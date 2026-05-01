Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – Liverpool to Beat Man United at 60/1

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2026

Kick-off: 3:30pm BST

Venue: Old Trafford

Offer: Paddy Power – 60/1 Liverpool to win (new customers)

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer has Liverpool at 60/1 to win at Old Trafford on Sunday. Sixty to one. For a side that's won six of their last twelve against United. For a team with Mo Salah desperate to sign off with another goal against his favourite opponents.

Sometimes the bookies give you gifts. This might be one of them.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 60/1 Liverpool to win at Old Trafford! CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Salah Against United. One Last Dance.

Twelve goals. That's what Mohamed Salah has done to Manchester United in the Premier League. Twelve. More than any other Liverpool player in history against their biggest rivals.

Sunday represents one of his final chances to add to that tally before he leaves in the summer. And if you think that doesn't matter, you haven't been paying attention to how Salah operates.

This is a player who feeds off moments like this. The bigger the stage, the brighter he shines. When the cameras are on him, when the narrative is about him, when everyone's watching to see what he does next – that's when Salah delivers.

Arne Slot confirmed on Friday that the injury scare was nothing. "Big relief," he called it. Salah trained fully and will start. United's defence has been warned.

There's something poetic about it, really. The Egyptian King, walking out at Old Trafford one last time in league football, knowing every Liverpool fan around the world is willing him to produce something special. He's done it before. He'll be absolutely desperate to do it again.

Liverpool's Recent Form Tells A Story

Three wins on the spin. Everton dispatched. Palace brushed aside. Fulham handled without much fuss.

Now, United fans will point out that none of those teams are in the same league as their side. Fair point. But momentum in football is a real thing. Winning becomes habit. Confidence builds. Players start believing they can go anywhere and get a result.

That's where Liverpool are right now. After a wobble in the autumn that had people questioning whether Slot was the right appointment, the Dutchman has got his team playing again. The pressing is sharp. The movement is fluid. The goals are flowing – 57 in the league this season, and that number keeps climbing.

Liverpool don't really do goalless games these days. They create chances against everyone. Even in the defeats, even when things weren't clicking, they were still making opportunities. The difference lately is they've been taking them.

Old Trafford Isn't The Fortress It Once Was

Here's something United supporters don't like talking about: Liverpool have won at Old Trafford in three of the last five seasons.

The 5-0. Remember that? Salah's hat-trick. United fans leaving at half-time. One of the most humiliating results in the history of the fixture.

The 3-0 at the start of last season when Luis Díaz scored twice and United couldn't lay a glove on them.

The 4-2 in 2022 when Liverpool came from behind and ran riot.

Old Trafford hasn't been a graveyard for Liverpool – it's been a happy hunting ground. The ghosts of Ferguson's intimidating fortress have long since departed. Liverpool's players know they can go there and win. They've done it repeatedly.

Yes, United won the reverse fixture at Anfield earlier this season. Maguire's late header, against the run of play, in a game Liverpool dominated. It happens. But using that single result to suggest Liverpool can't beat United ignores years of evidence pointing the other direction.

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Wirtz, Jones, And The Supporting Cast

Everyone focuses on Salah – understandably – but Liverpool's threat goes much deeper.

Florian Wirtz has been a revelation since arriving from Leverkusen. The German picks up the ball in pockets of space, turns, and suddenly Liverpool are attacking. His weight of pass is exceptional. His ability to drift between the lines makes him almost impossible to mark consistently.

Then there's Curtis Jones, who Slot has been raving about for weeks. Local lad, came through the academy, apparently playing the best football of his career right now. He's added goals to his game – proper goals, not tap-ins – and his energy in midfield gives Liverpool control in areas they sometimes lacked.

Díaz remains a handful. Darwin Núñez offers chaos and unpredictability off the bench. Trent Alexander-Arnold's delivery from set pieces can unlock any defence.

Liverpool don't rely on one player anymore. Salah is the talisman, sure, but there are five or six others capable of producing match-winning moments. United's defence has to be perfect for 90 minutes. Liverpool's attack only needs one lapse.

