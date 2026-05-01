Betfair Sign Up Offer – Man Utd vs Liverpool Betting and Free Bets Preview

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2026

Kick-off: 15:30 BST

Venue: Old Trafford

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Betfair Sign Up Offer provides new customers with enhanced odds of 50/1 on a goal to be scored in Sunday's blockbuster clash at Old Trafford. This fixture between English football's two most decorated clubs carries significant weight, with Manchester United sitting 3rd on 61 points and Liverpool in 4th on 58 points – just three points separating them in the race for Champions League qualification.

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Manchester United: Recent Form and Attacking Output

Michael Carrick's side enter this fixture in reasonable shape, having won their last two Premier League matches. The 2-1 victory away at Brentford on April 27th followed a hard-fought 1-0 home win against Chelsea, suggesting United have found a level of consistency at a crucial stage of the season.

Benjamin Šeško has been the standout performer, with 10 Premier League goals this campaign. The Slovenian striker has been clinical when given opportunities, and his ability to punish defensive lapses will be crucial against Liverpool's backline.

Bruno Fernandes continues to orchestrate from midfield, leading Europe's top five leagues with 19 assists this season. His creative output means United remain a genuine threat in attacking transitions, particularly when afforded space to pick out runners.

At Old Trafford, United have scored in the majority of their home fixtures this term, averaging 1.76 goals per game domestically. A goalless afternoon at home appears highly improbable given their offensive numbers.

Liverpool: Salah's Final Farewell and Attacking Intent

This fixture takes on added significance for Liverpool as one of Mohamed Salah's final appearances before his summer departure. Arne Slot confirmed in his pre-match press conference that Salah is fit to feature, stating it's a "big relief" that his recent injury concern is minor.

Liverpool arrive at Old Trafford with three consecutive wins, finding form at the business end of the season. Florian Wirtz has impressed since his arrival, while Curtis Jones has earned particular praise from Slot for his performances in recent weeks.

The Merseysiders have scored 57 league goals this campaign, demonstrating consistent attacking threat across multiple personnel. Slot's high-intensity pressing system has created numerous chances, even in games where results haven't always followed performance.

Crucially, Liverpool have scored in their last 41 Premier League matches – a remarkable run that underlines their offensive reliability regardless of opponent. The prospect of them failing to find the net at Old Trafford appears remote.

Head-to-Head: Goals a Near-Certainty in This Rivalry

The historical data overwhelmingly supports an expectation of goals in this fixture. In the last nine meetings between these sides across home and away fixtures, Liverpool alone have scored 28 goals while conceding eight – an average of four goals per game.

Finding a 0-0 draw between these two sides requires going back years. Recent encounters at Old Trafford have produced entertaining, open contests with neither side set up to sit deep and absorb pressure. Both prefer to impose their own game, which naturally creates space and opportunity.

With United needing points to secure their position and Liverpool chasing their rivals above, neither manager can afford a conservative approach. The tactical setup points toward an open, attacking contest where at least one goal feels virtually inevitable.

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Why Over 0.5 Goals Looks a Formality

The case for at least one goal being scored is overwhelming:

United have scored in 26 of their 34 league fixtures this season

Liverpool's 41-game scoring run in the Premier League is the longest active streak

Combined, these sides have scored 115 league goals this campaign

Neither team has the defensive structure to keep a clean sheet consistently

The emotional weight of Salah's farewell will push Liverpool forward

United's need to protect their Champions League position demands positive intent

This fixture has produced 36 goals in the last nine meetings

A 0-0 draw would represent a significant statistical anomaly given the attacking quality on show and the historical precedent of this rivalry.

At standard market prices, Over 0.5 Goals in this fixture would be priced around 1/50 or shorter – reflecting an implied probability well above 95%. At 50/1 through Betfair's welcome offer, new customers receive dramatically enhanced returns on an outcome that carries near-certain expectation.

Match Scenarios That Guarantee Goals

There are multiple realistic paths to at least one goal:

Liverpool's pressing forces an early United error and capitalises

Šeško finds space behind Liverpool's high line on the counter

A set-piece breaks the deadlock in a tense opening period

The occasion and atmosphere drives attacking intent from both sides

Fernandes creates a clear opening with his creative passing

Salah produces a moment of magic in what could be his final appearance at Old Trafford

Given the quality in both forward lines and the attacking intent both managers will demand, the question is not whether a goal will be scored, but how many.

Final Verdict

This has the makings of a classic North-West derby – high stakes, quality attacking players, and historical precedent that overwhelmingly favours goals. Liverpool's remarkable 41-game scoring streak meets United's improved home form in a fixture that has produced 36 goals in the last nine meetings.

A goalless draw would defy all recent evidence and statistical expectation.

Likely outcome: An open, competitive contest with multiple goals

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