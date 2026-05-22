Sky Bet Sign Up Offer: Spurs vs Everton - 50/1, a goal to be scored

Spurs vs Everton: Survival Sunday Awaits as Tottenham Face Defining Afternoon

Date: Sunday 24th May

Kick-off: 16:00

Competition: Premier League

Offer: Sky Bet – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

Final day drama rarely disappoints — and for Tottenham Hotspur, this Sunday could become one of the most nerve-racking afternoons in recent memory.

A difficult campaign has left Spurs in a position few would have predicted at the start of the season. The equation is now simple: avoid defeat against Everton and survival is guaranteed ahead of West Ham United. Lose — and suddenly eyes turn elsewhere, calculators come out and tension levels go through the roof.

That context alone makes Sky Bet’s 50/1 offer for a goal to be scored feel particularly interesting. With nerves, pressure and huge consequences attached to every moment, it may only take one breakthrough to completely reshape the afternoon..

Sky Bet Exclusive 50/1, a goal to be scored CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 5 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

What You Need To Know

Final day of the Premier League season

Spurs need at least a point to guarantee survival

West Ham remain a threat below them

Everton arrive with a chance to play spoiler

Sky Bet offer: 50/1 for a goal to be scored

There are some matches where league position barely matters on the final day. This is not one of them.

Can Spurs Handle the Pressure?

The biggest challenge may not be tactical.

Questions hanging over Tottenham:

How will they respond if the game stays level?

Can they manage the emotion of the occasion?

Does anxiety affect decision-making?

What happens if West Ham score elsewhere?

Final-day football often becomes psychological.

Everton Could Enjoy the Role of Disruptor

Everton arrive without carrying the same weight of expectation.

Potential advantages:

Less pressure before kick-off

Ability to stay compact and frustrate

Opportunity to attack on transitions

Chance to take advantage of nerves

Teams with freedom can become dangerous opponents.

Could One Goal Change Everything?

This feels like one of those afternoons where the first goal changes the entire story.

If Spurs score first:

The stadium relaxes

Everton are forced forward

Space opens up

If Everton strike:

Anxiety levels rise instantly

Spurs begin chasing the game

The atmosphere changes completely

That shift in momentum can happen in seconds.

Why The Sky Bet Offer Makes Sense

There are several reasons this one stands out:

Spurs are playing with survival on the line

Final-day games often become chaotic

One goal can completely alter tactics

Pressure frequently creates mistakes

With so much at stake, it’s difficult to imagine a game staying quiet for long.

Final Word

Final days have a habit of producing football’s most dramatic moments. Tottenham know a point is enough — but trying to protect something often creates tension of its own.

With survival on the line, pressure building and rivals watching closely, this has all the ingredients for a dramatic afternoon in North London.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Thursday, 21st May 2026 until 16:00 on Sunday, 24th May 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the match Tottenham vs Everton, on Sunday, 24th May (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as five £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (there are no goals scored in the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 14 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.