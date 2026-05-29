Champions League Final: PSG vs Arsenal - Sky Bet Sign Up Offer

PSG vs Arsenal: Can Arsenal’s Aggressive Start Deliver in the Champions League Final?

Date: Saturday 30th May

Kick-off: 17:00

Competition: UEFA Champions League Final

Offer: Sky Bet – 60/1 for Arsenal to get over 0.5 corners (new customers)

The biggest game in European club football takes centre stage this weekend as Paris Saint-Germain face Arsenal in the Champions League final.

For Arsenal, this is more than just another major occasion. It’s the opportunity to complete a remarkable European journey and potentially secure the club’s biggest modern-era triumph. Standing opposite them is a PSG side packed with experience, technical quality and attacking threat — exactly the kind of matchup that tends to produce high-intensity football from the opening whistle.

That’s why Sky Bet’s 60/1 offer on Arsenal to register over 0.5 corners stands out. In a final where Arsenal are expected to play proactively and attack wide areas early, it only takes one sustained spell of pressure to land the bet.

Sky Bet Exclusive 60/1 over 0.5 Arsenal corners CLAIM OFFER HERE New customers only. Min/max stake £1. Free Bets credited on top of winnings within 72 hours. First single & e/w bet only. 6 x £10 bet tokens. Free Bets for football BuildABets only. Free Bet stakes not included in returns. Free Bets are non-withdrawable. Free Bets expire after 14 days. Eligibility restrictions. Further T&Cs apply.

What You Need To Know

Champions League Final



Kick-off: 17:00



Arsenal chasing European glory



PSG aiming to complete their continental mission



Sky Bet offer: 60/1 for Arsenal to get 1+ corners

For a team that relies heavily on territorial pressure, corners are often a natural byproduct of Arsenal’s style.

Why Arsenal’s Wide Play Matters

One of Arsenal’s biggest strengths is how they stretch opposition defences.

Key features:

Overlapping full-backs

Wingers driving towards the byline

Quick switches of play

Sustained pressure around the box

Against elite opposition, corners can quickly build from repeated attacking phases.

PSG’s Threat Could Force Arsenal Forward

PSG’s attacking quality means Arsenal may need to stay aggressive rather than conservative.

Potential game dynamics:

Arsenal pressing high early

Quick transitions at both ends

Wide attacking areas becoming important

Increased defensive clearances under pressure

Finals often become more open than expected once momentum shifts.

Could The Occasion Increase Early Intensity?

Champions League finals are tense — but they’re also emotional.

What that can create:

Fast starts from both teams

Aggressive pressing

Defenders clearing danger quickly

More attacking sequences in wide areas

All of those factors naturally increase corner potential.

Why The Sky Bet Offer Makes Sense

This offer appeals because the requirement is straightforward.

Reasons it stands out:

Arsenal consistently attack through wide areas

One attacking spell can generate multiple corners

PSG are likely to spend periods under pressure

Finals often create chaotic defensive moments

It only takes one forced clearance behind.

Final Word

Champions League finals are decided by fine margins, moments of bravery and sustained pressure. Arsenal’s attacking structure and willingness to play on the front foot should give them opportunities to build momentum during the match.

For a side that naturally generates pressure in wide areas, one corner feels extremely achievable on Europe’s biggest stage.

Best Bet for New Customers:

👉 Sky Bet – 60/1 for Arsenal to get over 0.5 corners

Sky Bet Offer: Terms and Conditions

1. This promotion is only available to individuals aged 18 years and over who have registered as new customers of Sky Betting and Gaming. For the avoidance of doubt, any customers who currently or have previously held an account with Sky Bet, Sky Vegas, Sky Casino, Sky Bingo or Sky Poker will be considered existing customers.

2. Customers who are, or become, self-excluded from Sky Betting and Gaming products or have had restrictions placed on their account during the Promotional Period may not be eligible to participate in this promotion.

3. This promotion will run from 09:00 on Friday, 29th May 2026 until 17:00 on Saturday, 30th May 2026 (the “Promotional Period”).

4. To qualify for this promotion, new customers must sign up through the Enhanced Price Boost welcome offer, make a minimum deposit of £5, and place a bet of £1 (the "Staking Requirements") as their first bet on “Arsenal Over 0.5 Corners” in the match PSG vs Arsenal, on Saturday, 30th May (the “Bet”) at normal odds.

5. Where the bet wins, the winnings from enhanced odds will be credited as six £10 bet tokens, (the "Free Bets"). If the bet loses (Arsenal do not have a corner in the match) customers will receive £10 in free bet credits as one £10 bet token.

6. Free Bets are for football BuildABets only and cannot be used in conjunction with any other offer.

7. Customers will also receive the winnings in cash that would have been credited had the Bet been placed at market odds. The odds will be those that were live on Sky Bet at the time the Staking Requirements were met.

8. Only your first bet with Sky Bet will count towards this offer. Any subsequent bets will not be eligible.

9. To meet the Staking Requirement, you must bet £1.00 in a single bet. Greater stakes or an accumulation of smaller stakes will not count.

10. Free Bets are non-withdrawable and free bet stakes are not included in any returns.

11. Free Bets expire 30 days after crediting.

12. To qualify for this promotion and receive any associated Free Bets, bonuses or rewards, all Staking Requirements must be met within the Promotional Period.

13. This offer can only be claimed once per customer.

14. Customers using Neteller or Skrill will not qualify.

15. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right acting reasonably to withhold, restrict or cancel this offer from individual account holders in accordance with its eligibility, promotion abuse and internal risk policies at its reasonable discretion.

16. Sky Betting and Gaming reserves the right, acting reasonably to change, withdraw or increase the availability of and/or value of rewards throughout the Promotional Period at any time. This will not impact players who have already started wagering under a promotion.

17. All Sky Betting and Gaming general rules and terms apply.

18. Sky Betting and Gaming General Promotion Terms apply to this promotion and can be viewed here.