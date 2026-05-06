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Paddy Power Sign Up Offer for Bayern vs PSG on May 6th 2026 – get 50/1 on a goal to be scored. Expert Champions League match preview and analysis.

Paddy Power Sign Up Offer: Champions League - Bayern vs PSG

Bayern Munich vs PSG – Champions League Semi-Final Preview

Date: Tonight
Kick-off: 20:00
Competition: UEFA Champions League – Semi-Final Second Leg
Aggregate Score: PSG lead 5-4
Offer: Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored (new customers)

A place in the Champions League final is on the line as Bayern Munich host Paris Saint-Germain in a second leg that is perfectly poised.

With PSG holding a narrow 5-4 aggregate lead, this tie is wide open. Bayern know they must score to turn things around, while PSG carry enough attacking threat to strike at any moment.

That’s exactly why Paddy Power’s 50/1 for a goal to be scored stands out — in a match with this much attacking quality and urgency, a breakthrough feels almost inevitable.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Bayern vs PSG

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

A Tie Built for Goals

Nine goals across the first leg tells its own story.

Key takeaways:

  • Both sides created high-quality chances
  • Defensive lines were regularly exposed
  • Momentum shifted throughout the match
  • Neither team looked comfortable sitting deep

With the tie still in the balance, a repeat of that attacking intent feels likely.

Bayern’s Need to Attack

Trailing by one goal, Bayern Munich have little choice but to take the initiative.

Key strengths:

  • High pressing to force mistakes
  • Sustained pressure in the final third
  • Wide attacking play to stretch PSG
  • Strong shot volume from multiple areas

At home, expect Bayern to push the tempo from the first whistle.

PSG’s Counter-Attacking Threat

PSG are perfectly set up to exploit space.

Their likely approach:

  • Absorb pressure in phases
  • Break quickly into attacking areas
  • Target space behind Bayern’s defensive line
  • Remain clinical when chances arise

With the aggregate lead, they can afford to be patient — and dangerous.

Game State Scenarios

If Bayern score first:

  • The tie swings level
  • PSG are forced to respond
  • The game becomes more open

If PSG score first:

  • Bayern must chase the game
  • Space opens up dramatically
  • Counter-attacking opportunities increase

Either outcome leads to attacking football.

Where the Goal Comes From

In a match like this, there are multiple routes to a breakthrough:

  • High turnovers under pressure
  • Quick transitions
  • Individual moments of quality
  • Set-piece opportunities

With both sides carrying elite attacking talent, chances will come.

Why the 50/1 Offer Appeals

You’re backing a simple outcome in a high-scoring, high-stakes match.

Reasons the value stands out:

  • Nine goals in the first leg
  • Both teams needing to attack
  • Tactical setups that create chances
  • Defensive risk on both sides

All it takes is one moment.

Final Word

Bayern vs PSG is set up perfectly for another dramatic night. With the aggregate at 5-4, both teams have clear reasons to attack — and neither is built to sit back.

In a game full of quality, urgency and attacking intent, it’s difficult to see this ending without a goal.

Best Bet for New Customers:
👉 Paddy Power – 50/1 for a goal to be scored

 

18+. New customers only. Terms and conditions apply. Gamble responsibly.

Paddy Power Offer: Terms and Conditions

50/1 A GOAL TO BE SCORED IN BAYERN MUNICH V PSG

 

Who can take part?

  • New customers only. Available to residents of the UK & Republic of Ireland.

 

How & when can I qualify?

  • Open a new account using promo codeYFBDHC
  • Deposit a minimum of £5 by Pay by Bank, Cards or Apple Pay.
  • Place a max £1 bet on “Over 0.5 Goals” in the Over/Under Goals market in the Bayern Munich v PSG UCL match on Wednesday, May 6th.
  • Cashed Out, Partially Cashed Out and Power Price bets will not count towards the promotion. If you place a qualifying bet and subsequently use Cash Out on the bet, you will no longer be eligible for the promotion.

 

What can I win?

  • If your bet is successful, you will be paid in cash based on the normal price on site and will have the extra amount, bringing the bet up to the cumulative 50/1 payout, credited in free bet builders

 

When will I get my prize?

  • You will receive your Free bet after your qualifying bet settles. Free bet builders are valid for 30 days.

 

What else do I need to know?

  • Best odds guaranteed does not apply to bets placed with a free bet, or partial free bet.
  • You can use part of your free bets and save the rest for later as long as you use it before they expire. Stakes are not returned with winnings if your free bet wins. Your winnings will be credited to your main wallet.
  • If we find that you have taken part in this promotion using a duplicate account or that you have used more than one account to participate, we reserve the right to withhold your free bets and any winnings earned on the duplicate account.
  • Deposits made with e-wallets including: PayPal, Skrill, Paysafe and Neteller will not count towards this promotion.
  • The offer excludes the following bet types: Canadian, Goliath, Heinz, Lucky 15, Lucky 31, Lucky 63, Patent, Super Heinz, Trixie & Yankee.

 

Other essential stuff:

  • Paddy Power reserves the right in its discretion to exclude and/or limit the availability of the offer to certain customers.
  • The full terms and conditions of Paddypower.com also apply to this offer.

PADDY POWER OFFER!

50/1 a goal to be scored: Bayern vs PSG

CLAIM THIS OFFER HERE

New customers only. T&Cs apply. 18+.

SAFER GAMBLING NOTICE

We are committed in our support of safer gambling. Recommended bets are advised to over-18s and we strongly encourage readers to wager only what they can afford to lose.

If you are concerned about your gambling, please call the National Gambling Helpline / GamCare on 0808 8020 133.

Further support and information can be found at begambleaware.org and gamblingtherapy.org.

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