Imperial Saint - 2026 Grand National Runners

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IMPERIAL SAINT – GRAND NATIONAL RUNNERS PROFILE: A PROGRESSIVE HANDICAP CHASER WITH AINTREE EXPERIENCE

Imperial Saint enters the 2026 Grand National field as an 8-year-old gelding trained by Philip Hobbs & Johnson White for Richard Johnson Racing. This sturdy gelding brings useful handicap form and genuine progression over fences, though recent efforts raise questions about his readiness for Aintree's demands at the highest level.

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Recent Form and Momentum

Imperial Saint's most recent outing came in March 2026 at Cheltenham in the Ultima Handicap Chase over 25 furlongs. He finished eighth of 22, 22½ lengths behind Johnnywho. Critically, the Timeform assessment offered context, noting he was "badly hampered thirteenth" and that this effort "can have a line put through this run" given his eight-week absence.

Prior to that, his best effort this season came in January 2026 when he won the Peter Marsh Chase at Haydock by a neck from Richmond Lake in a six-runner field. This victory is significant—it came at 3m+ on a flat, left-handed course, and the Timeform note suggested it was "no coincidence" he succeeded under these specific conditions. The assessment noted: "had eased slightly in the weights and, with a good-value claimer taking the ride for the first time, landed a gamble on just his second start at 3m+."

That Haydock victory is encouraging but requires context. A neck win in a six-runner handicap, while respectable, is not a performance that screams elite ability. However, the course suitability is something that will transfer seamlessly to the flat galloping track at Aintree

Chasing Record Development

Imperial Saint has made an encouraging start to his chasing career. He won on his chasing debut at Aintree in October 2024 and followed up at Aintree in November, making him 2-2 at the course. He finished a poor 7th at Newbury later that month but bounced back to form with another win at Aintree - becoming a bit of a course specialist.

Overall his record at Aintree reads: 11125. Something that can give confidence to those looking to back him on Saturday.

Distance and Staying Credentials

Imperial Saint "stays 3¼m"—the full Grand National distance. This is a genuine credential. His performances at longer distances have been solid, particularly at Aintree, where he has won three times already (October 2024, November 2024, December 2024) and finished second (April 2025). However, his record outside Aintree is less compelling.

The comment on his January 2026 Haydock victory stressed that he was "back on a flat, left-handed course," implying his success there was course-dependent rather than evidence of blanket improvement. His demonstrated capability on good ground at Aintree and Haydock shows he has versatility, though his performance elsewhere suggests course characteristics matter to his form.

Jumping and Racing Style

Imperial Saint is described as a "sound jumper who tends to hang left under pressure." The hanging is a concern noted throughout his record. The Timeform assessment from his hurdles days stated: "a tendency to hang left persists and is making him look an awkward ride." That trait has continued into his chasing career and remains a potential concern over 30 Aintree fences.

However, he "usually races prominently," which is a positive attribute for the Grand National. His willingness to travel in touch and assert early provides tactical flexibility. Aintree Record Imperial Saint's record at Aintree is strong: three wins (October – December 2024) a second-place finish (April 2025), and a 5th place finish (October 2025). This is a genuine advantage.

He has proven he can handle Aintree's unique demands and geography. His wins came decisively, and his second-place finish (in a longer race) suggests he understands the track. The concern is that his Aintree successes came in relatively modest handicaps, not against the full strength of Grand National fields or over the same fences he will face this time.

His demonstrated capability on good ground at the track shows he has experience there, but his performances elsewhere suggest track-specific advantages matter.

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Rating and Form Level

His Timeform rating of 145 places him on paper among respectable company. However, that rating appears generous relative to his demonstrated form. His Grade 2 attempt in February 2025 saw him finish fourth, suggesting he would face questions competing at that level.

His recent efforts—a hampered eighth at Cheltenham and a narrow neck win in a six-runner Haydock handicap—do not provide convincing evidence that he is operating at the top level consistently.

Age and Development

At 8 years old, Imperial Saint is among the younger Grand National runners, which provides a theoretical advantage regarding athleticism and durability. However, his relatively limited experience means he lacks the seasoned racecraft of older performers.

It is worth noting that in recent years, younger horses have been performing much better, so this shouldn't be seen as a complete negative.

The Hanging Issue

The persistent tendency to hang left under pressure is a concern. A horse who hangs when pressed faces difficulties in the closing stages of a Grand National, particularly if racing in a competitive group in the final furlong.

Verdict

Imperial Saint has credentials among the 2026 Grand National runners, primarily due to his strong Aintree record and his demonstrated ability to stay 3¼ miles. His chasing development has been encouraging, and his multiple wins at the course suggest he understands what is required. However, his form level remains questionable. His Grade 2 defeat, his recent hampered effort at Cheltenham, and his narrow victory in a modest Haydock handicap all suggest he is a mid-tier handicap chaser rather than an elite prospect.

His persistent hanging under pressure and his relatively limited experience at the absolute highest level add further questions. While his Aintree record is respectable, the Grand National represents a significant step up from the handicaps he has contested. For those seeking a Grand National runner with proven Aintree form and a clear understanding of the course, Imperial Saint offers something interesting.

However, for those seeking evidence that he is ready to compete with the elite runners in a full Grand National field, recent form provides limited encouragement. He is a useful but not exceptional prospect among the Grand National runners in the field.