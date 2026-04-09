Johnnywho – 2026 Grand National Runners

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JOHNNYWHO – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A BREAKTHROUGH WINNER WITH STRONG HANDICAP CREDENTIALS

Johnnywho enters the 2026 Grand National runners field as a 9-year-old gelding trained by Jonjo & A.J. O'Neill for J. P. McManus. This strong gelding represents one of the most compelling Grand National runners in the field, combining recent elite-level victory, proven Aintree form, and expert opinion suggesting he is significantly better than his handicap mark.

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Breakthrough Victory and Current Form

Johnnywho's most recent outing came in March 2026 at Cheltenham in the prestigious Ultima Handicap Chase (22 runners), where he won by half a length from Jagwar. This victory is his breakthrough performance and represents the culmination of a long campaign of improvement.

The Timeform assessment was emphatic: "better than ever when won 22-runner Ultima Handicap Chase at Cheltenham last time by ½ length from Jagwar, leading final 100 yds having been bumped soon after last." More significantly: "is building up a tremendous CV in these big staying handicaps, going a place better than in last year's Kim Muir."

The comment stressed: "he'll obviously be ahead of the game mark-wise for the National, and is just the sort who could run well at Aintree, well worth another try at a marathon trip now that he's shown the breathing operation to have had a positive effect." That final phrase is critical. Johnnywho had a breathing operation before his Cheltenham victory, and the Timeform assessment explicitly credits this procedure with giving him "the cutting edge required."

Breathing Operation and Fitness

Johnnywho underwent a breathing operation between November 2025 and his March 2026 victory. The Timeform note from his Haydock effort in January 2026 mentioned a "slightly underwhelming effort at Haydock 8 weeks earlier," suggesting the breathing issue predated the procedure.

However, the post-operation result at Cheltenham demonstrates the procedure was effective. He won a 22-runner competitive handicap by just half a length, suggesting his physical capabilities have been enhanced. Critically, the comment noted: "he'd had since a slightly underwhelming effort at Haydock 8 weeks earlier giving him the cutting edge required."

Aintree Experience and Form

Johnnywho has already run at Aintree in November 2025 in a handicap chase over 21.1 furlongs. He finished fifth of 17, and the Timeform assessment is revealing: "shaped quite well over inadequate trip after 7 months off, gaining vital experience of these fences ahead of likely tilt at the big race itself next April whilst not doing any damage to what already looks a competitive mark."

That comment explicitly acknowledges that his connections view him as a Grand National prospect. He gained Aintree experience deliberately, and the short trip (21.1 furlongs) is described as "inadequate"—suggesting he will be stronger over the full Grand National distance. His performance on good ground at Aintree shows he can adapt across conditions.

Recent Pattern and Consistency

Johnnywho's recent record shows sustained improvement in staying handicaps. In December 2025 at Ascot in a handicap, he finished third of 12, "couldn't have shaped much better," with the Timeform note emphasizing: "his 2 starts back this season suggesting it's a case of when rather than if he wins a major staying handicap, with the biggest one of them all at Aintree in April presumably top of the agenda."

In March 2025 at the Cheltenham Festival in an the Kim Muir handicap over 26 furlongs, he finished second by just 0.2 lengths: "one of the least exposed, got back on the up after 7 weeks off, going like the best horse at the weights." That performance, nearly two years before his Cheltenham victory, demonstrated his potential. His capability on good ground across multiple runs shows he is not limited to specific conditions.

Distance and Staying Credentials

Johnnywho is "worth another try at further than 3¼m"—a critical assessment. The Timeform comment specifically suggests he is suited by marathon distances. His Cheltenham victory came over 25 furlongs, and the assessment explicitly states he should be tried at greater distances.

His Aintree form in November 2025 over 21.1 furlongs was described as "over inadequate trip," suggesting the full Grand National distance will suit him better. His pedigree supports this. He is "bred to be suited by 3m+," and the dam line includes "Grand National runner-up Cappa Bleu"—direct staying ancestry.

Rating and Form Level

Johnnywho's Timeform rating of 182 (Adjusted) places him among the highest-rated Grand National runners in the field. Critically, the assessment repeatedly suggests he is operating above his handicap mark. At Ascot in December 2025, he "finished with a flourish." The expert consensus is clear: his handicap rating underestimates his ability.

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The Handicap Advantage

The Timeform assessment explicitly addresses this: "he'll obviously be ahead of the game mark-wise for the National." This suggests that while his mark may be reasonable for conventional handicaps, it underestimates his ability in the context of a Grand National. This is a crucial advantage. A horse operating above his mark, combined with an improved physical condition (post-breathing operation), could be ideally positioned.

Grade 2 Attempts and Learning

Johnnywho has been tried in Grade 2 company, with mixed results.

In December 2024 at Ascot, he finished third of four but "looked to have been found a suitable opening but disappointed, the relative test of speed again not in his favour, though it was his jumping which was the main problem." More concerning was his Grade 2 effort at Wincanton in January 2025, where he finished third of three and "seemed to lose confidence with his jumping in the latter stages."

These efforts suggest he may not be capable of winning elite Graded races. However, they also demonstrate that elite handicaps—particularly the Grand National—may be more suitable than open races. The Grand National's emphasis on staying power and unique conditions suits him better than shorter chases.

Expert Opinion

The expert consensus is unambiguous. The Timeform assessment states he "is just the sort who could run well at Aintree" and is "well worth another try at a marathon trip now that he's shown the breathing operation to have had a positive effect." The comment "he'll obviously be ahead of the game mark-wise for the National" suggests that connections and experts believe he is genuinely competitive.

Verdict

Johnnywho represents one of the most compelling Grand National runners for 2026. His recent Cheltenham victory in a 22-runner competitive handicap, his Aintree experience, his elite Timeform rating of 153, and the explicit expert opinion that he is suited to marathon distances and the Grand National specifically, all point to a genuine contender. More significantly, his breathing operation has demonstrably improved his performances. His recent victory came post-operation, suggesting he may be well tuned up. His failures in Grade 2 company indicate he may not be an elite-level chaser in Graded company.

However, the Grand National is not a conventional chase—it is a unique test where staying power, tactical positioning, and a horse's ability to recover from mistakes matter more than pure class. Johnnywho has demonstrated all these attributes in recent months. He has won a major staying handicap, gained Aintree experience, and received expert reviews stating that he is ideally suited to the race and better than his handicap mark.

For those seeking a Grand National runner with recent elite-level victory, proven Aintree form, expert backing, and a physical improvement (breathing operation) that has demonstrably enhanced performance, Johnnywho is among the most compelling runners in the field. He represents a horse who has prepared specifically for this race and appears ready to deliver.