Sky Bet Sign Up Offer – Liverpool vs Man Utd Preview

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2026

Kick-off: 15:30 BST

Venue: Old Trafford

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 on a goal to be scored (new customers)

Sky Bet Sign Up Offer gives new customers the chance to back a goal to be scored at enhanced odds of 50/1 when Liverpool travel to Old Trafford on Sunday afternoon. With Champions League qualification on the line for both clubs, this North-West derby promises attacking intent from the first whistle.

Manchester United currently occupy 3rd place on 61 points, with Liverpool three points behind in 4th. Neither side can afford to sit back – making this an ideal fixture for the Over 0.5 Goals market.

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Liverpool's Attacking Pedigree: 41 Games and Counting

Arne Slot's side arrive at Old Trafford boasting the longest active scoring streak in the Premier League – 41 consecutive matches without failing to find the net. That remarkable run spans the entirety of the current campaign and beyond.

With 57 league goals scored this season, Liverpool's attacking threat comes from multiple sources. Florian Wirtz has adapted impressively since his move, while the ever-reliable Mohamed Salah remains the focal point of their forward play.

Salah's presence adds extra significance to this fixture. With the Egyptian confirmed fit by Slot in his pre-match press conference, this represents one of his final appearances in Liverpool colours before his summer departure. The emotional weight of the occasion will drive Liverpool's attacking intent.

Curtis Jones has also earned praise from Slot for his recent performances, adding depth to a midfield capable of both creating and finishing chances. Liverpool simply do not play goalless football.

Manchester United's Home Form: Goals at Old Trafford

Michael Carrick's United have found consistency at a crucial stage of the season, winning their last two Premier League fixtures. The 2-1 victory at Brentford followed a disciplined 1-0 home win against Chelsea – results that have solidified their grip on a Champions League spot.

At Old Trafford, United average 1.76 goals per home game this season. Benjamin Šeško has been central to their attacking output, contributing 10 Premier League goals and offering a constant threat in behind opposition defences.

Bruno Fernandes continues to be the creative heartbeat of the side, leading Europe's top five leagues with 19 assists this campaign. His ability to unlock defences with a single pass makes United dangerous whenever they gain territory in the final third.

The Theatre of Dreams has witnessed just two goalless draws in the league all season – neither against opposition of Liverpool's attacking quality.

Historical Precedent: This Fixture Produces Goals

The statistics leave little room for debate. In the last nine meetings between Manchester United and Liverpool, a combined 36 goals have been scored – an average of four per game.

Finding a 0-0 draw in this rivalry requires going back several years. When these sides meet, goals follow. The tactical approaches of both managers – Carrick's desire to control possession and Slot's high-intensity pressing – create natural space and opportunity.

Neither side sets up to defend deep and frustrate. Both want the ball, both commit numbers forward, and both leave gaps that quality attackers can exploit. The fixture's DNA points firmly toward goals.

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Why a Goal Looks Inevitable

The case for Over 0.5 Goals borders on certainty:

Liverpool have scored in 41 consecutive Premier League matches

United have found the net in 26 of 34 league games this season

The two clubs have combined for 115 league goals in 2025/26

This fixture has produced 36 goals in the last nine meetings

Neither side can afford a cautious approach with qualification at stake

Salah's farewell tour adds emotional attacking impetus for Liverpool

United's home record shows consistent goal threat

At standard market prices, Over 0.5 Goals would be priced around 1/50 – implying a probability above 95%. Sky Bet's 50/1 welcome offer transforms this near-certainty into exceptional value for new customers.

How the Goals Will Come

Multiple pathways exist for at least one goal to be scored:

Liverpool's pressing wins possession high and creates an early chance

Šeško exploits space behind Liverpool's high defensive line

Fernandes picks out a runner with his trademark through ball

A set-piece delivery finds a head in a crowded penalty area

Salah produces individual brilliance in a fixture he has dominated historically

The game opens up late as one side chases a result

The quality of attacking talent on display makes a goalless 90 minutes almost unthinkable. Šeško, Salah, Fernandes, Wirtz – these are players capable of producing moments from nothing.

The Stakes Ensure Attacking Intent

Context matters. This is not a dead rubber or an early-season feeling-out process. Both clubs need points to secure their objectives.

United's three-point cushion over Liverpool means victory would effectively end their rivals' Champions League hopes. Liverpool know only a win keeps their ambitions alive. Neither manager will set up conservatively.

Carrick will want to impose United's structure at home. Slot will demand the high press that has defined Liverpool's season. The result is a tactical clash that creates chances at both ends – and makes at least one goal a virtual formality.

Final Verdict

Everything points toward goals at Old Trafford on Sunday. Liverpool's extraordinary scoring consistency, United's home attacking output, the historical precedent of this fixture, and the high-stakes nature of the occasion all combine to make Over 0.5 Goals as close to a certainty as football offers.

A 0-0 draw would represent a remarkable statistical outlier.

Likely outcome: An open contest with goals from the outset

Best Bet for New Customers:

Sky Bet – 50/1 on a goal to be scored

One of the Premier League's most storied rivalries, elite attacking talent, and a welcome offer that dramatically enhances an outcome with overwhelming probability.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.