

Spanish Harlem (33/1) won the Kerry National—a relevant form line. Stays 4m and acts on heavy.

Mr Vango (66/1) boasts three significant wins at marathon distances in 2024/25. His Becher Chase form at Aintree itself is a substantial plus.

Top Of The Bill (100/1) ran well in the Grand National Trial at Haydock—this is the strongest form line for longer odds.

Twig (66/1) won the Becher Chase at Aintree in December. Aintree form at this distance is a significant pointer.

Favori de Champdou (33/1) is running well, cross-country form is relevant, and he's back in form.

Final Orders (25/1) won the Glenfarclas Chase (cross-country event) with excellent jumping. Cross-country form suggests he'll handle Aintree fences.

Johnnywho (12/1) just won the Ultima and might stay further. Recent form is compelling.

Oscars Brother (14/1) is a promising young stayer with the Ten Up Novices' Chase win and decent Brown Advisory effort.

The Question Marks (50/1+)

Beauport (100/1) has 4¼m staying power and a breathing operation behind him. At 100/1, worth considering.

Marble Sands (100/1) likely stays 4m; decent handicap form at good odds.

Monbeg Genius (100/1) has 31f form; marathon pedigree at long odds.

Lecky Watson (40/1) showed excellent novice form in 2024/25. Though he's struggled in graded company, novice form can transfer to marathon handicap.

Quai De Bourbon (40/1) won the Irish Grand National Chase. This is a strong form line.

Shanbally Kid (66/1) stays 31f but jumping concerns are real.

DISTANCE PROFILES: KEY SUMMARY

Confirmed 4¼m or 31f+: I Am Maximus, Nick Rockett, Grangeclare West, Haiti Couleurs, Captain Cody, Favori de Champdou, Final Orders, Mr Vango, Spanish Harlem, Monbeg Genius, Monty's Star, Spillane's Tower, Quai De Bourbon, Marble Sands, Shanbally Kid, Twig

29f-30f (likely to stay): Amirite, Champ Kiely, L'Homme Presse, High Class Hero, Beauport, Lecky Watson

25f-29f (borderline 4¼m): Ain't That A Shame, Answer To Kayf, Banbridge, Blaze The Way, Firefox, Gorgeous Tom, Hyland, Imperial Saint, Iroko, Jagwar, Johnnywho, Jordans, Panic Attack, Perceval Legallois, Pied Piper, Stellar Story, The Real Whacker, The Short Go, Three Card Brag, Top Of The Bill

3¼m and under (distance concerns): Anyway, Buddy One, Gerri Colombe, Harry Des Ongrais, In D'Or, Lecky Watson, Weveallbeencaught, Yeah Man, Will Do, French Dynamite, Soul Icon

AINTREE EXPERIENCE BONUS

Horses with prior Aintree Grand National or major chase runs:

I Am Maximus – Won 2023/24; second 2024/25

Grangeclare West – Third 2024/25

Mr Vango – Won Becher Chase December 2024

Twig – Won Becher Chase December 2024

Ain't That A Shame – Sixth 2023/24 Grand National

Deep Cave – Won Aintree 2024/25

Jordans – Aintree Mildmay runner

Soul Icon – Aintree runner

GOING & CONDITIONS

Heavy/Soft Going Specialists (essential for traditional Aintree): Every runner in this field acts on heavy except a few. Key heavy-ground specialists: I Am Maximus, Nick Rockett, Haiti Couleurs, Grangeclare West, Spanish Harlem, Mr Vango, Twig, Final Orders, Favori de Champdou, Oscars Brother, Jagwar, Johnnywho, Top Of The Bill, The Short Go.

Good to Firm specialists (fewer options): Iroko, Panic Attack, The Real Whacker, Twig (both), Monbeg Genius, Spanish Harlem, Spillane's Tower, Iroko, Three Card Brag

JUMPING PROFILE

Known Fluent Jumpers (critical at Aintree): Final Orders (jumping well in recent wins), Haiti Couleurs (travels well, jumps boldly), Spillane's Tower (high-class action), Nick Rockett (good form jumping), Grangeclare West (recovered from bad mistakes).

Jumping Concerns: Answer To Kayf (let down by jumping), Shanbally Kid (none too fluent), Pied Piper (fell recently), Jagwar (not a fluent jumper), Spanish Harlem (pulled up in Bobbyjo).