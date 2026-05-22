Uysk vs Verhoeven offer: 50/1, Usyk to win with Paddy Power

Usyk vs Verhoeven: Can Experience Overcome Raw Power in Saturday’s Heavyweight Showdown?

Date: Saturday 23rd April

Estimated Fight Time: 22:45

Competition: Heavyweight Boxing

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Usyk to win (new customers)

Heavyweight boxing delivers a fascinating stylistic clash this weekend as Oleksandr Usyk faces Rico Verhoeven in a bout that brings together elite boxing pedigree and proven combat-sport dominance.

Much of the intrigue comes from the contrast in backgrounds. Verhoeven arrives as one of kickboxing’s biggest names, while Usyk enters as one of boxing’s most technically complete fighters. Different paths, different strengths and very different approaches.

That’s exactly why Paddy Power’s 50/1 offer on Usyk to win stands out. You’re backing a fighter with years of elite-level experience on the biggest stages.

50/1 Usyk to win CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What You Need To Know

Fight night: Saturday 23rd April



Main event expected around 22:00



Heavyweight contest



Elite boxing experience meets crossover intrigue



Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Usyk to win

This isn’t a standard heavyweight matchup — and that’s part of the attraction.

Can Verhoeven Make The Transition?

Verhoeven’s combat credentials are obvious, but boxing asks different questions.

Key talking points:

Different pacing over long rounds





Adjusting movement and distance control





Adapting to elite-level boxing timing





Managing pressure against a technical operator

Raw power matters — but timing and rhythm matter too.

Why Usyk’s Style Creates Problems

Usyk’s biggest strength has always been making elite opponents uncomfortable.

Key advantages:

Exceptional footwork





Ability to control range





Elite ring intelligence





Calm decision-making under pressure

He rarely allows fights to develop on his opponent’s terms.

Could The Early Rounds Shape The Fight?

The opening exchanges could be crucial.

If Verhoeven starts aggressively:

Pressure arrives immediately





Tempo increases





Momentum becomes important

If Usyk settles quickly:

He can dictate distance





Frustration can build





Technical advantages become clearer

Heavyweight fights often hinge on small momentum shifts.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Makes Sense

There are several reasons the enhanced price catches attention:

Vast experience at world level





Proven record in major fights





Superior technical foundation





Clear route to controlling the pace

At 50/1, you're backing one of boxing’s most accomplished operators.

Final Word

Usyk vs Verhoeven is one of those fights that creates intrigue because of the unknowns. Verhoeven’s physicality and combat background bring danger, but elite boxing experience is difficult to replicate.

When the pressure rises and adjustments become necessary, Usyk’s skillset could prove decisive.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on Usyk to win

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 USYK TO WIN VS VERHOEVEN

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YSACMB

Deposit a minimum of £5 by Cards, Pay by Bank or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on the Oleksandr Usyk to win market in Oleksandr Usyk vs Rico Verhoeven on Saturday, 23rd May.

Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

What can I win?

If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in Free Bet Builders and Accumulators.

When will I get my prize?

You will receive your Free Bet Builders and Accumulators after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

What else do I need to know?

Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.

You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.

If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.

Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.

The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

Other essential stuff:

Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.

The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.