United's Defensive Improvement Has Been Overstated

Two clean sheets in their last two games. Against Brentford. Against a Chelsea side in complete disarray.

That's the foundation of this idea that United have suddenly sorted their defence out. Two games against moderate opposition.

Liverpool represent something entirely different. They press relentlessly. They move the ball quickly. They stretch defences with runs from multiple angles. Slot's system is designed to create overloads and find space where space shouldn't exist.

Maguire has been decent lately – nobody's denying that. But decent against Brentford and decent against a Liverpool side with Salah, Wirtz, Díaz, and Jones all in form? Completely different proposition.

Van Dijk at the other end knows exactly how to handle Šeško. He's dealt with bigger, stronger, quicker strikers than the Slovenian. One good game against a high line doesn't mean Liverpool's defence will crumble. Van Dijk organises, commands, and wins the battles that matter.

The Head-to-Head Record Is Brutal Reading For United

Let's just lay out the numbers because they're stark.

In the last nine meetings between these clubs, Liverpool have scored 28 goals. Twenty-eight. United have managed eight.

That's not a competitive rivalry. That's domination.

Liverpool have won six of those nine games. The three they didn't win? The recent Anfield defeat, a draw, and one other loss. The overall picture remains overwhelmingly red – the Merseyside shade, not the Manchester one.

History doesn't guarantee future results, obviously. But patterns exist for reasons. Liverpool's style causes United problems. Their pressing forces errors. Their attacking quality punishes mistakes. Nothing about Sunday's fixture suggests that dynamic has fundamentally changed.

What Liverpool Need To Do

Start fast. Old Trafford gets nervous when United fall behind early. The crowd turns, the players tighten up, and suddenly the famous atmosphere becomes a problem rather than an advantage.

If Liverpool can score in the first twenty minutes – and they've done exactly that in multiple away games this season – the complexion of the match changes entirely. United would have to come out and attack, leaving space for Liverpool to exploit on the counter.

Salah isolated against whoever plays left-back for United is a matchup Liverpool will target repeatedly. Slot knows this. The early balls into Salah's channel, the switches of play to find him one-on-one, the moments where Liverpool deliberately funnel attacks down that side.

Stay compact when United have the ball and then hurt them in transition. It's not complicated. Liverpool have the players to execute it.

Why 60/1 Is Absurd

Work through the logic here.

Liverpool have won at Old Trafford multiple times in recent years. They have the superior head-to-head record. They have a player in Salah who has scored more goals against United than anyone in Liverpool history. They're in form – three straight wins and goals flowing.

Standard odds on Liverpool winning this game are somewhere around 2/1. That's the market's genuine assessment of their chances. Roughly a third probability.

Paddy Power offering 60/1 to new customers on that same outcome? It's a pricing anomaly that only exists because it's a welcome offer designed to attract attention.

Liverpool winning at Old Trafford isn't some ridiculous long shot. It's happened repeatedly. It could easily happen again on Sunday. Getting 60/1 on it is the kind of value that rarely comes around.

Final Thoughts

United will be up for this. The crowd will be loud. The stakes are massive.

But Liverpool have been here before. They've silenced Old Trafford before. They've watched United's fans stream for the exits before.

Salah wants his moment. Slot wants the statement victory. The players know that winning here effectively kills United's three-point cushion and blows the Champions League race wide open.

Liverpool don't fear Old Trafford anymore. The numbers prove it. The recent history confirms it. And at 60/1 through Paddy Power's new customer offer, backing them to do what they've done so many times before is hard to resist.

Best Bet for New Customers:

Paddy Power – 60/1 on Liverpool to win

Salah's farewell tour. A trip to Old Trafford. And odds that massively underestimate what Liverpool are capable of.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. UK & Ireland residents.

How do I qualify?

Sign up with promo code YFBDFI

Deposit minimum £5 via debit card, Pay by Bank, or Apple Pay.

Place max £1 bet on Liverpool to beat Manchester United.

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What do I win?

Winners get paid at normal site odds in cash. The extra amount to reach 60/1 comes as free bet builders.

When do I get it?

Free bet builders credited once your qualifying bet settles. Valid for 30 days.

Anything else?

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