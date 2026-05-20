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Read our preview of the Europa League final between Villa and Freiburg, plus find out how new customers can get 50/1 on Villa to win the match with Paddy Power.

Europa League Final Offer: 50/1 on Aston Villa to win with Paddy Power

Freiburg vs Aston Villa: Can Villa Finish the Job in Tonight’s Europa League Final?

Date: Tonight
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: Europa League Final
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Aston Villa to win (new customers)

European finals always create their own storylines, but tonight feels particularly significant for Aston Villa. A season that has delivered memorable nights and major progress now comes down to one game: 90 minutes standing between Villa and a European trophy.

Standing in their way are SC Freiburg, a side capable of making this a difficult and emotional contest. Finals rarely follow expected scripts — and that uncertainty is exactly why nights like these capture so much attention.

For those looking at the offers available, Paddy Power’s 50/1 on Villa to win immediately jumps out. You're backing a side that has navigated a long European journey and now sits one result away from silverware.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 Aston Villa to win

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

What You Need To Know

  • Kick-off: 20:00
  • Competition: Europa League Final
  • Venue: Major European final stage
  • Stakes: European silverware
  • Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 on Aston Villa to win

This isn't just another knockout tie. It's the biggest match of Villa’s season.

Can Aston Villa Handle the Occasion?

Villa have shown throughout the tournament that they can adapt to different challenges.

Reasons for confidence:

  • Strong organisation in big games
  • Ability to manage tempo
  • Dangerous attacking transitions
  • Experience handling pressure moments

European football often rewards teams who stay calm when matches become tense.

Will Freiburg Try to Disrupt Rhythm?

Freiburg know they may not dominate possession, so game management becomes key.

Possible approach:

  • Compact defensive shape
  • Slowing the tempo when possible
  • Looking for quick breaks
  • Making set-pieces count

Finals often become battles of patience.

Could One Goal Change Everything?

Cup finals can shift dramatically after the first breakthrough.

If Villa score first:

  • Freiburg are forced to become more aggressive
  • Space opens up between the lines
  • Counter-attacking opportunities increase

If Freiburg strike:

  • Villa push higher up the pitch
  • Tempo rises quickly
  • The game becomes stretched

Momentum swings are often decisive.

Why The Paddy Power Offer Makes Sense

This feels like a match where experience across a European campaign matters.

Reasons the value stands out:

  • Villa have proven they can navigate knockout football
  • Tactical flexibility throughout the competition
  • Clear route to controlling possession
  • Confidence built from previous European performances

At 50/1, you're backing a team with a genuine path to victory.

Final Word

Europa League finals are rarely straightforward. Nerves, pressure and moments of quality often decide everything.

Aston Villa have spent months building towards a night like this. Now the challenge is delivering one final performance.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 on Aston Villa to win

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 ASTON VILLA TO WIN VS FREIBURG

 

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

 

How & when can I qualify?

 

  • Open a new account using promo codeYFBDHI
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Debit Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on the Match odds market on Aston Villa to beat Freiburg in the UEFA Europa League Final on Wednesday, May 20th.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

 

What can I win?

 

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders.

 

When will I get my prize?

 

  • You will receive your Free bet builders after your qualifying bet settles. Free bets are valid for 30 days.

 

What else do I need to know?

 

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

 

Other essential stuff:

 

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 Aston Villa to win

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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