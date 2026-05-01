Paddy Power Sign Up Offer – Man United vs Liverpool Premier League Preview

Match Overview

Fixture: Manchester United vs Liverpool

Competition: Premier League

Date: Sunday 3rd May 2026

Kick-off: 3:30pm BST

Venue: Old Trafford

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 Man United to win OR 60/1 Liverpool to win (new customers)

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer lets new customers choose their side in English football's greatest rivalry – back United at 50/1 or Liverpool at 60/1. Old Trafford hosts a fixture that could define both clubs' seasons, with just three points separating third from fourth in the Champions League race.

This one matters. Really matters.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 Man Utd OR 60/1 Liverpool: Pick Your Side! CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What's Actually At Stake Here

Strip away the history and the noise for a moment. United sit third on 61 points. Liverpool fourth on 58. A home win and Michael Carrick's side are basically safe for the Champions League. A Liverpool victory, and suddenly the gap between these two becomes nothing at all.

For United, this represents the chance to put daylight between themselves and their biggest rivals. For Liverpool, it's about keeping the pressure on while giving Mohamed Salah the away day send-off his career at the club deserves.

Neither side can afford to get this wrong.

The Case For Manchester United

There's a decent argument that United enter this one in better shape than they've been for months.

Back-to-back wins have steadied the ship after a wobbly February and March. The 2-1 victory at Brentford showed character – going behind and responding. The 1-0 against Chelsea at home? That was about control, discipline, seeing a game out properly.

Benjamin Šeško has found his feet in English football. Ten league goals and counting. The Slovenian times his runs beautifully and when United get the ball forward quickly, he's a handful for anyone. Against Liverpool's high line, there'll be space to exploit.

Then there's Bruno Fernandes, who leads Europe's top five leagues with 19 assists this season. The man creates chances out of thin air. One moment of quality, one through ball threaded between defenders, and United are in.

Old Trafford also feels like a genuine advantage right now. The atmosphere when Liverpool visit is unlike anything else in the English game. The crowd want this one badly.

And here's the thing people forget – United won the reverse fixture. At Anfield. Back in October. Harry Maguire's late header gave them all three points in a game Liverpool dominated for spells. These results happen in football. Form books get torn up.

United's price at 50/1 through Paddy Power's new customer offer looks interesting given they're at home, have momentum, and already know they can beat this Liverpool side.

The Case For Liverpool

But let's not pretend Liverpool are some wounded animal limping into Old Trafford.

Three straight league wins tell a different story entirely. Everton, Crystal Palace, Fulham – all dispatched without too much drama. Arne Slot's side have rediscovered something in recent weeks, a rhythm that went missing during that difficult spell in late autumn.

The head-to-head record over recent years still tilts heavily in Liverpool's favour. Yes, United won in October. But before that? Liverpool had taken 28 goals from nine meetings. The 7-0 at Anfield. The 5-0 at Old Trafford. The 3-0 here at the start of last season when Luis Díaz ran riot.

Salah being fit matters enormously. Slot confirmed as much in his press conference – described it as a "big relief" that the injury scare was nothing serious. This will be one of Salah's final away appearances in a Liverpool shirt before leaving in the summer. He's scored 12 goals against United in the Premier League. He lives for these games.

Florian Wirtz has added something different to Liverpool's attack. The German has that ability to pick up the ball in tight spaces and make things happen. Curtis Jones is apparently playing the best football of his career right now, at least according to Slot.

Liverpool's 57 league goals this season haven't come from nowhere. They score against everyone. Even in bad spells, they create chances.

And 60/1 on a Liverpool win? When they've won six of their last 12 meetings with United? When Salah is fit and motivated? That's a price that makes you think twice.

PADDY POWER OFFER! 50/1 Man Utd OR 60/1 Liverpool: Pick Your Side! CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

Why This Fixture Rarely Disappoints

Dig through the history and you'll struggle to find boring games between these two.

The last nine meetings have produced 36 goals. That's four per game on average. Liverpool scored 28 of them, which tells its own story, but United have also found the net consistently. The 4-3 FA Cup thriller in 2024. The 2-2 draws. Even the 7-0 was dramatic in its own brutal way.

Neither manager sets up to contain. Carrick wants United to play through midfield and commit bodies forward. Slot's pressing system demands aggression and attacking intent. Put those philosophies together and you get open, chaotic football.

Defenders will make mistakes. Space will appear. Chances will come at both ends.

Form, Momentum, And The Intangibles

United's form reads WWDLW from the last five – decent without being spectacular. They've stopped the rot that threatened to derail their season entirely.

Liverpool's shows WWWDL – three wins in a row giving them genuine momentum heading into this one. They're in better shape than they were a month ago.

But form only tells part of the story in fixtures like this. The occasion takes over. Players who've been anonymous for weeks suddenly produce their best performance. Others crumble under the pressure.

Maguire has been solid for United lately. Can he handle Salah at his sharpest? Van Dijk remains Liverpool's leader, but Šeško has been bullying centre-backs all season. These individual battles will decide things.

Picking A Winner? Good Luck

Anyone who tells you they know how this one ends is lying.

United have home advantage, recent victory over Liverpool, and a three-point cushion they desperately want to protect. They've shown signs of stability under Carrick and have the individual quality to hurt anyone on their day.

Liverpool have superior head-to-head form over recent years, momentum from three straight wins, and a talismanic figure in Salah who produces his best against United. They need the points just as badly.

The bookmakers have this as a tight affair for good reason. United are marginal favourites, but only just.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Works Either Way

This is where personal conviction comes in.

If you fancy United to protect Old Trafford, silence their critics, and secure Champions League football in front of their own fans – 50/1 represents a significant uplift on the standard price.

If you believe Liverpool have the quality, the motivation, and the historical edge to take all three points – 60/1 on an away win that's genuinely possible makes plenty of sense.

Both outcomes are realistic. Both prices dramatically exceed what you'd normally get. Pick your side.

Final Thoughts

English football doesn't produce many fixtures with this much history, this much needle, this much riding on the result. United versus Liverpool at Old Trafford with Champions League qualification at stake. You couldn't script it better.

United have the home advantage and recent form. Liverpool have the attacking pedigree and a player in Salah who treats these games like cup finals.

It could genuinely go either way.

Best Bet for New Customers:

Paddy Power – 50/1 on Man United to win OR 60/1 on Liverpool to win

Pick a side. Enjoy the chaos. And remember why this fixture is the biggest in English football.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. UK & Ireland residents.

How do I qualify?

Sign up with promo code YFBDFI

Deposit minimum £5 via debit card, Pay by Bank, or Apple Pay.

Place max £1 bet on either Man United to win (50/1) or Liverpool to win (60/1).

Cashed out bets don't count.

What do I win?

Winners get paid at normal site odds in cash. The extra amount to reach the enhanced price comes as free bet builders.

When do I get it?

Free bet builders credited once your qualifying bet settles. Valid for 30 days.

Anything else?

Free bet stakes aren't returned with winnings.

E-wallet deposits (PayPal, Skrill, etc.) don't qualify.