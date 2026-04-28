Champions League: PSG vs Bayern Munich - Paddy Power Sign Up Offer - 50/1 a goal to be scored

Match Overview

Fixture: Paris Saint-Germain vs Bayern Munich

Competition: UEFA Champions League Semi-final

Date: Tuesday 28 April 2026

Kick-off: 20:00

Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

The UEFA Champions League semi-finals kick off with a blockbuster clash as holders PSG host Bayern Munich. With both teams averaging over three goals per game in European competition this season, the stage is set for a high-quality encounter where the back of the net is expected to bulge.

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Attacking Powerhouses Collide

Luis Enrique’s PSG have been a model of efficiency in front of goal, setting a club record with 38 goals in the competition so far. Their ability to sustain pressure has seen them score at least twice in every knockout match this season. At the Parc des Princes, they typically look to dictate tempo and pin opponents back through structured buildup.

Bayern Munich bring a different kind of threat. Under Vincent Kompany, the Germans have been the most prolific side per minute played, averaging 3.17 goals per match. However, their aggressive style often leaves them vulnerable on the break, a dynamic that PSG’s frontline is well-equipped to exploit.

Tactical Match-Up: High Lines and Fast Transitions

This fixture is likely to be decided by which side manages the transition phases more effectively. Key factors include:

PSG's ability to recycle possession and tire the Bayern defence.

Bayern's high-pressing system looking to force errors in the PSG half.

The clinical finishing present in both squads, with both teams previously breaching each other's defences this season.

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Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

Who can take part?

New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

How & when can I qualify?

Open a new account using promo code YFBDGV .

. Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Card or Apple Pay.

Place a max £1 bet on the Over 0.5 Goals market for PSG vs Bayern Munich.

Cashed Out and partially cashed out bets will not count towards the promotion.

What can I win?

If at least one goal is scored, winnings are paid in cash at the normal price, with the remaining enhancement to 50/1 paid as Free Bet Builders.

When will I get my prize?